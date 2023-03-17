Looking to level up your remote support experience? Read on to learn about the benefits of Splashtop Enterprise, and the new features you can expect to see in 2022.

As we head into 2022 with another Covid-19 variant looming over us, we’re seeing more and more delays for in-office work, in-person conferences, and school start dates. In fact, notable companies, including Twitter, PwC, and Salesforce, have made the decision to go fully remote. Having a secure, reliable remote support and access solution is simply a necessity in today's world, especially when the benefits of a remote or hybrid workplace are becoming more obvious.

At Splashtop, we want to help you ride today’s trends and plan for the future. While this of course includes providing reliable, secure remote access and support software, we’re also writing topical blogs hosting timely webinars and updating product offerings.

Level Up Your Remote Support Experience with Splashtop Enterprise

On December 9th, 2021, Splashtop hosted a virtual lunch and learn titled, Level Up Your Remote Support Experience with Splashtop Enterprise. During the virtual seminar, Splashtop product experts laid out the key benefits of Splashtop Enterprise for 572 IT professionals (ranging from IT admins to Directors, CEOs and CTOs).

During the conversation, Nityasha Wadalkar, Splashtop’s Director of Product Marketing, shared the four key benefits of Splashtop Enterprise that help IT teams overcome today’s challenges:

Single sign-on integration to securely manage accounts and centralize authentication.

Service desk capabilities including support queue and technician management that enable IT support teams to increase technician efficiency and deliver faster response and resolution rates.

Remote endpoint management and monitoring capabilities.

The ability to mix and match licenses for remote support and end-user access.

If you missed it, we’ve got you covered. This blog will highlight key takeaways from the event including industry trends and challenges, benefits of Splashtop Enterprise, and what we’ve got planned for the year ahead.

Industry Trends and Challenges

One of the key takeaways from 2021 is that flexible work isn’t just a trend, it’s here to stay. According to Gartner, 75% of remote/hybrid workers say their expectations for flexible work have increased. Gartner also found that remote workers will be using up to four devices per person, paving the way for security loopholes if they’re not managed properly. IT teams need the right tools to support both the physical office and remote workers.

While many companies have turned to VPN and RDP as their remote solution, this has created network vulnerabilities and a rise in cyber-attacks. In early 2021 alone there were more than 377.5 million brute-force attacks targeting RDP, according to a report from Kaspersky. Smart leaders are moving away from more vulnerable technologies (VPNs and RDP) towards more secure next-generation remote access and support.

For flexible teams to maintain security and productivity, they need reliable, well-integrated, easy to use remote access and support software. A study conducted by IDG Communications Inc. found that 65% of companies are actively consolidating remote work tools for ease of administration, ease of use and scalability.

Benefits of Splashtop Enterprise

Splashtop Enterprise is an all-in-one remote access and support solution. It’s an enterprise-class solution that enables your employees to work from anywhere and your IT team to support and manage computers remotely.

Some of the key features of Splashtop Enterprise include:

Attended & unattended access

End user remote access

Service desk support capabilities

Endpoint management and monitoring features

Integrations with single sign-on and ITSM systems

Flexible licensing

Let’s break it down even further. What are the key benefits of Splashtop Enterprise?

A Secure Work Environment

As we made the shift to remote/flexible work during the pandemic, many companies weren’t prepared and suffered ransomware attacks as a result.

A lot of those companies turned to VPNs and remote desktop protocol (RDP) to perform their work remotely. Unfortunately, this led cybercriminals to exploit weak password security and VPN vulnerabilities, injecting ransomware and stealing important data and personal information. VPN and RDP attacks were at an all-time high in 2021.

In light of these attacks, Splashtop has been working to provide even more secure remote access and support to our customers. How are we doing this? With features like:

SSO

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Group-based management

Granular access function controls (limit functions like file transfer, copy paste, etc.)

Option to deploy and manage Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender from the Splashtop web console

Visit our security page to learn more about Splashtop’s secure remote access software.

High Performance Remote Access

Splashtop Enterprise enables your team to access work computers from any device without impacting productivity. HD quality, fast connections in real-time, and multiple concurrent sessions. With features and UI that increase productivity while providing a superior user experience, it’s an essential tool for a flexible workforce.

With Splashtop remote access you can:

Redirect a USB device (smart card reader, security key, stylus/HID device, or printer) on your local computer to the remote computer.

Transmit input via your local microphone to the remote computer as the microphone input (Windows only).

View multiple remote screens from multi-monitor systems at the same time, including multi-to-one and multi-to-multi. Even multi-monitor for Mac!

Record remote access sessions.

Transfer files quickly by dragging and dropping them between computers. You don’t even need to start a remote session!

Tools IT Teams Need to Support a Hybrid Workplace

Splashtop is a core tool for many internal IT departments, managed service providers (MSPs), help desk and service desk teams world-wide. We know that the needs of our customers are ever-changing and continuously enhance our products with customer feedback. In order to provide a better experience for end-users and technicians, Splashtop made significant product enhancements over the past year and improved remote support workflows.

With Splashtop’s new service desk capabilities you get:

Support queue

Improved, faster connection process

Technician management, collaboration, escalation capabilities

These new features support your businesses with faster response and resolution times, and minimum disruption.

Tool Consolidation – All-In-One Easy for IT Technicians to Manage and Scale

IT leaders want to use fewer, integrated tools in their environment as a way to simplify their workflows, streamline operations, and reduce purchasing headaches. We completely get that. In fact, consolidation and simplification are the main drivers behind the success of Splashtop Enterprise.

With Enterprise, you’ll only need one tool to manage both physical and virtual environments, making it the perfect tool for hybrid work. Enterprise’s remote support function enables IT support personnel to provide both unattended and attended support to any remote user who needs technical assistance. Adding to the simplicity, the attended support feature allows IT help desks to securely provide ‘live’ support in real-time to any device – even if that device is not company-owned.

What can you expect from Splashtop in 2022?

The lunch and learn webinar rounded out with a look at what’s coming up in 2022. Along with opportunities to beta test Splashtop Connector and SOS AR, Splashtop customers can look forward to:

User-initiated support requests via desktop icon

Enhanced technician capabilities - Background troubleshooting, inviting another technician to the session, and scheduling a remote session

Better team management - IP Restrictions, technician and help desk statistics, and end-user surveys

Increased integrations with API and SEIM logging, and chat platforms (like Teams and Slack)

Interested in learning more?

Watch the full lunch and learn on your own time or share it with your colleagues.

Want to know more about Splashtop's solutions for Enterprise?

