The Best Alternative for EasyVista EV Reach On-Prem

A few years ago, IT service management company EasyVista purchased Goverlan. When this acquisition occurred, EasyVista discontinued the perpetual licenses to the original on-prem Goverlan product. That product is now known as EV Reach.
EV Reach is currently on a subscription-based licensing model. This means that if the team wants to add another user to their plan, they need to pay an additional monthly fee.
The Best EV Reach On-Prem (formerly Goverlan) Alternative
If you’re looking for an alternative to EasyVista’s EV Reach product, consider Splashtop On-Prem.
Splashtop On-Prem offers robust features and capabilities such as:
On-Prem Capabilities
Splashtop On-Prem has the capability to be installed behind a DMZ or corporate firewall. This allows individuals to create remote session through peer-to-peer operations locally through routable networks, or bridge through Splashtop On-Prem Gateway for cross-network access.
Flexible Licensing Models
Splashtop offers both concurrent and named user licensing options. This allows our customers to purchase the type of licensing and models that best fit their needs. By providing this option, users can get what they need without overpaying for additional licenses, but instead only pay for what they use.
Responsive Technical Support
Our US-based team is ready to support our customers whenever they need it. We ensure our team's accessibility through multiple channels, whether that’s phone, email, or support site chat.
Our support team has representatives located worldwide to provide you support when you need it. While we don’t anticipate that you’ll have any issues with Splashtop On-Prem, we will be there for you if you need it.
Broad Device Support
Splashtop has the ability to support a wide range of different devices like Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android devices. This includes any smartphones, tablets, and rugged Android devices.
We know that teams often have a wide variety of devices that need servicing, so Splashtop was built with that variety in mind. No matter what kind of device or operating system your team uses, Splashtop can support it.
High Performance for Resource Intense Tools
The advanced performance architecture of Splashtop On-Prem provides blazing-fast remote access and interactive HD video and audio sessions for frame rates up to 60 fps. Features such as 4:4:4 color mode, high-fidelity audio, USB device redirection, and remote stylus provide an immersive remote access experience for individuals such as artists or those in the media industry.
Attended Remote Support
End-users can receive on-demand support for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices quickly by simply confirming a 9-digit code with their technicians. This helps to reduce the amount of downtime users have when calling support, so they can hop back to work quickly.
High Availability Clustering
Technicians can eliminate downtime and optimize performance with load-balancing and high-availability server clusters.
Security & Scalability
Splashtop On-Prem provides your team with fine-grained policy controls on permissions and access rules. In addition, the team is compliant with major leading security standards such as ISO 27001, SOC-2 Compliance, GDPR, HIPAA, FERPA, and more.
Splashtop Connector
Teams can securely bridge RDP and VNC connections to Windows computers and servers through the Splashtop Connector without using a VPN or installing any remote access agent. This makes it easier for IT admins to pre-configure profiles so users can access RDP and VNC resources straight from the Splashtop Business App.
Active Directory & SSO Integration
Splashtop On-Prem seamlessly integrates with many existing Active Directory or LDAP services. Your team can also enjoy secure, streamlined authentication through SSO or SAML.
Splashtop supports major SSO partners like Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin.
Make the Switch to Splashtop On-Prem
As industries continue to shift and mergers change the landscape of accessibility, it’s important to ensure that your support systems stay consistent and efficient. Splashtop On-Prem provides users with a high-performance, highly secure self-host remote access solution, a flexible licensing model, and exemplary customer support.
While EV Reach excels at imposing strict IT management controls, Splashtop takes the lead in user-friendly support capabilities tailored for the evolving digital workplace. When comparing the solutions side-by-side, Splashtop On-Prem simply checks more boxes in critical categories like platform support, usability, scalability, licensing flexibility, performance, and extensibility.
