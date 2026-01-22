Remote access is an essential tool for efficient and secure remote work. This technology enables employees to access their work devices, projects, software, and specialized tools on the go so that they can stay productive from anywhere.
However, for some remote access solutions, setup and onboarding can be a slow, complex process. Modern businesses need to onboard employees quickly, especially in remote and hybrid environments, but without a fast remote access setup, it can take days to get employees connected. Common workarounds, such as using “shadow IT” devices, may seem faster, but can create significant security vulnerabilities.
The good news is that IT teams can deploy secure remote access in under 10 minutes. With the right solution, such as Splashtop, it’s easy to quickly set up remote access for employees without sacrificing security. With that in mind, let’s explore the challenges of deploying remote access and how you can overcome them.
Common Roadblocks That Slow Down Remote Access Deployment
Before we can quickly deploy remote access, we must first understand the obstacles that could slow it down. Several common roadblocks can delay, slow, or otherwise obstruct the deployment process, costing companies and employees valuable time.
First, there are manual tasks to consider. When IT teams must manually provision accounts, configure permissions, and so on, the process can slow considerably. At the same time, these steps can’t be rushed; otherwise, the IT agents could miss something important.
Similarly, when the user needs to set up their account, if it’s a complex and confusing process, that can slow the process down too. Setup and onboarding should be quick, simple, and efficient, and the remote access software should be user-friendly. Reducing complexity helps ensure a faster deployment.
When companies rely on VPNs (virtual private networks) for access, VPN configuration can also be slow. Even then, they’re highly dependent on network speed and connection quality, which can lead to further slowdowns.
In hybrid and remote work environments, especially for companies with Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policies, device compatibility can be a significant issue. If the company’s remote access software isn’t compatible with an employee’s device or doesn’t support multiple operating systems, it can take time and effort to find workarounds or alternative ways to connect.
Finally, security is always of the utmost importance, but security reviews can be time-consuming. IT teams need to ensure the remote access software meets their security requirements and each device is adequately secured, which is necessary but lengthy.
What a 10-Minute Remote Access Setup Actually Requires
So, given those obstacles, how can we overcome them? Remote access can be set up quickly, but there are some necessary requirements to ensure swift setup and access:
No network reconfiguration: Fast remote access setup shouldn’t require IT teams to reconfigure their networks. The solution should connect easily to a company’s existing network and devices, enabling quick setup and deployment.
Easy agent installation: Installing heavy or complex agents across multiple endpoints can slow deployment, but a lightweight remote access agent that installs in minutes helps accelerate setup without adding operational overhead.
Centralized user management: User management shouldn’t be a complicated process. A solution with centralized user management makes it easy for IT teams to manage multiple accounts for faster setup, configuration, and support.
Strong authentication: Using powerful authentication tools, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), helps ensure security without compromising speed. These tools help ensure that only authorized users have access, even if their accounts or passwords are compromised.
Clear, repeatable steps: User setup should be straightforward each time, with consistent steps for every user. This simplicity leads to efficiency and speed, ensuring each user can be added quickly.
How Splashtop Enables Fast, Secure Remote Access
Of course, the software you use is one of the most critical factors in fast, secure remote access. For that, Splashtop’s remote access model is the way to go, as Splashtop is built for speed, security, and accessibility, empowering employees to access their work devices from anywhere and on any device.
Splashtop uses device-level access rather than network-level VPN access, so it doesn’t require complex VPN configurations or network dependencies. At the same time, it supports both attended and unattended access, with only a lightweight agent installed on target devices for unattended remote access.
Additionally, Splashtop provides cross-platform support, enabling employees to work across a wide range of devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and more. No matter which devices they use, they can connect quickly via single sign-on (SSO) integration with identity providers such as Azure, Okta, and Google.
Splashtop is also built for security and includes features such as multi-factor authentication and industry-standard encryption to protect each remote session. User access is managed with role-based access controls (RBAC) and zero-trust security, ensuring users can access only the tools and networks they are authorized to use.
Step-by-Step: Set Up Remote Access in Under 10 Minutes
If you want to set up secure remote access with Splashtop, you can get it up and running in under ten minutes. Simply follow these steps, and you’ll be ready to work from any device, anywhere:
Create a Splashtop account and choose a remote access plan.
