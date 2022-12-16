Warner Bros. New Zealand Enables Remote Post-production With Splashtop Enterprise
High-performance remote access for uncompromised remote post-production work
Summary
Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand deployed Splashtop as a business continuity solution to keep their post-production workflows running remotely during COVID-19. After testing other remote access solutions, they chose Splashtop to meet their needs for security and high-performance remote productivity.
Mike Marsh, IT Manager at WBITVP New Zealand, shares their Splashtop story.
From Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand
We were trying AnyDesk on a few computers, but after using Splashtop, users’ feedback was that the frame rate was far better and they had a more responsive experience. With Splashtop, our editors experience little or no lag, just as if they were in the office.
Mike Marsh, IT Manager
The Challenge: Finding a fast and secure remote access solution to enable remote work
After receiving an abrupt COVID-19 lockdown notice, the post-production team needed to quickly find and deploy a remote work solution to continue working from home. They needed to enable editors to remotely use their office-based Windows and Mac workstations that run specialized software like Avid Media Composer and DaVinci Resolve. They needed a solution that would give them the same security and productivity they experience when in-office.
Post-production activities like sound and video editing, visual effects, sound mixing, color grading, dubbing, lip-syncing and others require very high-performing remote sessions to enable frustration-free remote work. Content security and privacy are also paramount in the media and entertainment industry so the team needed a solution that would adhere to the policies and standards of Warner Bros.
Mike’s team started trying other remote access solutions but found Splashtop’s user experience far superior.
The Solution: Splashtop Enterprise gives Warner Bros. New Zealand simple, high-performance remote access and support
WBITVP New Zealand uses Splashtop to both enable remote work for editors, and to provide remote support. Below are some of the reasons that Mike and his team chose Splashtop as their remote access solution:
High-performance and usability on Windows and Mac With advanced performance features, Splashtop remote sessions provide up to 60 frames per second (fps), minimal latency and latency variability and quality settings to adjust the color depth and fidelity. Users get a native experience even for the resource-intensive tasks associated with post-production, irrespective of the device they are using.
“With Splashtop, our editors experience little to no lag, just as if they were in the office. The remote controls are easy and user-friendly,” Mike said.
Robust security and single sign-on (SSO) “We use Okta for SSO. One of the main reasons we chose Splashtop Enterprise was because of the easy and seamless SSO integration in addition to the other security checks like multi-factor authentication, device authentication, encryption, etcetera,” said Mike.
Superior user and group management Splashtop Enterprise enables IT admins to have greater access control through user, computer, role, and group-based granular permissions. “I chose Splashtop because I wanted a simple, yet manageable solution and it ticked all the boxes. I really like how you can manage users and groups and assign them on the fly, ” said Mike.
Simple and fast deployment “We were able to get set up and running within just five hours! Not only was the deployment and user rollout simple and easy from an admin perspective, but the feedback was positive even from the editors. In fact, from the initial introduction to giving users access, I was very impressed with the simple yet secure setup. The fast turnaround kept our workflows going smoothly,” said Mike.
Effective IT support tools IT can conveniently use the same platform to manage remote access for the organization and also provide attended and unattended remote support.
Mike uses Splashtop Enterprise’s remote support capabilities to ensure remote users get help as soon as they need it and to keep office workstations up to date. “As an admin, Splashtop has proved extremely useful when assisting users. The SOS feature has been great and allows me to troubleshoot and resolve requests fast. The user could be using any computer or even an iPad or Chromebook, and I can remote in and figure out what’s happening.”
Results: Business continuity and increased work flexibility
“My goal was simply to get users working remotely. It was my top priority to be an enabler for people to have the opportunity to work from home. It wouldn’t have been possible with the time we had without Splashtop,” Mike said. “Even after the pandemic, we will be offering remote roles. Providing work flexibility is our aim, and Splashtop is a core part of how we achieve that.”
Details
About Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) New Zealand
WBITVP New Zealand is one of New Zealand’s largest and most exciting production companies, producing award-winning television for audiences both in New Zealand and around the world.
The team has secured a reputation as a trusted production partner and passionate producer of outstanding New Zealand television. The team delivers prime-time television, with in-house production, post-production audio and motion graphics teams that pride themselves on creating the very best content. It remains committed to telling great stories, developing exciting formats and creating and producing content that will engage audiences worldwide.
About Splashtop Enterprise
Splashtop Enterprise is an all-in-one remote access and remote support solution for organizations. High-performance remote sessions and a robust set of features enable productive remote work even for artists who need to access high-end workstations and software.
IT teams can easily deploy and manage secure remote access for employees and also effectively support workstations and employee devices.