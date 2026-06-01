Microsoft Teams and Slack are often the first place employees go when they need IT help. They are already open during the workday, users know how to send a message, and a quick screen share can feel like the fastest way to show a technician what is going wrong.
That convenience is useful, but it has limits. Chat tools can help IT teams communicate with users, collect basic context, and coordinate next steps. They are not designed to provide secure, repeatable, and fully managed remote support workflows.
When a support issue requires more than a quick explanation, IT needs the right level of access, control, visibility, and documentation. Technicians may need to support a device when the user is unavailable, transfer files, reconnect after a reboot, manage permissions, record session activity, or resolve problems across multiple endpoints without relying on ad hoc chat threads.
This article explains where Teams and Slack can help in the support process, where they fall short, and why dedicated remote support software gives IT teams a better way to troubleshoot issues, support users, and manage devices securely at scale.
Why Teams and Slack Get Used for IT Support
When an employee has a problem, opening a chat message is often easier than finding the right support portal, submitting a ticket, or explaining the issue through a formal process. For smaller teams or urgent issues, that immediacy can be helpful.
The problem starts when they become the primary way IT teams attempt to resolve support issues, especially when those issues require secure remote control, unattended access, session documentation, or endpoint-level visibility.
What Chat Tools Can Help With
1. Initial Triage
Chat tools are helpful when IT needs to quickly understand what is happening. A technician can ask the user when the issue started, what device they are using, what error message they see, and whether the problem affects one application or the entire system.
2. User Communication
Teams and Slack also work well for coordinating support. IT can confirm the user's availability, ask follow-up questions, share status updates, or let the user know when an issue has been resolved.
3. Basic Screen Sharing
Screen sharing can be helpful when the technician needs to see what the user is describing. For example, a user can show an error message, walk through a workflow, or demonstrate where something is failing.
This works best when the user is present, the issue is simple, and the technician only needs to observe or guide the user through a few steps. Once support requires deeper troubleshooting, remote control, file transfer, reboot handling, or session documentation, a dedicated remote support tool becomes the better fit.
Where Teams and Slack Fall Short for Remote Support
When a problem requires hands-on troubleshooting, device access, documentation, or follow-up action, chat-based workflows can quickly become limiting.
1. They Depend on the User Being Present
Chat-based support usually requires the user to stay involved from start to finish. That creates delays when the user is in another meeting, away from their desk, in a different time zone, or unable to explain the issue clearly. It also makes after-hours maintenance difficult because IT cannot easily access the device once the user is gone.
For IT teams supporting distributed employees, shared workstations, kiosks, lab computers, or office devices, relying on the user to initiate every session can slow down resolution and add unnecessary back-and-forth.
2. They Lack Purpose-Built Remote Control Tools
Screen sharing can be useful for simple issues, but remote support often requires more than watching a user’s screen. Technicians may need to take control, transfer files, restart the device, reconnect after a reboot, navigate multiple monitors, or use session tools to resolve the issue efficiently.
3. They Are Not Built for Support Auditing
IT teams often need more than a record that a conversation happened. They may need session details, technician activity, timestamps, device information, file transfer records, and a clear support history that can be reviewed later.
4. They Do Not Provide Endpoint Management
Teams and Slack can help IT communicate with users, but they do not provide technicians with direct visibility into device health, patch status, software inventory, or endpoint compliance. They also do not help IT automate updates, run background actions, or proactively identify devices that need attention.
That means every issue tends to start with a user reporting a problem. IT has to ask questions, gather context, and react manually.
For teams managing many endpoints, that reactive model is not enough. Remote support becomes more effective when technicians can combine user communication with secure device access, endpoint visibility, and management tools that help prevent recurring issues.
Why Dedicated Remote Support Software Is a Better Fit
Dedicated remote support software gives IT teams a more reliable way to troubleshoot and resolve issues because it is built around the support workflow itself.
With the right remote support software, IT teams can:
Provide attended support when a user needs help in the moment.
Access managed devices through unattended support when the user is unavailable.
Securely view and control remote computers across supported devices.
Transfer files during a session without switching tools.
Reboot a device and continue troubleshooting after it comes back online.
Use chat, session recording, multi-monitor support, and other session tools.
Manage technician permissions and access from a central console.
Maintain support records with better visibility into session activity.
Connect support workflows with help desk, ITSM, or PSA systems.
Extend support with endpoint management capabilities for patching, inventory, and automation.
How Splashtop Helps IT Teams Resolve Issues Faster
Splashtop provides IT teams with a dedicated way to support users and devices without relying on improvised, chat-based workflows. Technicians can start secure remote sessions, access the tools they need for troubleshooting, and provide more consistent support for managed devices across distributed environments.
That helps reduce the back-and-forth that often happens when support depends on messages, meetings, and user-led screen sharing.
1. Support Users Without Relying on Chat Workarounds
With Splashtop Rt, technicians can provide on-demand support when a user needs help in the moment. Instead of asking the user to start a meeting, share a screen, and explain every step, IT can move into a dedicated support session built for troubleshooting.
This creates a cleaner experience for both the technician and the user. The user gets help faster, and the technician gets the access and session tools needed to diagnose and resolve the issue.
2. Access Managed Devices When Users Are Unavailable
Not every support issue happens when the user is available. IT may need to troubleshoot a device after hours, support a shared workstation, maintain an office computer, or access a managed endpoint in a remote location.
Splashtop supports unattended access, so technicians can connect to managed devices without waiting for the user to initiate a session. This helps IT resolve issues more efficiently and handle maintenance work without disrupting the workday.
3. Use the Right Tools During the Session
Remote support often requires more than viewing a screen. Technicians may need to transfer files, navigate multiple monitors, chat with the user, record a session, restart a computer, or continue troubleshooting after a reboot.
Splashtop gives IT teams these support tools within the remote session, helping technicians stay focused on resolving the issue instead of switching between disconnected tools or asking the user to perform every action manually.
4. Extend Support With Endpoint Management
Support becomes more effective when IT can see and manage the devices behind the tickets. Splashtop AEM helps teams move beyond reactive troubleshooting with endpoint visibility, automated patching, software inventory, alerts, and remediation tools.
That means IT can identify issues, reduce recurring problems, and take action across managed endpoints from the broader Splashtop environment. For teams supporting many users or devices, this helps turn remote support into a more proactive and controlled workflow.
Final Takeaway: Chat is for Communication, Remote Support Software is for Resolution
Teams and Slack are valuable tools for workplace communication. They make it easy for employees to ask questions, share updates, and connect with IT when something is not working.
But remote support requires more than a conversation. IT teams need a secure, consistent way to access devices, troubleshoot issues, manage technician permissions, document session activity, and support users whether they are present or unavailable.
With Splashtop, IT teams can move from chat-based workarounds to a more reliable support workflow built for real troubleshooting. Teams and Slack can help start the conversation, but Splashtop helps IT resolve the issue.
Try Splashtop for a faster, more secure way to support users and manage remote devices.