CentOS Remote Desktop - Remote Access & Control CentOS 7 & 8

Remotely access Linux computers running on CentOS 7 & CentOS 8. Access from any computer, tablet, or mobile device and feel as you were in front of the remote computer. Try it free.

We are on the road or working from home more than ever these days. But there are times you might really need to access a specific computer located in your office or left behind at home.

Remote access software has largely solved this problem, but many solutions don’t support all operating systems, Linux being a common omission. So how can you access a remote machine running on Linux – specifically one running on the CentOS distribution?

Splashtop Business Access supports remote desktop access to CentOS. It is fast, easy, and secure. You can remotely access and control CentOS 7 & 8 machines from nearly any other device and feel like you are sitting right in front of the remote computer.

How to Set Up Splashtop CentOS Remote Desktop for Free:

Start your free trial of Splashtop Business Access (no credit card or commitment required). Install the Linux Streamer on the CentOS 7 or CentOS 8 computers you want to remote into. Install the Splashtop Business App on the device or devices you want to remote from. You can install the app on any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device. That’s it! Open the Splashtop Business App and click on the computer you want to access to launch the remote desktop connection to your CentOS system.

Once connected, you’ll have complete control of your CentOS system as though you were sitting right in front of it. You’ll be able access any file, and run any software application hosted on your remote Linux computer.

Splashtop remote desktop for Linux currently supports CentOS 7 and 8 and other Linux distributions like Ubuntu Desktop 16.04, 18.04, and 20.04, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7.3-8.1, Fedora 29-31, and Raspberry Pi 2 or newer.

Get Started for Free

200k+ businesses and government agencies, including Toyota, AT&T, State Farm, UPS, Harvard already trust Splashtop for their remote desktop needs. Find out why by starting your free trial today and set up your CentOS remote desktop in just minutes.

Free Trial

Remote desktop to Linux also available in Splashtop SOS (for IT and help desk) and Splashtop Remote Support (for MSPs).