Remote Access Insights

Step-by-Step Guide for Remotely Accessing an iPhone from Another

By Robert Pleasant
4 minute read
Updated
In today’s mobile-first work environment, many of us rely on our phones for work. The flexibility and convenience of remote and hybrid work empower employees to work seamlessly and efficiently from anywhere, but at the same time, make it necessary for IT support teams to remain equally mobile.

So what happens when an employee’s iPhone is experiencing technical issues, and the IT agent is also on the go? In situations like that, being able to remotely access an iPhone from another iPhone helps IT agents provide troubleshooting and support from anywhere on the device they use daily.

So, how does iPhone-to-iPhone remote access work? Let’s explore…

What is Remote Access for iPhones?

Remote access for iPhones allows other devices to access and view the phone’s screen from anywhere over an internet connection, on any device. This is particularly helpful for remote IT support teams, as it allows them to see the user’s iPhone and diagnose issues even when they’re halfway around the world.

Unlike other forms of remote access, iOS guidelines restrict iPhone remote access to view-only rather than providing remote control. However, solutions like Splashtop can still include tools like screen annotations, so IT agents can use iPhone remote access to guide users through the troubleshooting process.

Prerequisites for Remotely Accessing an iPhone From Another iPhone

What do you need to remotely access an iPhone from another iPhone? There are only a few prerequisites for iPhone-to-iPhone remote access to consider:

  • Remote access software, like Splashtop, with proper access permissions granted

  • iOS versions that are compatible with the latest version of the remote access software

  • Internet connectivity for the remote and connected devices

  • If you have all those, remotely accessing an iPhone can be quick and easy.

4 Steps to Remotely Access an iPhone From Another iPhone

If you need to remotely access an iPhone from another iPhone, you can do so in a few simple steps:

  1. Install the Splashtop Business app on the IT agent’s iPhone

  2. Install the Splashtop SOS app on the employee’s iPhone

  3. Open Splashtop SOS and generate a 9-digit session code

  4. Enter the code on the Splashtop Business app to start the remote session

Once the code is entered, the phones will connect. The IT agent will then be able to see everything on the employee’s iPhone screen to easily walk them through troubleshooting, making remote IT support quick and convenient.

When the session is over, just tap on “Disconnect” in the Splashtop app, and the connection will end. It really is that easy.

Security Considerations for iPhone to iPhone Remote Access

Security is always a concern for businesses, especially when sharing access to devices that could store sensitive data. Organizations must protect their systems from unauthorized access, but a good remote access solution can ensure phones, data, and accounts stay secure.

Splashtop, for instance, is compliant with a wide range of security standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR. It also includes advanced security features like two-factor authentication, remote connection notifications, and multi-level password security.

If you want to ensure security while remotely accessing devices, keep these best practices in mind:

  • Use a trusted solution with strong security, such as Splashtop

  • Follow password best practices, including unique, lengthy passwords with a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols

  • Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) to provide an extra layer of security against unauthorized users

  • Enable encryption to keep data safe when it’s being transmitted

If you keep these security considerations in mind, you’ll be able to remotely connect without fear, knowing your devices and data are protected.

FAQs

Can I remotely access an iPhone from another iPhone if it's on a different Wi-Fi network?
What security features are available in Splashtop when remotely accessing an iPhone from another iPhone?