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the employee’s work computer and invite them via email.
Assign access permissions and device groups.
Enable SSO and multi-factor authentication.
Have the user sign in and connect to their device.
Each of these steps typically takes only a few minutes for an individual user, allowing IT teams to get employees set up and onboarded quickly, depending on their environment and identity configuration.
Remote Access Security Best Practices
Of course, setting up remote access programs quickly doesn’t matter if they’re not secure. Splashtop is designed with security in mind and offers several advanced security controls, but organizations should still follow remote access security best practices.
Cybersecurity best practices include:
Enforce multi-factor authentication: MFA is a secure, reliable way to verify users when they log in. Even if a user’s password and credentials are stolen, using a second factor to authenticate them helps keep attackers locked out and validates the user’s identity.
Limit access to specific devices: Limiting access helps ensure users connect only with approved, secure devices and keeps attackers out if they use stolen credentials.
Use role-based permissions: Role-based access control and zero-trust security restrict user access to approved tools and network areas based on their roles and needs, and frequent user verification helps ensure that even if an account is compromised, the damage is contained.
Enable session logging and alerts: If a compromised account tries to log in, you’ll want to know. Session logs and alerts notify admins when a remote user connects, and their activities are recorded, enabling them to identify suspicious behavior.
Automatically update permissions: It’s important to remove access when employees leave or change roles. Secure remote access tools can automatically update permissions to reflect role changes, reducing the risk of insider attacks.
Scaling Remote Access Beyond the First 10 Minutes
While a 10-minute setup is great for efficiency, what happens if you need to add more users later? With a scalable, flexible remote access solution like Splashtop, adding new users after initial setup is quick and easy too.
When you need to add multiple users and devices, you can send bulk invitations so new users can set up their profiles and connect. Combining that with standardized onboarding workflows enables HR and IT teams to easily add new users and accounts, making scaling faster and more efficient.
Once users are added, IT teams can manage access from a centralized location, making it simple to adjust permissions and users. Administrators can also monitor usage and IT compliance from the admin dashboard to maintain security, no matter how large your organization grows.
While the initial setup focuses on getting the first employee connected quickly, the same configuration can be reused as more users are added. IT teams can standardize access permissions, device groups, and security settings so additional employees can be onboarded without rebuilding the setup each time, keeping deployment fast as the organization grows.
Mistakes to Avoid When Setting Up Remote Access
While setting up remote access can be fast and straightforward with the right technology, there are still risks that can compromise security. These mistakes can lead to insecure accounts or devices, missed warning signs, and greater damage in the event of a breach, so organizations should be aware of and avoid them.
Common remote access mistakes include:
Granting network-wide access: While it may seem easy to grant every employee network-wide access by default, doing so creates significant security risks. If a single device is compromised, that can put the entire network at risk. Instead, grant device-specific access so users can access only the parts of the network they’re authorized to access, and only on their approved devices, improving security and minimizing potential damage.
Skipping MFA: If speed is the top priority, then surely taking the time to use multiple authentication apps is a detriment, right? There’s just one problem: skipping MFA creates a significant security risk by making it easier for attackers to compromise accounts and devices. Without a second factor of authentication, a single stolen password can jeopardize an entire account.
Forgetting to audit or log sessions: Session logs and audits are vital for identifying suspicious behavior and compromised accounts. If you fail to log sessions, you’re leaving a large blind spot and empowering attackers to move unseen.
Using tools that don’t scale: You need a solution that can grow with your company. If your tools don’t scale beyond their initial deployment, you’ll struggle to add new users and devices as your company grows. This can also create new vulnerabilities as you try to accommodate new users without scaling.
Fast Setup Without Compromising Security
When you want to quickly establish remote access without compromising security, you can do so with the right tools and approach. Splashtop makes it easy for IT teams and employees to set up secure remote access in minutes, so remote and hybrid employees can access their work computers, projects, programs, and software wherever they go.
There’s no need to sacrifice speed for security or vice versa. When you use Splashtop, you can add users and devices, set permissions and security rules, and ensure only authorized users can connect, without taking days or even hours to add new users.
