Yamaha Motor’s Robotic Division Uses Splashtop to Remotely Support IoT Devices

With Splashtop, Yamaha’s SMT business’s remote maintenance service first obtains accurate and quick information about the root cause of the issue by remoting directly into the SMT IoT devices.

Mr. Masui said, “Up until now, we had to verbally communicate the status of the operation screens and the operation methods with the customer. As a result, sometimes we felt frustrated and stressed by each other. However, by being able to directly access the device and acquire error history and operation logs, we were able to reduce that stress at once.”

Top reasons why Yamaha’s SMT business chose Splashtop On-Prem:

On-premises deployment: To meet their stringent security requirements, their SMT business wanted a self-hosted solution, and Splashtop provided them with this option. They deployed the Splashtop Gateway on-premises and installed the Splashtop Streamer on the SMT equipment all over the world to enable remote access.

High performance and robust security: Splashtop provided their technicians with reliable remote connections enabling them to carry out stress-free troubleshooting and repair sessions with their customers. Splashtop also checked all their boxes from a security standpoint.

Suitable for remote support and training users: Mr. Masui said, “Since we can share our screen with the customer and vice-versa, and control the mouse, we can even train the users. Providing properly guided user training, and being able to replicate issues that the customer is having, improves the customer’s skill. We can securely train our customers, especially newly onboarded users. We are there whenever they need us.

“We can acquire information securely and more accurately than before without losing any time, and quickly take the required next step on the customer’s equipment. Using Splashtop On-Prem for remote support has significantly reduced the burden on our technicians as well as customers.

Mr. Masanobu Miyamoto, Chief of Development, Development Group added, “By introducing Splashtop, we think that we have created an environment that makes it easy to provide remote maintenance services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”