A Step-by-Step Guide to Remotely Access an iPad from an iPhone

Today’s remote and hybrid work environment has made mobile devices more important than ever. Employees can work directly from their tablets when they’re on the go, improving efficiency and productivity across the company.
Remote access has made remote work even easier by giving IT support teams the power to help employees from any device, anywhere. But what happens when both the employee and IT agent are working remotely?
For instance, if an employee or client using an iPad needs support from a remote support agent, can they remotely access an iPad from an iPhone? With the right technology, like Splashtop, remote access and support can work across any device, no matter where or what you’re working from.
Can iPhones Remotely Access iPads?
Yes, you can remotely access an iPad from an iPhone, all it takes is the right technology.
Remote access solutions like Splashtop are among the best and easiest ways to remotely access an iPad from an iPhone for IT support. Splashtop SOS allows IT support agents to easily connect to a remote iPad from anywhere and on any device, including an iPhone, so they can see the screen in real time and walk users through troubleshooting and repairs.
4 Steps to Remotely Access an iPad from an iPhone
If you want to remotely access an iPad from an iPhone for troubleshooting and attended support, you can do so in four quick steps:
Have the Splashtop Business app installed on the IT agent’s iPhone
The end user requesting assistance installs the Splashtop SOS app on their iPhone
The end user opens the SOS app, generates a 9-digit session code, and gives it to the agent
The IT agent enters the session code into the Splashtop app on their iPhone to launch the remote connection
That’s all it takes! Once the code is entered, the devices will connect and the IT support agent can view everything on the iPad from their iPhone, allowing them to guide the end user through every step of the troubleshooting process.
Please note that, due to specific iOS guidelines, remote access is view-only for iPhones and iPads. Remote control is not enabled, although you can still use interactive features like screen annotations to make remote support easier.
Security Considerations While Accessing an iPad from an iPhone Remotely
Decision-makers are often cautious when enabling remote access since they must be sure that company data and files remain safe on secured devices. While this is a reasonable concern, there are several different steps companies can take to ensure they can remotely access iPads and other devices without compromising security.
These include:
Using a trusted and secure app with advanced security features. Splashtop, for instance, is designed with security in mind, complies with a wide range of security standards, and includes multiple features, including two-factor authentication, session idle timeout, remote connection notifications, and more.
Enabling encryption helps keep data safe when it’s being transmitted. Strong encryption protocols are essential for secure remote work.
Using strong passwords provides a good first line of defense against unauthorized users. Employees should create passwords that are unique, difficult to guess, and use a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols to keep their accounts safe.
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) provides another level of account security. When anyone tries to log into an account, they’ll need to confirm it’s them through a secondary source, typically a code received via email or SMS. This keeps accounts safe in case anyone’s password gets stolen.
Ensuring security compliance is also a must, especially for organizations in industries with specific security standards, like healthcare or finance. Fortunately, Splashtop is compliant with multiple security standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, FERPA, and ISO/IEC 27001.
Try Splashtop For Free Today: Effortless iPhone to iPad Access From Anywhere
If you need to remotely access iPads for support and troubleshooting, you’ll want a powerful, scalable solution that lets you work from anywhere. Splashtop is that solution.
Whether you’re an IT support agent on the go who needs to help users from your iPhone or a remote employee who prefers to work from your iPad, Splashtop makes it easy to connect remotely. IT teams can seamlessly support users on any device, anywhere, enabling an efficient mobile workforce.
Want to see Splashtop in action? Get started with a free trial today: