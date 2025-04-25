Group Policy Command Update: How to Force Updates

Managing and protecting multiple devices can be challenging, especially for organizations with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and remote/hybrid work policies. Yet it’s also essential for maintaining security, compliance, and efficiency across networks. That’s why the Group Policy command update exists in Windows-based networks, as it enables companies to roll out timely updates to keep devices secure and supported.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Group Policy command update, how it works, tips for using it, and how Splashtop complements Group Policy.
What is a Group Policy Update and Why Does It Matter
The first thing we need to understand is what Group Policy is and why Group Policy updates matter. While they are essential for IT security, it’s important to understand what makes them so.
What is Group Policy?
Group Policy, in this context, refers to the Windows management tool that enables administrators to define and control system settings and configurations. Group Policy provides centralized management and control over networks, software installation, and of course, security policies.
The rules and configurations are, in turn, referred to as Group Policies. These control device behavior within the Windows network, and can be created and managed from either a central location or any Active Directory domain controllers.
In short, and to avoid confusion, Group Policy is the tool controlling the policies, while Group Policies are the policies themselves.
What is a Group Policy Update?
Group Policy updates push out new policies and setting updates to devices across the Windows-based network. They typically refresh policy settings and apply any changes without wholly replacing existing policies, ensuring connected devices remain up to date.
Group Policy updates occur at regular intervals, as well as whenever a computer boots up and a user logs in. These intervals are typically every 90 minutes or so, rather than only updating when a change is applied on the administrator’s end.
Why Regular Group Policy Updates are Essential for IT Security
For companies using a Windows network, Group Policy updates are key in IT security and management. Updates maintain security configurations and ensure that the latest policies are enforced across the network, thus keeping devices and networks protected.
Keeping Group Policies up to date helps maintain security throughout an organization, as it ensures no device falls behind on its security updates and becomes a security risk. Outdated policies can lead to vulnerabilities and potential security breaches, so it’s important to update regularly to keep these risks at a minimum.
Essential Methods and Commands for Forcing a Group Policy Update
With all that in mind, what happens when you need to send out a Group Policy update command immediately? In these instances, you can force a Group Policy update to roll out changes across your network quickly.
If you’re on a local computer, you can force a Group Policy update by opening a Command Prompt as an administrator and entering “gpupdate /force” to initiate a forced Group Policy update. This will immediately apply the new policy outside of scheduled refreshes.
You can also use PowerShell scripting for a Group Policy command update. To do this, open PowerShell (with administrative privileges, of course) and use the cmdlet “Invoke-gpupdate -Force.” PowerShell is a good option for more complex management tasks and updates, as it provides advanced scripting and automation abilities. This makes it a good alternative for larger updates that require broader or more complicated automation scripts.
Once the update is applied, the system will update all Group Policy settings, including system and user policies.
How to Resolve Common Issues with Group Policy Updates
There is always the chance that you’ll encounter unexpected issues when trying to force group policy updates. Fortunately, these problems can be isolated and addressed. Common issues for group policy updates and their solutions include:
Connectivity issues: Sometimes, the biggest obstacle is simply a poor connection. In these cases, make sure that the computer you’re using can connect to the domain controller and that your network connection is stable.
Lack of permissions: Forcing Group Policy updates requires administrator privileges. If you try to access either the Command Prompt or PowerShell without the proper permissions, you won’t be able to send an update through, so you may need to ensure your account has administrative rights.
Firewalls: Firewalls are essential security tools, but there is always the chance they’ll be overzealous and block the updates from going out. In such a case, check your firewall rules to ensure the ports you need for Group Policy updates are open.
In many cases, technical issues can be resolved with a simple reboot (hence the common IT question “Have you tried turning it off and on again?”).
Top Strategies for Managing and Updating Group Policies Effectively
If you want to roll out a Group Policy command update efficiently, it helps to follow some best practices. These tips and tricks can help ensure a streamlined and seamless update process to apply policies across systems consistently:
Schedule properly: Timing is everything. While regular updates every 90 minutes typically suffice, some organizations will want more or less frequent updates. It also helps to schedule larger updates outside of business hours, so disruptions are kept at a minimum.
Coordinate with maintenance: Group Policies aren’t the only things that get frequently updated. You’ll want to coordinate with other maintenance tasks, such as software updates and security patches, to ensure no one is stepping on another department’s toes and downtime stays low.
Track your changes: Documenting policy changes can help when troubleshooting issues and keeping teams and stakeholders informed. Make sure to include not only what the changes are, but why they’re necessary and what their impacts are.
Optimize & Enforce Group Policy Updates across all Endpoints with Splashtop AEM
While Group Policy is a powerful tool for enforcing security policies across an organization, there are ways to make it even more efficient and powerful. One of the best ways is to use Splashtop to access and manage Group Policy from anywhere or push scripts to multiple endpoints.
Splashtop gives users remote access to their work devices, enabling seamless work from anywhere. IT teams and administrators can use Splashtop to connect to their Windows devices and force Group Policy updates when on the go, even from Mac devices or tablets. So should they ever need to push out an urgent policy change or update devices outside the organization’s network, they can connect to their endpoint and send out the update without a hitch.
Additionally, Splashtop AEM (autonomous endpoint management) provides a new way to push scripts to multiple endpoints at once. Splashtop AEM allows you to automate routine tasks and streamline IT operations by managing distributed endpoints from a single dashboard, including enforcing security policies, executing tasks, and identifying threats in real-time. This also lets you push Group Policy scripts to multiple endpoints at once, so you can ensure policy compliance across remote environments.
With Splashtop AEM, you can:
Send security updates and patches across each endpoint at once
Oversee all your endpoints from a single place to monitor security health and track assets in real-time
Automate IT tasks across your endpoints
Automate updates for operating systems and software
Customize and enforce security policies across your endpoints
Execute or schedule tasks across multiple endpoints at once
These features make Splashtop AEM a perfect complement for Group Policy. They enable your IT teams to execute updates quickly and securely while gaining new insight into your remote endpoints.
