Step-by-Step Guide for Remotely Accessing an iPhone from Another

In today’s mobile-first work environment, many of us rely on our phones for work. The flexibility and convenience of remote and hybrid work empower employees to work seamlessly and efficiently from anywhere, but at the same time, make it necessary for IT support teams to remain equally mobile.
So what happens when an employee’s iPhone is experiencing technical issues, and the IT agent is also on the go? In situations like that, being able to remotely access an iPhone from another iPhone helps IT agents provide troubleshooting and support from anywhere on the device they use daily.
So, how does iPhone-to-iPhone remote access work? Let’s explore…
What is Remote Access for iPhones?
Remote access for iPhones allows other devices to access and view the phone’s screen from anywhere over an internet connection, on any device. This is particularly helpful for remote IT support teams, as it allows them to see the user’s iPhone and diagnose issues even when they’re halfway around the world.
Unlike other forms of remote access, iOS guidelines restrict iPhone remote access to view-only rather than providing remote control. However, solutions like Splashtop can still include tools like screen annotations, so IT agents can use iPhone remote access to guide users through the troubleshooting process.
Prerequisites for Remotely Accessing an iPhone From Another iPhone
What do you need to remotely access an iPhone from another iPhone? There are only a few prerequisites for iPhone-to-iPhone remote access to consider:
Remote access software, like Splashtop, with proper access permissions granted
iOS versions that are compatible with the latest version of the remote access software
Internet connectivity for the remote and connected devices
If you have all those, remotely accessing an iPhone can be quick and easy.
4 Steps to Remotely Access an iPhone From Another iPhone
If you need to remotely access an iPhone from another iPhone, you can do so in a few simple steps:
Install the Splashtop Business app on the IT agent’s iPhone
Install the Splashtop SOS app on the employee’s iPhone
Open Splashtop SOS and generate a 9-digit session code
Enter the code on the Splashtop Business app to start the remote session
Once the code is entered, the phones will connect. The IT agent will then be able to see everything on the employee’s iPhone screen to easily walk them through troubleshooting, making remote IT support quick and convenient.
When the session is over, just tap on “Disconnect” in the Splashtop app, and the connection will end. It really is that easy.
Security Considerations for iPhone to iPhone Remote Access
Security is always a concern for businesses, especially when sharing access to devices that could store sensitive data. Organizations must protect their systems from unauthorized access, but a good remote access solution can ensure phones, data, and accounts stay secure.
Splashtop, for instance, is compliant with a wide range of security standards, including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR. It also includes advanced security features like two-factor authentication, remote connection notifications, and multi-level password security.
If you want to ensure security while remotely accessing devices, keep these best practices in mind:
Use a trusted solution with strong security, such as Splashtop
Follow password best practices, including unique, lengthy passwords with a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols
Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) to provide an extra layer of security against unauthorized users
Enable encryption to keep data safe when it’s being transmitted
If you keep these security considerations in mind, you’ll be able to remotely connect without fear, knowing your devices and data are protected.
Start Accessing iPhones Remotely with Splashtop SOS Today
Are you ready to bring remote support and access to your employees and IT agents on the go? Then, it’s time to get started with Splashtop.
Splashtop lets you seamlessly connect to iPhones and other mobile devices from anywhere, on any device, so IT support is never out of reach. Whether you’re an IT agent on the go with your iPhone or a remote/hybrid employee who relies on a phone to work, Splashtop will keep you connected.
Try Splashtop for yourself with a free trial today: