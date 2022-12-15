How to Evaluate the Security of your Remote Access Software

When purchasing a remote access solution for your business to enable work from home, remote working, IT remote support, or even remote lab access, it is critical that you select a solution that provides the utmost security.

After all, cyber threats are becoming more prevalent in today’s remote work environment. Therefore, protecting your business and data should be a top priority when selecting, deploying, and using a remote access product.

So, if you’re in the market for a remote access solution, here are the security factors that you should take into consideration:

Secure Remote Connections

Security Features

Compliance

Reliability

Secure Remote Connections

With your users’ connecting to your organization’s computers from their personal devices, you’ll want to make sure that those remote connections are secure. End-to-end encryption is a must. For example, Splashtop remote connections are protected with TLS (including TLS 1.2) and 256-bit AES encryption.

When it comes to secure connections between personal devices and company computers, remote access software vastly outperforms VPNs. With a VPN, a connection from a compromised device could infect your entire office network, computers, and assets.

On the other hand, a remote access tool like Splashtop enables users to access office or lab computers without accessing the entire network, eliminating the risk of exposure to the network and other assets. Read more on why Splashtop is the best VPN alternative for work from home.

Security Features

Your organization should choose a remote access solution that provides you with security features including single sign-on (SSO), two-factor authentication, device authentication, and more to ensure that use of the remote access tool is in-line with your internal security policies and auditing processes.

Your remote access software should give you the tools to effectively manage your users and devices. Security features you should look out for include:

Device authentication

Multi-level password security

Two-step verification

Blank screen

Screen auto-lock

Session idle timeout

Remote connection notification

Copy/paste control

File transfer control

Remote print control

Lock streamer configuration

Proxy server authentication

Digitally signed applications

Active Directory integration

Logging

Logs are a vital security feature as well as they allow you to track remote connections, file transfers, and more for auditing purposes. All of these features, and more, are available in Splashtop. Check out all Splashtop security features.

Compliance

Check to see what government regulations and industry-specific compliances and standards your remote access vendor adheres to.

At a minimum, a remote access tool should be compliant with ISO, SOC2, PCI, SCC, and GDPR. HIPAA compliance is vastly important for healthcare, as FERPA is for education (Splashtop supports compliance for both HIPAA and FERPA). On top of that, the solution itself must be capable of supporting your own company’s compliance program.

Read more about Splashtop compliance with standards and regulations.

Reliability

Finally, you’ll want a solution that is reliable. Remote access solutions with auto-scaling, high-availability, and self-healing capabilities can help ensure that there are no service outages.

Your remote access tool needs to be running 24/7 as one of the benefits of remote access is that it enables your users to access work computers at any time. After all, the productivity of your remote users might hinge on your remote access software.

See all Splashtop security practices

Learn more about Splashtop

Have more questions about security? Or are you ready to give Splashtop a try with a free trial? Click through on your use case below to find the Splashtop solution for you and to get started today.