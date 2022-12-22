Splashtop Enterprise Demo: End-user Remote Access and Remote IT Support Capabilities

Splashtop Enterprise is an all-in-one remote access and remote support solution with flexible licensing for end-users and technicians.

Watch this video to learn about the capabilities and features of Splashtop Enterprise:

Splashtop Enterprise Administrator/Technician Demo

Contact us to learn more or start a free trial!Contact UsSchedule a demoLearn more about Splashtop Enterprise

With Splashtop Enterprise you get:

High-performance remote access for employees to work from home

Ability to schedule remote access

Group-based access permissions and management

Integration with single sign-on (SSO) for centralized authentication

Ability to provide ‘helpdesk’ support to computers and mobile devices with on-demand remote access

Ability to provide unattended remote support to computers

Remote computer management features like managing Windows updates

Unattended access to Android devices

Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs enables educational institutions to schedule and manage remote access to lab computers, and enables IT to remotely support student and faculty devices.

Learn more about Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs