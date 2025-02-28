How Remote Access is Redefining the Manufacturing Industry

When people think of industries that can benefit from remote work, manufacturing is typically not one that comes to mind. However, the manufacturing industry includes a lot of technology and management, all of which can be made more efficient, secure, and flexible with remote access and support software.
As such, it’s no surprise that manufacturers have begun adapting remote access technology to reduce downtime, enhance productivity, and improve IT management. But how, exactly, does remote access software for manufacturing work?
Why Manufacturing Must Embrace Remote Access Software
Remote access and support are necessary for manufacturing businesses that want to improve efficiency and quickly address technical issues or operational inefficiencies. While the manufacturing itself is still done on-site, for obvious reasons, that’s not always the case for managing equipment and systems.
Imagine that you’re a manager for a manufacturing company, and your machinery encounters a technical issue. This could bring the entire operation to a grinding halt until you can bring over an IT agent to troubleshoot the system, identify the cause of the problem, and address it.
Now imagine if, instead of waiting for an IT agent to make their way over, they could connect to the system remotely, diagnose the issue, and troubleshoot it from anywhere. This results in streamlined troubleshooting and maintenance, minimized downtime, and improved operational efficiencies.
Additionally, remote access software for manufacturing empowers organizations to monitor their technology and equipment remotely, making it easier to identify and resolve potential issues before they become a problem.
Altogether, remote access can help manufacturing companies address equipment downtime, IT complexity, and operational inefficiencies, helping their teams stay agile and efficient.
How Does Secure Remote Access Enhance Manufacturing Uptime & Productivity?
With all that said, how exactly does remote access help improve uptime, productivity, and efficiency for manufacturing companies? There are several tools that remote access solutions bring to manufacturing companies that can boost productivity, including:
Real-Time Monitoring
Organizations can use remote access software to monitor systems and devices remotely and in real-time. This empowers IT teams to watch for any potential issues, track patterns, and spot anything that needs maintenance as they arise, increasing their response time and efficiency.
Proactive Maintenance
The best time to fix something is before it becomes a problem. Proactive maintenance allows IT teams to identify potential issues and proactively address them from anywhere, thus increasing uptime and minimizing any complications that would otherwise pop up.
Immediate Troubleshooting
One of the most important uses of remote access is on-demand troubleshooting and maintenance. Whenever an issue does occur, IT support agents can immediately connect to the affected device or system from anywhere, their device of choice. This way, even remote IT agents can quickly provide support and maintenance, minimizing interruptions and improving response times.
Top Use Cases of Remote Access Software in Manufacturing
With the benefits of remote access for manufacturing clear, we can start looking at the use cases. What are some situations or uses that would make remote access and support necessary?
Remote IT Support & Offsite Troubleshooting
IT support is vital for addressing technical issues, reducing downtime, and keeping work moving efficiently. Remote access and support solutions enable remote IT support, so that IT agents can connect directly to devices and systems from anywhere, on any device. This makes support agile and accessible at all times, keeping operations running smoothly.
Supply Chain Management
Remote access solutions allow users to access inventory systems and production data from anywhere so that they can manage their supply chain operations even when they’re on the go. A single disruption in the supply chain can have a massive ripple effect across the entire company, so accessing these vital systems and data at a moment’s notice can be a lifesaver.
Monitoring Automation Systems
Automation is a major part of manufacturing, but the automation systems can’t monitor and troubleshoot themselves. Remote access software gives manufacturing companies the ability to easily monitor their automation systems from anywhere and control them as needed. This makes managing systems and processes easier and more flexible, improving efficiency and minimizing obstacles.
Collaborating Across Sites
Many manufacturing companies have multiple sites, each with their own teams and systems. Remote access technology removes the barriers between them, enabling employees and IT agents at one site to seamlessly access devices at another. This makes it easy to collaborate across locations, including working on projects and accessing the same applications from anywhere.
Key Factors to Consider While Choosing Remote Access Solution For Manufacturing
Given the value and benefits of remote access and support for manufacturing, it’s no wonder why companies are looking into robust, powerful remote access solutions. However, it’s important to choose wisely when picking a platform.
When considering a remote access and support solution, look for the following:
Advanced security features: You need a solution that can keep your systems and data safe. Look for security features like multi-factor authentication, session logging, and multi-level password security, and compliance with any relevant industry or government standards.
Scalability: Your remote access solution should grow with your company. When looking at solutions, make sure you find one that can easily scale when you need to add new seats and users.
Ease of use: The whole purpose of remote access is to improve efficiency and flexibility, so an overly complex solution can cause more problems than it solves. Look for a user-friendly solution designed for ease of use so that you can connect, manage, and troubleshoot systems quickly and efficiently.
Integration capabilities: Consider the systems and software your company uses daily. You’ll want a remote access solution that can integrate with them, enabling seamless access and usage across devices.
Cost-effectiveness: Some remote access solutions are only available at a high price, which can add up to overshadow the savings and benefits they provide. It’s important to find a powerful and cost-effective solution with plans that can fit your budget.
Overcoming Manufacturing Industry Challenges with Remote Access Solutions
Manufacturing companies face no shortage of challenges during their day-to-day operations. Not only do they have to worry about expensive and complicated on-site equipment, but they also need to consider the complexity of managing systems across factories and operations, system security, and compliance.
Fortunately, these are issues that remote access can address. Remote access solutions allow users to connect to their computers and programs from anywhere, empowering them to manage their worksites and systems whenever they need and from any device.
Additionally, solutions like Splashtop are built with security in mind. Splashtop is designed to comply with a broad range of industry and government standards and regulations and features multiple advanced security features, including two-factor authentication, remote connection notifications, and session idle timeout. All of these features and more make Splashtop a secure and powerful solution for any industry.
For instance, when Yamaha Motor’s robotic division needed to improve its troubleshooting and maintenance processes, they turned to Splashtop. Splashtop enabled the company’s IT team to remotely support their Internet of Things (IoT) devices by remotely connecting to them, gaining a firsthand look at the devices, and allowing the agent to troubleshoot and manage them efficiently.
Streamline Manufacturing with Splashtop Remote Access Software: Get Started Today
If your manufacturing company is looking for the efficiency, productivity, and ease of use that remote access and support can provide, then Splashtop has what you need.
Splashtop’s remote access technology empowers users to quickly and easily connect to remote computers from anywhere, on any device. This makes it easy for IT teams to support end users and company devices, supervisors to access their systems and data when they need to, and employees to collaborate on projects across sites, improving efficiency across the board.
Additionally, Splashtop is built for security and ease of use. Users can connect to their remote computers in just a few clicks, while devices and data stay safe thanks to multiple security features.
Splashtop is also a cost-effective option, providing the same high-quality tools and features as the competition at a price point affordable for businesses of all sizes. No matter how large your manufacturing operation, there’s a Splashtop plan that’s right for you.
