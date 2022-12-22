Splashtop Enterprise Demo: End-user Remote Access and Remote IT Support Capabilities
Splashtop Enterprise is an all-in-one remote access and remote support solution with flexible licensing for end-users and technicians.
Watch this video to learn about the capabilities and features of Splashtop Enterprise:
With Splashtop Enterprise you get:
High-performance remote access for employees to work from home
Ability to schedule remote access
Group-based access permissions and management
Integration with single sign-on (SSO) for centralized authentication
Ability to provide ‘helpdesk’ support to computers and mobile devices with on-demand remote access
Ability to provide unattended remote support to computers
Remote computer management features like managing Windows updates
Unattended access to Android devices
Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs enables educational institutions to schedule and manage remote access to lab computers, and enables IT to remotely support student and faculty devices.