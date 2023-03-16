Remote Connection Between Desktops, Tablets & Mobile Devices

Work from home and work remotely with fast and secure remote desktop connections. Connect to your computer from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

Working remotely, whether from home or another remote location, is becoming the new normal. Finding an effective remote connection tool is more critical than ever.

While there’s a lot you can do from your home computer, laptop, or mobile device, there are times when you need remote access to the computer in your office.

Perhaps you use proprietary software that’s only licensed to your office machine. Or your personal devices don’t have the computing power to run resource-intensive applications. Or maybe there are files located on your office computer that you can’t simply transfer to the cloud.

No matter your situation, there are many ways a remote connection to your work computer can be beneficial.

Remote Connection Software Use Cases

Remotely access and control your work computer from any of your personal devices. Feel as if you were sitting in front of your office computer while working remotely. Access any file and run any program on your remote computer with ease.

Remote connections to your managed devices enables you to monitor, manage, and support your endpoints. Remotely connect to your users’ devices to provide on-demand remote support the moment they need help.

Enable students to launch remote desktop connections from their personal devices to school computers so they can remotely access lab computers while learning remotely. Students will be able to access school licensed software (such as Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite, and more) during remote sessions to lab computers - even from Chromebooks.

What Operating Systems Do I Need for Remote Connections?

Depending on the Splashtop package, you can establish remote connections to Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices. You can also connect from any computer, tablet, or mobile device.

Are Splashtop's Remote Connection Tools Cross-Platform?

Yes! You can set up a remote connection between devices running on any operating system. It doesn't matter if your remote computer is a Mac or a PC, you can connect to it from any other Windows PC, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.

You can even work from home using a Chromebook!

Try Splashtop’s Remote Connection Software for Free

Working from home or on the road is easier and more productive with Splashtop. No need to worry about that file you left behind or that software you need to access. Get the feeling of sitting right in front our your work computer wherever you are.

And there is no need to worry about security. Every remote connection is encrypted with TLS and 256-bit AES. You can also enable device authentication and two-step verification.

When it comes to remote connections, you can trust Splashtop. Over 30 million users already do. Start your free trial today.

