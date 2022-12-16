Warner Bros. New Zealand Enables Remote Post-production With Splashtop Enterprise

WBITVP New Zealand uses Splashtop to both enable remote work for editors, and to provide remote support. Below are some of the reasons that Mike and his team chose Splashtop as their remote access solution:

High-performance and usability on Windows and Mac With advanced performance features, Splashtop remote sessions provide up to 60 frames per second (fps), minimal latency and latency variability and quality settings to adjust the color depth and fidelity. Users get a native experience even for the resource-intensive tasks associated with post-production, irrespective of the device they are using.

“With Splashtop, our editors experience little to no lag, just as if they were in the office. The remote controls are easy and user-friendly,” Mike said.

Robust security and single sign-on (SSO) “We use Okta for SSO. One of the main reasons we chose Splashtop Enterprise was because of the easy and seamless SSO integration in addition to the other security checks like multi-factor authentication, device authentication, encryption, etcetera,” said Mike.

Superior user and group management Splashtop Enterprise enables IT admins to have greater access control through user, computer, role, and group-based granular permissions. “I chose Splashtop because I wanted a simple, yet manageable solution and it ticked all the boxes. I really like how you can manage users and groups and assign them on the fly, ” said Mike.

Simple and fast deployment “We were able to get set up and running within just five hours! Not only was the deployment and user rollout simple and easy from an admin perspective, but the feedback was positive even from the editors. In fact, from the initial introduction to giving users access, I was very impressed with the simple yet secure setup. The fast turnaround kept our workflows going smoothly,” said Mike.

Effective IT support tools IT can conveniently use the same platform to manage remote access for the organization and also provide attended and unattended remote support.

Mike uses Splashtop Enterprise’s remote support capabilities to ensure remote users get help as soon as they need it and to keep office workstations up to date. “As an admin, Splashtop has proved extremely useful when assisting users. The SOS feature has been great and allows me to troubleshoot and resolve requests fast. The user could be using any computer or even an iPad or Chromebook, and I can remote in and figure out what’s happening.”