Keeping devices updated is essential for cybersecurity, which means patching both operating systems and applications. While IT teams often have structured processes for OS updates, third-party applications can be more challenging.
Modern endpoints have no shortage of apps, including browsers, collaboration tools, PDF readers, and more. Any of these can create avoidable security exposure when left outdated, while also contributing to productivity issues and support tickets. Add the difficulty of managing devices distributed across multiple locations and hybrid work environments, and IT teams face a real challenge.
So, how can organizations and IT teams automate third-party app updates? Let’s examine how to effectively add automation, what a reliable workflow should include, and how Splashtop AEM can simplify patching across managed devices.
What is a Third-Party App on a Managed Device?
A third-party app is software installed on an endpoint and maintained outside the operating system’s core update workflow. This can include web browsers, PDF readers, messaging apps, collaboration tools, design software, utilities, and business-specific applications.
A managed device is an endpoint enrolled in an IT management platform, such as endpoint management software, Remote Monitoring and Management, Mobile Device Management, or a remote support platform with management capabilities. A device is managed when IT can apply policies, deploy software, monitor status, and perform maintenance actions from a centralized tool.
Why Third-Party App Updates Are Hard to Manage
Third-party apps are difficult to update at scale because they come from a wide variety of vendors, each with its own update process, installer format, release cadence, and deployment requirements. Even when an application includes update prompts, IT teams cannot rely on every user to install updates consistently or at the right time.
This creates a fragmented patching process. One app may update silently, another may require repackaging, and another may need testing before it can be deployed broadly. In distributed and hybrid work environments, this complexity makes it harder to confirm which devices are up to date and which still need attention.
IT teams need a repeatable process that identifies outdated apps, deploys updates to the right devices, confirms successful installation, and flags failures for follow-up.
Common challenges include:
Inconsistent update mechanisms across vendors
Limited visibility into installed app versions
Manual packaging and repackaging work
Difficulty confirming which devices successfully installed updates
Failed installs that require follow-up remediation
Mixed OS environments with different update requirements
User disruption when updates run during business hours
How to Build a Reliable Third-Party App Update Workflow
Given the different methods for deploying third-party apps, how can one reliably test and roll out updates across their endpoints? We’ve broken the process down into a few easy steps, so you can keep your apps consistently up to date:
Inventory installed applications: First, ensure you have clear visibility into which apps are installed, their versions, and the devices they’re on.
Identify outdated or vulnerable apps: Once you have your inventory, the next step is to identify what apps need patches. IT teams should prioritize updates based on security risk, business impact, and the criticality of the apps and devices.
Define update policies: Make sure your update policies are clear. This should include scheduling, automatic approval rules, maintenance windows, reboot behavior, and the device groups to target.
Test updates before broad deployment: When you start rolling out updates, begin with a small but diverse group of devices for a pilot ring. This will help identify potential issues early, reducing the risk of disruptions as you expand to larger groups.
Deploy updates to the right devices: Make sure the devices that need the updates most get them first. Updates should be targeted by device group, department, location, OS, or business need to ensure they reach the endpoints that need them.
Track success and failure status: It’s vital to know when patches were properly installed and when they weren’t. Make sure you use a patch management solution with robust reporting, patch status, device-level visibility, and details on why a patch failed.
Remediate failed updates: Failed updates should be followed up on to ensure they’re properly installed. This can include retrying deployment, running scripts, rebooting devices, or launching a remote support session if needed.
Review and refine patch policies: Your automation process and patch policies should be reviewed regularly, especially as app coverage, device groups, and business requirements evolve over time. This helps ensure everything continues to work as smoothly and efficiently as possible.
What to Look for in an Automated Third-Party App Patching Tool
Given the variety of patch management solutions on the market, how can you find the one that’s best for your business? We’ve compiled a list of the most important features any patch management tool should have to ensure you’re keeping all your endpoints and applications up to date.
Be sure to look for:
Software inventory that shows installed apps and versions across managed devices.
Third-party app coverage to support commonly used applications across the environment (not just the operating system).
Policy-based automation that lets IT define when, how, and where updates are applied.
Device grouping to support phased rollouts by team, location, OS, or risk level.
Patch status visibility that shows which updates succeeded, failed, or are still pending.
Failure reporting that gives IT teams enough detail to address issues without guessing.
Remote remediation to help IT agents fix update issues from anywhere.
Cross-platform support to support all the operating systems the organization manages.
Custom app deployment or packaging support for proprietary or unsupported applications, where supported
Audit-ready reporting, which includes records that support operational reviews and IT compliance efforts.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Automate Third-Party App Updates
Effective third-party app updates require a robust, customizable endpoint management solution. With Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management), IT teams can manage endpoint updates across supported devices from a centralized console. This provides the visibility, automation, and control they need to manage updates across distributed and mixed-OS environments.
Splashtop AEM supports patching for operating systems and third-party applications alike, as well as policy-based automation, inventory visibility, patch status tracking, and remediation workflows. This helps IT teams reduce manual patch work, so they can more effectively keep endpoints updated from anywhere.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can:
Track and manage outdated software and applications across managed endpoints.
Automate OS and third-party app updates with policy-based controls.
Apply updates based on device groups, schedules, or rollout requirements.
View patch statuses across devices to confirm updates are installed or identify failures.
Investigate and follow up on failed updates.
Use remote access and support whenever hands-on troubleshooting is needed.
Support a repeatable patching process without relying on users to manually manage updates.
Keep Managed Devices Updated Without Manual Patch Work
Third-party app updates require more than just hitting “install” whenever a new version launches. It requires automation, inventory tracking, policy-based deployment, visibility, and remediation to ensure each app is properly updated.
With Splashtop AEM, IT teams can manage and deploy updates across supported managed endpoints. This includes automation, visibility, remediation, and reporting, helping simplify patching and endpoint management from a centralized dashboard. As a result, IT teams can keep endpoints more consistently updated while maintaining clearer records for operational reviews and audit readiness.
Want to experience Splashtop AEM’s patch automation for yourself? Get started with a free trial today.