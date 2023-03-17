Remote Help – Support Any Device from Any Location

Computer problems are getting more complicated and costly.

Time to resolution has never been more important for IT teams, which is why selecting the right remote support software is so important. In this blog, we outline what remote help is and how you can set up your IT organization to support any device, in any location.

Remote help is the process by which IT teams can access a device from another location in order resolve potential issues like being locked out, clearing malware or ransomware, and installing applications. Remote help may also be referred to as remote support and is often associated with help or service desks.

Types of devices that need remote help

Until the turn of the century, most devices that required IT support were computers. However, tablets and smartphones are now critical tools for employees to communicate, manage files, and access sensitive business information from any location.

Remote help technology must encompass mobile, tablet, and other industry-specific devices, across any operating system (including Windows, iOS, MacOS, Android, or Chrome OS).

BYOD increases demand for remote support

Many organizations have implemented bring-your-own-device (BYOD) strategies during the past 10 years to give employees more flexibility. However, this has created a challenge for IT teams in supporting employee devices. Employees need their devices to work, and IT needs to be able to quickly respond to support requests regardless of device type.

Benefits of remote help software

Remote help software allows IT teams to:

Quickly access and troubleshoot problems on any remote device

Create role-based access control and permissions to create authorization rules based on users or management level

Consolidate reporting to identify common issues

Monitor for suspicious activities among a large number of remote devices

Ensure compliance for relevant laws and regulations

Integrate with Single Sign On (SSO) providers to simplify login and password maintenance

Reviewing your remote support readiness

If your business plans to have long-term remote or flexible work employees, it’s time to audit your support strategy. Here are some questions to ask yourself:

Are we prepared to service any device, regardless of OS?

How quickly can we resolve issues on machines based on their location/time zone?

Can we create roles-based permissions to access sensitive information on devices that are not owned by the company?

Learn more about Splashtop’s remote help solutions

Splashtop offers industry-leading remote help solutions that are highly secure, reliable, and easy to use. Try Splashtop SOS for free right now so you can see why thousands of businesses choose Splashtop for their remote help software needs.

START FREE TRIAL