How many IT management tools does your team use? While there are several robust tools and solutions on the market that can help IT agents, tool sprawl can be a problem. Disconnected tools can create extra overhead for patching, remote support, monitoring, remediation, and more. So what’s the solution?
Consolidating IT management tools can be an effective way to reduce complexity. For IT teams managing more endpoints, more software, and higher security expectations, a more unified toolset can make day-to-day operations easier to control, support, and scale.
With that in mind, let’s explore the benefits of consolidation, what to watch out for, and how to determine if a unified approach is right for your business.
Why IT Teams End Up With Too Many Management Tools
There are several causes that can contribute to the bloat and tool sprawl, but common causes include:
New tools are added to solve one urgent problem at a time, as new issues arise.
IT teams have separate tools for patching, remote support, monitoring, inventory, and scripting.
Multiple add-ons are layered onto existing platforms to fill gaps.
Mergers, team growth, or environment changes create overlap and redundant tools.
Legacy tools remain in place even when they’re no longer needed or become obsolete.
What Problems Tool Sprawl Creates for IT Operations
Tool sprawl is more than just an inconvenience. Too many IT management tools can result in unforeseen issues, and even minor inconveniences can add up to significant impediments to efficiency and productivity.
Common problems include:
1. More Time Spent Switching Between Systems
When IT teams have multiple tools and systems to juggle, just switching between them can be a time sink. Constantly switching between consoles to investigate, support, patch, and remediate devices can be a frustrating, overly convoluted process, especially when compared to the speed and convenience of a consolidated platform.
2. Gaps in Visibility Across Endpoints and Activities
When endpoint data is spread across multiple tools, it becomes harder to see what needs attention and to act quickly. IT teams may need to piece together patch status, software inventory, device health, and support activity from separate systems, which slows response and makes it easier for issues to be missed. A more consolidated platform can bring that operational data closer together so teams have better context when they need to troubleshoot, patch, or report on device status.
3. Inconsistent Workflows and Policy Enforcement
If different departments, IT teams, or agents use different tools, it can result in inconsistent processes, schedules, and standards across teams or device groups. That, in turn, negatively impacts collaboration and creates confusion or incompatible processes, dragging efficiency to a crawl. A single, consistent process and unified policy are important for ensuring efficiency across teams.
4. Higher Costs That Are Not Always Obvious
Each additional tool adds more than the cost of the license. It can also add setup time, training requirements, admin overhead, support effort, and duplicated functionality across the stack. Consolidation can help reduce those hidden operational costs, especially when teams are paying for overlapping capabilities across patching, support, monitoring, and reporting.
The Main Benefits of Consolidating IT Management Tools
Now that we know the downsides of not consolidating tools, we should also look at the benefits of consolidation. These benefits go beyond just mitigating problems and provide improvements that can help keep costs low, productivity high, and work running smoothly.
Benefits of consolidating IT management tools include:
Less administrative overhead: Fewer tools mean fewer consoles to manage, fewer vendor relationships to maintain, and fewer moving parts across the environment. That can reduce the time IT teams spend on tool administration instead of endpoint work.
Better visibility across endpoints and IT activity: When patching, support, monitoring, and reporting are less fragmented, it becomes easier to understand what is happening across devices. That helps teams make faster decisions with better context.
Faster troubleshooting and remediation: Switching between disconnected tools slows response time. A more consolidated setup can help technicians move from detection to action more quickly because data and management workflows are closer together.
Lower total tool and licensing costs: Consolidation can reduce spending on overlapping products and add-ons. It can also lower the indirect costs tied to training, maintenance, and managing multiple systems.
More consistent patching and policy execution: Standardizing around fewer tools can make patching schedules, policy enforcement, and operational workflows easier to repeat across teams and device groups. That consistency becomes more important as environments grow.
Simpler onboarding and training for IT staff: A lean stack is easier for new technicians to learn and use confidently. That can improve ramp time and reduce process inconsistency across the team.
Easier reporting and stronger audit readiness: Pulling reports from one primary system is typically easier than combining data from multiple sources. That helps with operational reviews, internal accountability, and audit preparation.
A more scalable foundation for growth: As endpoint counts rise, fragmented tools often create more friction. A more unified approach can make growth easier to manage without increasing complexity at the same rate.
How Consolidation Can Improve Day-to-Day IT Work
Consolidating IT management tools offers multiple benefits that can improve your IT teams' daily work. Even small improvements add up across agents and over time, resulting in significant overall improvements for efficiency and cost savings.
1. Patch Management and Software Updates
Consolidation can reduce the friction that comes with managing updates across multiple systems. Instead of checking one platform for patch status, another for device visibility, and another for remote access or remediation, IT teams can work from a more connected workflow. That can improve patch timing, follow-through, and visibility into which devices still need attention.
