When IT teams need to install software on remote devices, it can be a struggle. They have to connect to each device, launch installers, and manually work through prompts, which can be time-consuming and inefficient.
Enter silent installations. Silent installations let software run without requiring user interaction, making them fast and easy to deploy across remote devices.
However, successful silent installation takes more than just sending an installer to another device. IT teams need the right installation parameters and permissions, plus a way to run the installation remotely and confirm its success.
With that in mind, let’s explore how silent installation works, common approaches to installing software on remote devices, and how centralized endpoint management can make it seamless and efficient.
What is a silent software installation?
Silent installation is the installation of an application on a device without using the normal installation wizard or requiring user input, so the installation can complete without interrupting the user’s work.
Silent installation and remote installation aren't the same, but they’re often used together. With a remote installation, another device or an endpoint management platform initiates and manages the installation, whereas a silent installation runs without interactive prompts.
You can combine both approaches for a remote silent installation, where an administrator or management tool initiates the installation remotely, and the installer runs on the target device without requiring user interaction.
Remote silent installations can serve several purposes, such as deploying standard business applications to new devices, installing security software across distributed endpoints, or installing software outside of normal working hours. This helps keep devices up to date without manually updating each one or interrupting employees.
What do you need to silently install software remotely?
Silently installing software can take a few steps, especially when you’re installing it remotely across multiple devices. There are a few prerequisites you’ll need before starting the installation, including:
Administrative permissions: Make sure the account or management tool you use to install has the required permissions on the destination device.
Access to the remote computer: The remote device should be reachable through the remote management tool or already managed through an endpoint agent.
The installer package: You can’t install software without the installer package. This can be an MSI, EXE, PKG, or another supported installation format.
Silent installation parameters: Make sure the installer supports unattended execution and identify the correct command-line switches.
A deployment method: You’ll need a way to deploy the software, such as through PowerShell, remote execution utilities, software deployment tools, or endpoint management software.
A verification method: Once the software installs successfully, IT should be able to verify it, rather than assuming execution equals success.
Keep in mind that silent install parameters vary by installer, so check and validate them before broader deployments.
How silent install commands work
There are a few different ways to silently install software. The installers you use can accept command-line parameters that control installation behavior, including whether prompts appear, so depending on the installer type, you can send commands to install software without disrupting users.
MSI installers
Windows Installer packages generally use standardized msiexec parameters. As a result, you can add a quiet parameter (/quiet or /qn) to run the installer without a user interface or prompts. However, depending on the application, you may need to add additional parameters.
EXE installers
EXE installers don’t follow a universal silent installation standard. Instead, they use different commands, such as /silent, /quiet, or /S. You shouldn’t assume one or another will work with any given application, but rather check the software vendor’s deployment documentation or installer help to determine which one you need to use.
macOS installers
On macOS devices, software may use PKG installers, scripts, disk images, or application-specific deployment mechanisms. PKG files can typically be installed from the command line using the installer utility, while DMG-based applications may require mounting the disk image and then deploying the package or application it contains. The exact silent deployment process depends on how the software vendor packages the application.
How to silently install software on a remote computer
When you want to silently install software on a remote device, the process becomes a little more complicated. However, it can be managed in a few steps:
1. Obtain the installer
First, make sure you’re using a trusted installer directly from the software vendor or another approved source. You’ll also need key information about the installer and software, including the installer format, application version, architecture requirements, and any dependencies. This will help inform your decisions throughout the installation.
2. Identify the correct silent installation parameters
Different installers use different silent installation parameters, so you’ll need to confirm it supports silent execution and what its requirements are. Be sure to review vendor deployment documentation, run installer help commands (where supported), and check the deployment guidance.
3. Test the installation command
Before you attempt to silently install software across your devices, test the command on a single device or small group first. This test should confirm that the installer completes without prompts, installs the correct application version, applies the required options, and returns the expected result.
4. Select the remote execution method
Once you confirm that silent installs work correctly, you need a way to execute the command on the destination computer(s). Depending on your operating system, management environment, and deployment requirements, you might use PowerShell or other administrative scripting, remote execution utilities, or an endpoint management tool.
5. Run the installation on the remote computer
At this point, you can run the installation across remote devices. Note that the installation will run under the credentials or management context the deployment method uses, but when set up properly, will execute without the end user needing to interact with it at all.
6. Verify that the software installed successfully
Once the remote command completes, you’ll still want to check that the software installed properly, especially when you manage multiple computers. Look for error or execution logs, deployment status, or the installed application version to verify everything worked as intended.
Common ways to remotely install software
While several tools can enable remote software installation, not all work the same way or on all devices. It’s important to understand the different options at your disposal, so you can use the tools best suited to your endpoints and IT needs.
PowerShell and command-line tools
With PowerShell and command-line tools, administrators can execute installers remotely across Windows devices using scripts and administration capabilities. This is a flexible tool that experienced administrators find helpful, and it’s particularly effective for customized deployments or occasional remote installations.
However, it also requires scripting knowledge, so not everyone will be able to use it. Users also need to configure their remote connectivity and authentication features to allow PowerShell, and tracking success across multiple devices will require additional scripts or tools.
Remote access software
With remote access and support software, such as Splashtop Remote Support, administrators can connect to computers from anywhere and manually execute a silent installation. This is a powerful tool for assisting end users remotely and can reduce the need for user interaction, making it useful for troubleshooting and isolated deployments.
Remote access requires technicians to work with connected devices individually, so while it’s great for single endpoints, it’s less efficient for applications that need to be installed across multiple devices. For that, we can go one step further into endpoint management.
