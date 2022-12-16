Splashtop Featured in Command-Control-Power Podcast

Annie Chen, VP of Product Management at Splashtop, joined the CMD-CRTL-PWR podcast to discuss Splashtop’s remote access solutions for IT and MSPs.

Command-Control-Power, a weekly podcast hosted by three certified members of the Apple Consultants Network, featured Splashtop’s own Annie Chen to discuss Splashtop’s remote access and remote support solutions. You can listen to the full podcast here. Here are a few of our favorite highlights from the episode:

Splashtop’s high performance remote connections a result of beginnings as a consumer product

In the episode, Chen described how Splashtop’s first remote access solutions were designed for individuals to remotely access their own computers from any other device. Many of those early Splashtop users were gamers who wanted a way to access their powerful desktops remotely.

Gamers had demanded a remote access tool that offered fast remote connections with minimal lag. Splashtop rose to the challenge, working closely with GPU manufactures to ensure Splashtop could leverage the hardware to achieve maximum performance.

Hosts commend Splashtop’s compatibility with Mac and iOS devices

Host Jerry Zigmont of MacWorks commented that Mac users always seemed to receive the short end of the stick with other remote access products. On the other hand, Zigmont commended Splashtop for its feature parity between Mac and Windows operating systems.

Splashtop offers fast remote access and the all the top features for both Mac and Windows users.

Splashtop’s remote support tools praised by IT support and MSP professionals

After Splashtop established itself as a top remote access platform for consumers, Chen described how many users approached the Splashtop team and said they wished they had a similar remote access tool that they could use for their IT support jobs.

Through hard work and constant collaboration with our customers, Splashtop has become a leading remote access and remote support solution provider for IT, help desks, and MSPs. IT technicians around the world now use Splashtop to provide remote support to computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

“The thing that really solidified [Splashtop] for me is how ridiculously easy it is for me to remote into a client iOS device,” said Zigmont when discussing how he uses Splashtop to provide support to clients using iPhones, “This has always been a really tenuous task with other products.”

Chen described how Splashtop got to where it is today by listening to customers. Splashtop’s product development has always been guided by asking ‘what is going to help the customer the most?’.

Another important note Chen mentions is that we at Splashtop know many IT pros and MSPs are often locked into long contracts with other vendors. In many cases, Splashtop will add extra months to a new customer’s subscription to accommodate time remaining with other contracts.

Learn more about Splashtop and get started for free

With Splashtop, you’ll get a remote access solution that is designed to fit your specific needs. Enjoy fast, reliable, and highly secure remote connections, with all the top tools and features, when you get Splashtop.

Check out all Splashtop solutions and get started with a free trial!