2. Remote Support and Troubleshooting
Remote support becomes more efficient when technicians do not need to jump between disconnected systems just to understand device status or take action. When remote access is more closely tied to endpoint context, patch status, and management workflows, teams can troubleshoot faster and spend less time piecing together information before they act.
3. Monitoring, Alerts, and Response
A more unified environment can make alerts easier to interpret and prioritize. Instead of working through repeated notifications across separate systems, IT teams can review issues in a more centralized context and respond with fewer handoffs between tools. That does not remove operational noise entirely, but it can make response workflows more manageable.
4. Inventory, Reporting, and Operational Oversight
Consolidation also improves access to system data by keeping everything connected and in one place. This makes it easier to access the information needed for decisions, reviews, and audits, so IT teams don’t need to scramble to gather scattered data across disparate systems.
What IT Teams Should Evaluate Before Consolidating Tools
Not all consolidation tools provide the same features or benefits. In order to make the most out of consolidation, you’ll need to understand:
Which tools overlap today? Identify where your current stack duplicates core functions like patching, remote support, monitoring, or reporting.
Which workflows are still manual? Look for repetitive tasks that still depend on technician effort, especially around updates, remediation, and reporting.
Where are the biggest visibility gaps? Find the areas where fragmented data slows decisions or makes it harder to understand endpoint status.
Which integrations are truly necessary? Not every integration adds meaningful value. Separate critical integrations from those that are rarely used.
Does the consolidated platform fit the actual environment? Make sure it supports your device mix, operational requirements, and scale, rather than only covering a narrow set of use cases.
Which capabilities are required versus edge cases? Define which features are essential to daily operations and which are secondary so the evaluation stays grounded in practical needs.
When Consolidation Helps Most
There are some scenarios where consolidation can be particularly beneficial. While consolidating IT management tools is helpful for IT teams of all shapes and sizes, consider its uses in these situations:
IT teams using separate tools for remote support, patching, and endpoint visibility will want to consolidate everything into a single platform to manage it all from one place.
Organizations trying to reduce software spending without losing control can save by consolidating tools while still maintaining the visibility and management they need.
Teams using one platform for baseline management while adding other tools to fill operational gaps can bring them all together into a single, unified platform.
Growing environments often encounter issues where disconnected tools no longer scale cleanly, but a consolidated solution can scale more easily and keep all its tools in step.
Teams that need more repeatable workflows and stronger reporting, but don’t want the added complexity, can benefit from consolidating disparate tools into a single, user-friendly platform.
How Splashtop Supports a More Consolidated IT Management Approach
For IT teams looking to reduce tool sprawl, Splashtop supports a more unified approach to remote support and endpoint management. Instead of relying on separate tools for remote access, patching, visibility, and routine management work, teams can bring more of those workflows together and reduce the operational friction that comes from switching between systems. That can make day-to-day IT work easier to manage as environments grow.
1. Combining Remote Support, Endpoint Management, and Visibility
Splashtop helps bring remote support, endpoint management, and device visibility together in one platform. That can reduce reliance on disconnected tools and make it easier for technicians to move from identifying an issue to supporting a user or taking action on the endpoint. For teams trying to simplify patching, support, and core endpoint operations, that kind of consolidation can reduce friction across daily workflows.
2. Helping IT Teams Reduce Manual Work
Splashtop AEM helps reduce manual endpoint work through automation, real-time patching, inventory reporting, proactive alerts, and 1-to-many actions. That helps IT teams spend less time on repetitive tasks and respond faster when devices need updates, troubleshooting, or follow-up. For teams trying to consolidate endpoint workflows, that kind of visibility and control can make a meaningful difference
3. Supporting Simpler, More Cost-Effective Operations
Splashtop supports simpler, more cost-effective IT operations by reducing the need for multiple point solutions and overlapping add-ons. Instead of managing separate tools for support, endpoint visibility, patching, and routine actions, IT teams can handle more of that work in one place. The result is less tool switching, more consistent workflows, and a more scalable way to manage endpoints.
Why a More Unified IT Stack Matters
Consolidation is not just about reducing vendors or trimming license counts. It is about making IT operations easier to run by reducing overlap, improving visibility, and giving teams a more consistent way to support devices, deploy updates, and respond to issues.
For many IT teams, the real value is day-to-day efficiency. A more unified stack can reduce switching between tools, make reporting easier, support more consistent patching and policy execution, and help technicians act faster with better context.
Splashtop supports that kind of consolidation by bringing remote support and endpoint management closer together, with Splashtop AEM adding patching, automation, visibility, and operational control. If your team is evaluating ways to reduce tool sprawl without losing capability, a free trial is a practical way to see how Splashtop fits your environment.