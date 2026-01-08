Hybrid work has changed how organizations think about computing access. Employees are no longer connecting from a single office network. They’re working from home, on the road, and across personal and corporate devices, all while needing fast, reliable access to the systems and software that power their work.
For years, VPNs were the default answer to this problem. But as hybrid environments have grown more distributed, VPNs have struggled to keep up. Performance bottlenecks, broad network access, complex configurations, and increased attack surfaces have made traditional VPNs harder to manage and riskier to rely on, especially at scale.
Modern remote access looks different. Instead of extending the entire corporate network to every remote user, organizations are shifting toward device-level access that connects users directly to the computers they need, without exposing the underlying network. This approach improves security, simplifies access, and delivers a far better experience for hybrid employees.
In this guide, we’ll look at why VPNs fall short in hybrid environments, what secure remote access should look like today, and how Splashtop enables fast, secure remote access without relying on a traditional VPN.
The Limitations of VPNs in Modern Environments
First, we need to understand why VPNs are no longer sufficient for hybrid work. While VPNs do provide a secure way to connect to a company network, they also have several limitations that can slow down work or create risks.
Common VPN challenges include:
Performance issues: VPNs often have issues with speed and performance that can slow down apps, video editing tools, and other remote solutions.
Over-privileged access: Secure remote access often requires limited network access to specific resources, with role-based access controls and zero-trust security. VPNs, on the other hand, give users broad network access, so they can’t limit who can access what.
Weak authentication practices: Many organizations still rely on weak or poorly managed VPN credentials, which can be lost, reused, or compromised.
Complex configurations: VPNs can be complex, leaving IT teams to struggle with questions of routing rules, split tunnels, and capacity planning.
Security exposure: Due to the lack of role-based access controls and shared credentials, it is very easy for a compromised VPN credential to grant an attacker access to an entire corporate network.
Unfortunately, these issues are not minor issues that can be tuned up and fixed; they’re a part of the core structure of VPNs. If you want faster, more secure remote access, you need to go beyond VPNs.
What Secure Remote Access Should Look Like Today
So if VPNs are no longer sufficient for secure remote access, what should businesses look for? When evaluating remote access software, IT teams should look for key features that balance ease of access with cybersecurity.
First, access controls are essential. Good remote access should provide users with seamless access to the device or resource they need, rather than the whole network. At the same time, the solution should include strong authentication tied to the user and device, including multi-factor authentication and zero-trust security, to ensure only authorized, verified users can connect.
Additionally, the ease of use is essential. Good remote access should have simple onboarding to let employees and contractors connect quickly, user-friendly controls to make it painless to use, and easy management for IT teams across remote, hybrid, and BYOD environments.
Once users are connected, high performance is essential too. Remote access needs fast, seamless connectivity suitable for high-bandwidth, media-rich applications to keep work moving smoothly. Each connection should also be fully logged, providing clear audit trails when needed.
How Splashtop Provides Secure Remote Access Without a VPN
When you’re looking for a powerful, affordable, and user-friendly remote access solution, you don’t need a VPN. Splashtop has everything you need, making it easy for employees to access their work computers, projects, tools, and specialized software from anywhere, on any device.
Splashtop is designed to let employees easily and securely access their remote devices from anywhere with an internet connection. It provides seamless connectivity, complete with high-definition video and audio, to make remote and hybrid work as efficient as working in the office.
Splashtop includes:
Granular access control: Users connect only to the specific devices they’re authorized for, rather than to the entire network.
Strong authentication: Splashtop uses Single Sign-On (SSO) integration with Okta, Azure, and Google, along with multi-factor authentication and role-based permissions, to ensure only authorized, authenticated users connect.
High-performance sessions: Splashtop boasts high-definition streaming, low latency, and reliable connections to ensure smooth connectivity even for the most demanding workloads.
Device-level access instead of network-level: By connecting directly to devices instead of the network, Splashtop significantly reduces the risk of lateral movement that VPN-based access can enable.
Cross-platform support: Splashtop works across Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Chromebook, and Linux, as well as virtual desktops.
Audit trails and logging: Keep clear logs of every remote access session for audits, which is necessary for companies maintaining SOC 2, ISO 27001, or HIPAA compliance
Streamlined onboarding: Splashtop’s fast setup and intuitive management make it well-suited for hybrid workforces that frequently add users or contractors.
Step-by-Step: How to Replace VPN Access With Splashtop
If you want to use Splashtop to let employees and IT teams remotely access devices, it’s easier than a VPN. You can set up and manage remote access in a few quick steps:
Deploy Splashtop agents on any endpoints that should be remotely accessible.
From within Splashtop, configure your access groups, permissions, and authentication policies.
Integrate Splashtop with your SSO for centralized user management.
Set your multi-factor authentication and device verification policies.
Replace VPN-based access workflows with Splashtop sign-in workflows.
From there, your employees can log in with Splashtop to connect to their work computers from anywhere. With Splashtop’s session logs, you’ll be able to monitor usage and audit logs for compliance, ensuring only authorized users are connecting.
Security Benefits of Moving Away From VPNs
Cybersecurity is an essential factor for any business when looking at solutions for remote and hybrid work. While VPNs do provide relatively secure access, they still pose risks and vulnerabilities.
Splashtop, on the other hand, is built for security and is designed to meet a wide range of industry and government regulations, including SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, ISO/IEC 27001, and more.
While VPNs provide broad access to a company network, Splashtop lets users access their devices directly. Once connected, zero-trust security features ensure users can access only the areas they’re authorized to access. This reduces the risk of lateral movement from compromised accounts or internal saboteurs.
Additionally, Splashtop makes connecting both secure and easy, with strong multi-factor authentication and SSO enforcement, reducing reliance on shared passwords or static credentials. Access logging is tied to user identity, so security and IT teams can always tell who connected to what.
Compared to VPNs, it’s clear that Splashtop offers better security without compromising ease of access or seamless connectivity.
Operational and Productivity Advantages
Of course, security isn’t the only advantage Splashtop has over traditional VPNs. With Splashtop, you can improve efficiency and productivity for remote employees, reduce costs, and enhance the user experience.
The operational and productivity advantages of Splashtop include:
Faster access for remote employees, as they can quickly and seamlessly connect to their work devices from anywhere.
Better performance for high-resolution workloads thanks to Splashtop’s high-definition video and audio streaming.
Lower IT overhead by eliminating VPN bandwidth and maintenance, in addition to Splashtop’s affordable plans for businesses of all sizes.
Effortless scalability for new hires and contractors, since new accounts and devices can be added in minutes.
A better end-user experience, thanks to the ease of use and efficiency of Splashtop.
Reduced IT workload and fewer support tickets, as Splashtop is intuitive and has a helpful customer support team available at a moment’s notice.
A Better Way to Secure Remote Access
When you want safe, robust, and seamless remote access, a VPN is no longer enough. You can get secure, high-performance remote access without exposing your network with Splashtop.
While VPNs allow users to access a business network while working remotely, the broad network access they provide can pose a cybersecurity risk, especially when combined with weak authentication and the risk of password sharing. Beyond that, VPNs lack the speed and performance that employees need to work efficiently from anywhere.
Splashtop, on the other hand, is a secure, scalable, and modern approach for hybrid employees and teams. With Splashtop, users can quickly, easily, and securely access their work devices from anywhere and on any device, making remote and hybrid work fast and convenient. All the while, Splashtop’s advanced security features mean each remote session remains secure and helps companies meet their IT compliance requirements.
Ready to move past VPNs? Try Splashtop today with a free trial and see how simple, secure remote access can be: