An Essential Guide to Secure File Transfer for Businesses

When you work remotely, being able to transfer files is essential for efficient work and collaboration. However, the files being transferred frequently contain sensitive or proprietary information, so an unreliable or generic file transfer program isn’t enough – secure file transfer is essential.
But what is secure file transfer, why is it so important, and how is it a part of remote access? It’s time to explore secure file transfer and see how solutions like Splashtop make it possible.
What is Secure File Transfer?
Secure file transfer is a method for sending files and data between devices while protecting them through encryption, authentication, and other security controls. This should work regardless of file type, file size, or protocol (including SFTP, HTTPS, and FTPS).
Secure file transfer ensures that businesses protect sensitive and proprietary data when moving files between devices, thus complying with industry and government standards and regulations.
Benefits of Using Secure File Transfer
Secure file transfer is vital anytime you need to send a file from one device to another, whether it’s sending a project to a coworker or transferring files between devices for remote work. However, there are more benefits to it than simply moving a file from one place to another.
Key benefits of secure file transfer include:
Enhanced Data Security: “Secure” is the operative word in “secure file transfer,” which means solutions offering secure file transfer protect your data with cybersecurity features like end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and more.
Improved Efficiency: Fast and effective secure file transfer is beneficial for efficiency, as it ensures employees can access the files they need wherever they are.
Regulatory Compliance: Organizations must comply with several security regulations, especially in specific industries. Keeping file transfers secure is a major part of regulatory compliance, so the right file transfer tool can help organizations meet their security obligations.
Support Remote Work: When employees work remotely, it can be challenging for them to access all the files and projects they need, especially if they embrace the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) lifestyle. Secure file transfer enables employees to access the files they need on any device, especially when it’s used as part of a remote access solution.
Share Large Files: Email and chat programs typically have basic file-sharing capabilities, but are limited in the size of files they can send. Secure file transfer can send much larger files via remote access, so that large projects are transferred without issue.
Types of Secure File Transfer
When we talk about secure file transfer, we’re not referring to one single method. There are various types of secure file transfer, each employing different methods for sending data from one device to another. These include:
SFTP
Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) encrypts credentials and data over a Secure Shell (SSH) channel on port 22, providing a reliable and safe transfer between systems. This is a common and reliable choice for transferring files.
FTPS
FTPS is a secure extension of the common File Transfer Protocol (FTP) that adds support for Transport Layer Security (TLS). This uses either implicit or explicit methods to invoke client security, either establishing a TLS at the beginning of the connection or using standard FTP protocol commands to turn plain text connections into encrypted ones.
SCP
Secure Copy Protocol (SCP) is a command-line utility that uses the SSH protocol to securely transfer files between locations. Files and passwords are encrypted during the transfer, keeping them safe from prying eyes.
Encrypted Email
While standard email may not be the best choice for safely sending large files, encrypted email can be more secure. This encodes email messages with TLS/SSL encryption and symmetric-key encryption algorithms, helping protect the emails while in transit.
Best Practices for Secure File Transfer
Of course, secure file transfer is more than just dragging and dropping files from one computer to another. There are best practices you can follow to ensure safe and efficient transfers, including:
Encryption: Encryption is an absolute must for any secure file transfer. This converts plain text data into code, so unauthorized viewers can’t access it without the decryption key, and protects sensitive data from threats. There are various encryption protocols, but without encryption, data is left completely vulnerable.
Update your software regularly: If you’re using software with secure file transfer capabilities, it’s important to ensure it’s always up-to-date. Regular updates maintain security, as they assure you’ll always have the latest patches installed, and help keep performance levels at their highest.
Implement access controls: Access controls set permissions to determine which users have access to what files or information. This not only keeps unauthorized users out but also helps track user activity to spot suspicious behavior. This should also include user authentication tools, such as multi-factor authentication, to verify user identities.
Use secure protocols: Secure protocols, such as FTPS, SFTP, and HTTPS, provide secure channels for data transfer. These typically include encryption and are designed to protect data from being intercepted or modified while in transit.
Monitor and audit: It’s essential to monitor your file transfers to ensure any suspicious activity is flagged, and audit them to ensure you’re complying with all relevant standards and regulations. This helps you identify any unusual or unauthorized access to files, so you can spot and stop potential data breaches.
Key Features to Consider in a Secure File Transfer Solution
When you look at solutions with secure file transfer capabilities, you’ll want to make sure you find one with all the features and functions you need. Consider these essential features and criteria when looking at secure file transfer:
Ease of use: Secure file transfer should be as quick and painless as possible, so ease of use is important. Look for solutions that offer drag-and-drop capabilities or let you transfer files in a few clicks while remaining secure.
Security compliance: Businesses must comply with multiple IT compliance regulations and guidelines, especially when they handle sensitive data. It’s vital to make sure your secure file transfer tool is compliant with all relevant regulations, both to ensure security and to avoid penalties for noncompliance.
Scalability: The larger your business grows, the more files you’ll need to transfer throughout the workday. If your solution can’t scale with you, it will limit your ability to share files and data efficiently, thus slowing down productivity.
Compatibility and integrations: Many file transfer solutions are designed to integrate with popular software, including messaging platforms and productivity tools. If there’s any software your team relies on, it can help to find a file transfer tool that’s compatible with it.
Price: While different secure file transfer solutions will have varying features, they’ll also have wildly different price points. It’s important to find one that has the features you need at a price point within your budget, so take the time to look for the best value.
Choose Splashtop for Seamless, Remote Access with Secure File Transfer
If you’re using Splashtop for your remote desktop access, or you’re looking for remote access with secure file sharing, then you’ll be pleased to hear that Splashtop makes file transfer easy.
Splashtop enables secure file sharing between devices. You can share files with a simple drag-and-drop functionality, copy and paste file transfer, or through a file manager window – you can even use off-session file transfer to securely share files without needing to launch a remote session.
Combining secure file sharing with remote access and support makes it even easier to work from anywhere. You can easily move files between connected devices to take your work with you on any device, collaborate with teammates, and manage your projects, all while keeping data secure as it moves between devices.
With Splashtop’s advanced security features, your accounts and data remain safe. Splashtop’s security includes multi-factor authentication, multi-level password security, remote connection notifications, intrusion detection and defense mechanisms, and more. These meet a wide range of industry and government standards, including SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA compliance.
Ready to work from anywhere, access your work computer from any device, and securely transfer files with ease? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop today: