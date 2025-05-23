Screen Sharing on PC via Remote Access: A Step-by-Step Guide

Screen sharing is an essential feature of business communications, enhancing virtual meetings and collaboration by allowing users to share windows, tabs, or screens with their viewers. As such, being able to screen share on PC is vital for any business environment.
With that in mind, let’s look at PC screen sharing, its benefits, and how to share computer screens through remote access and support technology.
What is Screen Sharing?
Screen sharing is the mirroring and broadcasting of a computer screen to another device or devices. This is a common feature in most messaging platforms, as there are multiple benefits and uses for sharing a PC’s screen.
Screen sharing works by capturing the content displayed on a device’s screen, including individual tabs or pages if chosen, encoding it into packets, and transmitting it over the internet to a connected device. This all happens instantaneously, so viewers can see the sender’s screen in real time.
Key Benefits of Screen Sharing on PC
So, what are the benefits of PC screen sharing? There are multiple uses for screen sharing in a business environment that can improve communication and teamwork, including:
Remote support/troubleshooting: Screen sharing is a useful remote support tool. It allows IT agents to see the end user’s screen directly, so they can remotely troubleshoot and guide the user through the repair process without relying on vague descriptions.
Meetings: Screen sharing is helpful for both virtual and in-person meetings. It allows every participant to view the same content, such as data charts or videos, keeping everyone on the same page in both a literal and figurative sense.
Presentations: Screen sharing is also a powerful tool for presentations, whether in a business environment, education, seminar, or anything else. Presenters can share their PC screens with a larger display or on attendees’ devices, putting their presentation slides right in front of each attendee.
Training: Screen sharing is also helpful for training and onboarding new employees. Trainers can share their screens to walk trainees through each step, demonstrating the value of showing over telling.
Product demonstrations: What better way to demonstrate a product than to show it in action? Screen sharing is an effective way to show a virtual product in action without needing to install it on multiple devices, as only the demonstrator needs to load it. This can allow multiple people to view the demonstration at once, even when they’re far away.
However, in order to gain the most value out of screen sharing, you need more than a basic screen sharing function from a free chat app. It helps to have a powerful solution with high-definition screen sharing capabilities.
Screen Sharing with Splashtop: Two Core Methods
Splashtop offers powerful and secure ways to share your PC screen, whether you want to present content to others in a view-only format or need full remote access for IT support. Below are two key methods, each designed for different use cases.
Option 1: “Share My Desktop” (View-Only Screen Sharing on Windows)
Splashtop’s “Share My Desktop” feature lets you instantly share your Windows PC screen with others using a simple web link. This is a view-only option—ideal for presentations, demos, or showing content to a colleague without giving them control of your computer.
How to use “Share My Desktop”:
Open the Splashtop Business app on your Windows PC.
Click File → Share My Desktop.
Click the video icon to start broadcasting your screen.
Click the link icon to copy the shareable web link.
Send the link to anyone you want to view your screen—they can access it directly in a browser without installing software.
Alternatively, if you’re already connected to a remote device:
Click the Actions menu within your Splashtop session.
Select Share My Desktop to begin sharing your screen.
This method is ideal for use cases where you simply need to show what’s on your screen—without allowing any interaction from the viewer.
Option 2: Remote Support with Splashtop Remote Support
For IT teams and help desks, Splashtop Remote Support offers a fast, secure way to remotely view or control a user’s PC screen in real time. It’s designed for on-demand support—no pre-installation required on the end user’s device.
How to use Splashtop Remote Support:
Ask the end user to download and open the Splashtop SOS app on their PC.
They’ll generate a 9-digit session code.
Open the Splashtop Business app and enter the code to initiate the session.
Once connected, you can view or control the user’s screen (depending on device permissions).
Splashtop SOS also works with macOS, iOS, Android, and other operating systems. Keep in mind that macOS and iOS devices require additional permissions for screen sharing, and iOS is limited to view-only by Apple’s restrictions.
This method is ideal for IT support scenarios where technicians need to walk users through tasks or take control to troubleshoot and fix issues remotely.
Share Your Computer Screen With Mirroring360 By Splashtop
If you want to share your screen with devices on a local network, Mirroring360 by Splashtop makes it easy.
Mirroring360 lets you instantly share your screen with any device in just a few clicks, and with Mirroring360 Pro, you can share with up to 40 devices at once. This makes it exceptionally useful for meetings, lectures, conferences, demonstrations, and more.
How to Screen Share on Windows or Chromebook
To use Mirroring360 for Chromebook or Windows PC screen sharing, simply follow these steps:
Install the Mirroring360 Sender app
Click on the Mirroring360 Sender extension and select the computer you want to mirror to
There is no step 3; that’s all it takes. Once you select the computer, you’ll share your screen with the selected device until you choose to end the session.
Get Started with Splashtop for Secure PC Screen Sharing Made Easy
If you’re looking for a powerful platform with screen sharing capabilities, Splashtop has what you need. With Splashtop, you can get remote access with “Share My Desktop” features and remote support with screen sharing for IT support, or share your screen across local networks with Mirroring360.
Whether you need PC screen sharing for secure remote work and remote collaboration, IT support, or meetings and presentations, Splashtop provides a fast, reliable, and secure way to share your computer screen. With just a few clicks, you can share your screen with anyone, anywhere, on any device.
Ready to see Splashtop for yourself? Get started with a free trial today: