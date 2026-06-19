As remote work has become common among businesses, remote access has grown into a normal part of IT operations. However, this transformation has introduced new challenges, especially when organizations have security and IT compliance requirements to meet.
Organizations preparing for SOC 2 need documented controls, consistent enforcement, and evidence that the controls are working over time. As such, adding remote access without proper preparation can result in challenges with access, endpoints, monitoring, and evidence.
So, how can remote access fit into SOC 2 requirements? Let’s explore what controls matter, what evidence auditors look for, and how IT can keep remote access workflows efficient and secure.
What SOC 2 Means for Remote Access
SOC 2 (Systems and Organization Controls 2) is a framework used to evaluate how organizations protect customer data, including data stored in the cloud. It’s built around five Trust Services Criteria (TSC): security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
Remote access allows users and technicians to connect to computers, servers, applications, and systems that may contain sensitive customer data, so it can affect SOC 2 readiness. Remote access touches on several areas covered by SOC 2, including logical access, authentication, endpoint security, monitoring, and incident response, but this doesn’t mean remote access is incompatible with SOC 2. Rather, it should be controlled, documented, and monitored.
Why Remote Access Can Create SOC 2 Compliance Gaps
To understand how to support SOC N2 readiness when using remote access, we first need to identify the risks and challenges. While remote access can create compliance risks when granted too broadly or without proper security, these challenges can be overcome.
SOC 2 compliance gaps can include:
Overly broad administrator access, which could allow unauthorized users to access sensitive information.
Shared accounts or unclear user attribution, which reduces accountability and oversight.
Weak authentication for remote sessions.
Unmanaged or outdated endpoint devices, which can create security risks.
Lack of session logs or audit trails.
Inconsistent deprovisioning after role changes or employee departures, which leaves accounts accessible longer than they should be.
Unclear policies for attended and unattended access.
Limited visibility into who accessed what, when, and why.
These security gaps are typically operational issues, which can be addressed with the right policies and best practices. When remote access is repeatable, visible, and tied to clear access policies, it becomes much easier to support SOC 2 readiness.
Key Remote Access Controls That Support SOC 2 Readiness
Next, let’s look at what remote access software needs to support SOC 2 compliance. These are the must-have features and controls that can help maintain security and support readiness during SOC 2 audits:
1. Identity-Based Access
One of the most important ways to secure remote access is by tying each session to a user and restricting permissions with role-based access control. Everyone should have their own account and credentials with permissions relevant to their work, so access is granted based on job function and business need. Make sure to avoid shared credentials, as that reduces accountability and increases the risk of unauthorized access.
2. Multi-Factor Authentication and SSO
Maintaining account security is also important, and that can be done with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign-On (SSO). These tools strengthen identity assurance for remote access by requiring additional user verification, without adding too many hoops to jump through. Additionally, SSO can simplify user lifecycle management by tying permissions to centralized identity systems, so provisioning and deprovisioning users is a much more reliable and streamlined process.
3. Least Privilege Permissions
Technicians should have access to all the data and network segments they need, but nothing more than that. This can be done by adhering to least privilege principles, wherein only the most basic permissions are granted by default, while providing separate permissions for end-user access, remote support, admin actions, unattended access, and so on.
Make sure to regularly review permissions, especially when roles change, to ensure users can only access what they need.
4. Session Logging and Audit Trails
Maintaining clear logs also helps to prove that the controls are working as intended. These logs should maintain clear records of who connected, which device they accessed, when the session started and ended, and relevant session activity where available. While these logs alone won’t satisfy an audit, they provide useful evidence to demonstrate compliance and security.
5. Endpoint Security and Patch Management
Secure remote access requires good endpoint security. This means the devices employees access should be properly patched and up to date, so effective endpoint management is essential. If devices are missing security updates or other vital patches, or the software on them is unmanaged, this can create unnecessary compliance and security risks. Good patching, inventory visibility, and update workflows are essential.
6. Policy Enforcement and Access Reviews
Having the best security policies in the world means nothing if they can’t be enforced. IT teams should set policies defining who can use remote access, what devices they can access, when unattended access is allowed, and how permissions are reviewed, and then implement processes to ensure the policies are followed.
This also requires regular access reviews to confirm that permissions are up to date and align with current needs and responsibilities.
How to Ensure SOC 2 Compliance with Remote Access
Given these controls and requirements, how can IT teams support SOC 2 readiness when implementing remote access tools? While it can seem challenging at first, IT teams can follow a practical workflow to strengthen controls, improve visibility, and support audit readiness.
Define your remote access policy: First, you need to have a policy in place. This should cover who can use remote access, what systems they can access, any approval requirements, and rules for attended or unattended access.
