Assessing Your Readiness for Remote Connection Software

Your business is ready to go remote, or at least hybrid, and your employees are eager to embrace the flexibility to work on the go. There’s just one thing missing: remote desktop technology that will let your employees access their work computers and files from anywhere, on any device.
It’s time to start looking into remote connection software, but before you can do that, you should assess your readiness. Examining your infrastructure, training, security, and more will ensure you’re prepared to transition to remote work seamlessly.
With that in mind, let’s explore the factors you need to evaluate your organization’s readiness for remote connection software and how to know when your business is all set.
Assessing Your Organization's Current IT Infrastructure
When deploying any new software, you need to ensure your IT infrastructure is ready for it. This is especially important for software like remote desktop solutions since if you cannot properly run and manage it, your remote business strategies will suffer.
As such, you’ll want to review your existing IT infrastructure to ensure it can properly support a remote connection solution. This includes existing hardware and software as well as your network capacity, as you’ll want to ensure everything is performing properly. If there are any gaps, you’ll know where you need to upgrade before starting remote access.
Remote Connection Needs Assessment
Before you begin rolling out remote connection software, you need to understand what your teams will be using it for. Assessing your needs is a vital step in the preparation process because it will inform every decision you make when buying and deploying the software.
First, consider what departments need remote access, how frequently, and what they’ll use it for. You’ll also need to understand the scale at which you’ll be working remotely and the types of access your teams will need (whether it’s full desktop access or just specific applications) so that you’re not investing in more or less than you need.
Additionally, consider your departments’ priorities — what do they absolutely need access to at all times? Be sure to consider both your day-to-day operations and the worst-case scenarios so you’ll have a solution that can support your remote workforce. Whether there are only a few employees embracing hybrid work or an emergency forces everyone to go remote, you'll want to be prepared.
Evaluating Employee Readiness and Training
A powerful new remote access solution won’t do your employees any good if they don’t know how to use it. Training and readiness are essential when you deploy remote desktop software. Otherwise, your teams won’t know how to utilize it.
This includes the ease of use of the remote connection tool. Ensuring your employees are prepared and will understand the remote software will lead to a smooth rollout and help your teams fully utilize the technology.
Security Considerations for Remote Connection
Security remains a concern for businesses of all sizes and across industries. As such, organizations looking to use remote connection software need to understand their security needs and ensure they’re using a secure solution.
Businesses in certain industries, such as finance and healthcare, must comply with specific security standards. When looking at remote connection software, make sure you find one that’s compliant with all your security standards and offers advanced security features, such as encryption, multi-factor authentication, and session logging.
Splashtop, for instance, is compliant with a wide range of industry and government regulations, including HIPAA, PCI, and FERPA. It also offers multiple security features, including blank screen, multi-level password security, remote connection notifications, and more.
Learn more about Splashtop’s security.
Cost-Benefit Analysis of Implementing Remote Connection Software
Before you invest in remote connection software, you should consider the financial impact. Consider the cost of the solution, then look at the return on investment (ROI) and benefits.
Remote access solutions can significantly improve efficiency and reduce downtime by making it easier for employees to access their computers and projects from anywhere. Additionally, remote work helps companies save on physical office resources, such as infrastructure maintenance, hardware costs, and utilities. Yet, it’s still important to know the financial impact and compare it to the cost of the solution.
Fortunately, Splashtop offers a variety of plans that make it affordable for organizations of all sizes. Whether you’re a small startup or a large enterprise, Splashtop can empower your team to work from anywhere seamlessly and efficiently at a fraction of the cost of competing platforms.
Key Features to Look for in Remote Connection Software
Finally, when looking at remote connection software, you need to know what features you’ll need. Make sure the solution you choose offers essential features, including:
A seamless user experience to help your employees connect and work remotely without delay or difficulty
Cross-platform compatibility so that employees can use the devices they own and love
Strong security protocols to ensure devices and data remain safe at all times
Scalability so that you can add new seats as needed and your platform grows with your business
Once you evaluate your organization’s readiness for remote connection software and you find a solution that suits your needs, you’re ready to begin. Soon, your teams will be enjoying the flexibility and convenience of remote desktop connectivity, empowering them to work from anywhere like never before.