Software deployment and endpoint management tools
With centralized endpoint management tools, IT teams can push installation commands to multiple managed devices without needing to launch individual sessions. This empowers them to select multiple endpoints, run deployments in the background, schedule actions, reuse standardized deployment commands, and monitor devices to ensure the software is properly installed.
What makes remote silent software deployment difficult at scale?
The more endpoints you have to manage, the harder it becomes to deploy software across them. While running a silent command on one machine is relatively straightforward, maintaining a consistent deployment workflow across several machines can be more challenging.
There are several factors for this difficulty, including:
Offline computers: Devices that are offline when a deployment runs may not receive the installation until they're available again, depending on how the deployment tool handles retries and offline endpoints.
Different software versions: Devices may already have different versions or configurations installed, making it difficult to provide consistent installations or updates across devices.
Installer inconsistencies: Different applications can have different parameters and installation logic, so using multiple installers can lead to inconsistent results or unexpected issues.
Permissions and credentials: Remote execution may fail when permissions are incomplete or misconfigured, so if a device is missed or its permissions aren’t properly established, installations can become more difficult.
Limited deployment visibility: Scripts and basic remote execution methods may not provide enough information to confirm whether the installation succeeded, leading to missed failures.
Repeated administrative effort: IT may have to manually maintain commands, device lists, scripts, and execution results, thus increasing workloads and creating inefficiencies.
User disruption: While silent installs aim to run software without interrupting users, misconfigured installers can unexpectedly display prompts or require restarts in the middle of work.
While these challenges can make silent installations more difficult, they can be addressed and overcome. As environments grow, standardized deployment, proper visibility, and automation tools become increasingly important because they help streamline and consistently manage installations across devices.
How Splashtop AEM simplifies remote software deployment
When software needs to be installed across multiple distributed devices, centralized endpoint management can make the process easier to standardize, automate, and track. Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) helps IT teams manage and automate actions across remote endpoints without needing to manually connect to individual computers.
With Splashtop AEM, you can:
Deploy software across multiple remote endpoints
Splashtop AEM's Scripts & Tasks enables IT teams to run deployment actions across selected managed endpoints instead of repeating the same task device by device. For supported deployment workflows, administrators can provide the required installer and silent-install parameters, target the appropriate computers, and run or schedule the action without opening individual remote desktop sessions.
Run scripts and tasks without interrupting users
With Splashtop AEM, scripts and tasks can run in the background, so administrators can perform maintenance, update applications, and install software without disrupting the end user’s work. The result? Less manual labor and more consistent execution across devices.
Use software visibility to understand the environment
Splashtop AEM’s software inventory helps IT agents and administrators understand which applications are installed across managed devices and what versions they’re on. This makes it easier to identify devices that are missing an application, review which versions are installed, and target deployments more precisely instead of pushing the same software to every endpoint.
Combine software deployment with broader endpoint management
Software deployment is a core part of endpoint management, but it’s still just one piece of the bigger picture. A good endpoint management workflow includes patching, monitoring, scripting, remediation, and remote support in order to efficiently support devices across a company’s network.
Splashtop AEM brings software deployment into the same workflow as patch management, software inventory, monitoring, scripting, and remediation. This gives IT teams more context around the endpoints they're managing and makes repeatable deployment tasks easier to standardize across distributed environments.
When should you use silent remote installation?
Silent remote installation isn’t always necessary, but there are plenty of scenarios where it can be beneficial. Silent deployment is particularly helpful when software needs to be installed with minimal disruption, especially across multiple devices; combined with remote installation, it lets IT teams manage computers from anywhere.
For instance, silent remote installation can be useful when IT teams are:
Deploying standard applications to employee computers.
Installing software on computers across remote or hybrid work environments.
Rolling out new applications to multiple endpoints.
Performing maintenance or updates outside business hours.
Deploying applications on devices where end-user installation rights are restricted.
Standardizing software versions across multiple managed devices.
Automating recurring software deployment workflows.
Best practices for reliable remote software installation
So, how can you reliably silently install software across remote devices? There are a few best practices you can follow to help ensure efficient, consistent, and reliable deployments, including:
Use trusted installation packages that can reliably deploy software.
Confirm vendor-supported silent parameters to ensure they can run silently.
Test commands before broad deployment to identify potential issues before they become widespread.
Start with a limited device group when deploying unfamiliar software, then expand to larger groups once they’re verified.
Confirm prerequisites and dependencies in advance.
Track installation results and failures so you can remediate failed installations.
Account for devices that are temporarily offline so you can address them once they’re back online.
Maintain visibility into installed software and versions to ensure everything is up to date.
Standardize repeatable deployments instead of rebuilding commands for every installation.
Make remote silent software deployment repeatable with Splashtop AEM
Silent installation helps improve efficiency and productivity by removing the need for users to interact with the installation process, while remote deployment lets IT teams run installations without being physically present. When combined, they empower organizations to deploy updates and software across remote devices without interrupting work.
Scripts and command-line tools work well for individual deployments, but they become increasingly complex as IT teams manage more devices. IT agents need visibility, repeatability, automation, and control to manage multiple remote endpoints efficiently, especially when they need to run silent installations.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams and administrators can manage software deployment, updates, and more from a centralized environment. This enables them to easily support multiple devices from anywhere, saving time and improving efficiency across remote environments.
Ready to see how Splashtop AEM can simplify endpoint management and support silent remote installations? Get started today with a free trial.