Require strong authentication: Next, make sure you have robust authentication in place. Using MFA and SSO can help maintain account security, but it’s also important for each user to have a unique account - don’t go sharing credentials, no matter how convenient it may seem.
Apply least privilege access controls: Be sure to follow the principles of least privilege when granting remote access. Access should be limited based on user role, technician group, device group, and business need, so users can only access the segments and tools they require.
Secure and monitor endpoints: Each endpoint should also be secure. This means having an up-to-date inventory and clear visibility into each device, along with automated patching and strong endpoint protection.
Log remote access activity: Make sure remote sessions are properly logged. These logs should capture who accessed which device, when the session started and ended, and relevant session activity where available to support accountability and audit review.
Review access regularly: When roles change, permissions need to change with them. Be sure to regularly review access permissions, as well as have policies in place for deprovisioning users or changing their permissions as roles change.
Document evidence continuously: Maintaining evidence is essential for passing audits. This should include policies, access reviews, logs, patch records, incident records, and configuration reports, all of which can help demonstrate security and compliance.
Test and improve the process: Your policies probably won’t be perfect the first time around, or even the second or third. Testing, reviewing, and adjusting policies over time helps improve cybersecurity and maintain SOC 2 readiness even as needs and technology change.
What Remote Access Evidence May Support a SOC 2 Audit
We’ve talked a lot about the importance of gathering evidence for controls and security, but what does that really entail? Auditors typically look for evidence that controls exist, they’re consistently operated, and they’re working as intended, so evidence should make that all clear.
While the evidence requirements will vary by auditor, scope, and design control, they typically include:
The remote access policy itself
User access lists
Role and permission assignments
MFA and SSO configuration records
Access review records
User provisioning and deprovisioning records
Remote session logs
Endpoint inventory reports
Patch status reports
Security alerts and remediation records
Incident response documentation
Vendor and third-party access records (if applicable)
In every instance, the strongest evidence is up-to-date, organized, and tied directly to your controls. Keeping clear records can make audit preparation more efficient and help teams show how their controls operated over time.
Common Remote Access Mistakes That Make SOC 2 Harder
However, IT teams may make mistakes when setting up remote access, which can make SOC 2 compliance more difficult. While these missteps may make sense in the moment, they can create complications or security risks, so teams should be aware when beginning their remote access journey.
Common mistakes include:
Treating remote access as an exception, rather than a governed workflow they need to manage.
Allowing broad admin access by default instead of using least privilege and zero-trust security.
Failing to separate remote support access from ongoing unattended access.
Relying on manual access tracking, instead of using automated tracking tools.
Waiting until the audit to gather logs and reports.
Keeping former employees or vendors in access groups after they leave.
Overlooking endpoint patching and software visibility, which can lead to vulnerabilities left exposed.
Having policies that do not match actual IT practices.
One of the most important things to remember is that SOC 2 readiness is easier when remote access controls are built into daily operations, rather than treating it as a separate thing to check when audits are approaching.
How Splashtop Helps Support Secure Remote Access and Audit Readiness
When you’re looking for secure remote access while maintaining SOC 2 compliance, you’ll want a robust, reliable platform built with security and IT compliance in mind. Splashtop is designed to help IT teams secure, manage, and monitor remote access across distributed environments, helping companies meet their SOC 2 compliance requirements.
Splashtop helps teams centralize remote access, enforce secure access controls, and maintain visibility across remote endpoints and remote sessions. Plus, with Splashtop AEM, IT teams can gain endpoint visibility and patch automation to help maintain consistent security controls and reduce manual work across their managed devices.
Splashtop provides:
Secure remote access with user-based permissions and authentication.
Support for MFA and SSO/SAML to improve account security.
Granular access controls for users, technicians, and device groups.
Remote session logging to support audit trails.
Session recording options (where appropriate) to maintain clear records and accountability.
Centralized management for attended and unattended access alike.
Splashtop AEM for endpoint visibility, automated patching, inventory, alerts, and remediation workflows.
Strengthen SOC 2 Readiness with Secure Remote Access
Remote access doesn’t have to create unnecessary SOC 2 readiness challenges. With the right access controls, endpoint security, monitoring, and documentation, IT teams can support secure remote work while maintaining stronger audit readiness.
When remote access is managed with clear policies, strong authentication, least privilege, and reliable evidence, it can become a powerful tool for supporting secure IT operations and maintaining security compliance. With a remote access solution like Splashtop, employees can work from anywhere, on any device, while keeping accounts, networks, and data secure.
Ready to strengthen secure remote access and support SOC 2 readiness? Get started today with a free trial for Splashtop.