Technical issues and other problems don’t limit themselves to business hours. Problems can occur at any hour of the day. This can cause significant delays for patching and troubleshooting, especially for distributed teams.
So, how can remote access help with after-hours troubleshooting? Let’s examine how to configure systems for secure remote support after hours and remediate issues without unnecessary delays.
Why Basic Remote Access is Not Enough for After-Hours IT Support
Just because you have remote support software doesn’t mean you’re ready for after-hours troubleshooting. Endpoints may not be accessible after hours if the user isn’t available to grant permission, the device is locked, or the remote session is interrupted.
As such, IT teams providing after-hours support have specific needs that basic remote access may not be able to meet. They need unattended remote access to complete maintenance and troubleshooting from anywhere. For that, a more robust remote support solution may be necessary.
How to Configure a System for After-Hours Remote Troubleshooting
So, how can you configure your remote support software for after-hours remote troubleshooting? With the right tools (like Splashtop), unattended after-hours access is a simple task and can be set up in just a few steps.
1. Identify Which Systems Need Unattended Access
Not all devices need the same setup. As such, the first step should be to identify the endpoints most likely to require after-hours troubleshooting, including workstations, shared computers, lab machines, and similar devices. This way, you can focus on endpoints that may need maintenance when no one is present without spending time on devices that don’t.
2. Install the Remote Access Agent and Assign It Correctly
When you install remote access software, it’s important that it can support centralized IT management. This includes assigning the device to the admins and IT teams that need it, so technicians can access it when needed, and ensuring the endpoints you need to manage are connected.
3. Configure the Device for Unattended Availability
Unattended access requires some configuration and settings so that IT agents can access it even when no one is available to approve the remote session. When devices are connected, check that it meets each of these requirements:
Is it accessible without end-user approval?
Can it be reached from a locked or logged-out state?
Is the device available after a reboot?
Is remote access not blocked by sleep or power settings?
Is access not blocked by firewall or network restrictions?
4. Secure Technician Access Before You Need It
Once you need to provide after-hours remote support, you should be able to connect immediately, but this access should also be secure. There should be controls in place to ensure that only authorized technicians can connect to remote devices, including:
Multi-factor authentication (MFA)
Role-based access control or team-based permissions
Device grouping by location, department, or client
Additionally, technicians should have their own credentials and access; shared credentials create a security risk and impact accountability. After-hours access should remain limited to select users to avoid impacting security while still enabling accessibility.
5. Make Sure Technicians Can Complete the Actual Fix
Once IT agents can connect to the remote device, they also need enough control to diagnose and troubleshoot it. This can include applying updates, checking services, adjusting configurations, rebooting the device (and reconnecting after the reboot), or even transferring files. The remote support tool must be able to do all of this in order to support a full troubleshooting workflow.
6. Enable Logging and Accountability
Each remote session should be fully logged, so agents can be accountable and all activities are clearly recorded. Records should include who connected, when the session occurred, and what the agents did, in order to maintain security, visibility, accountability, and audit readiness.
7. Test the Full After-Hours Scenario
You’ll want to make sure the setup works before any real incidents occur, so testing the remote support is highly recommended. Go through a simple validation flow, including connecting after-hours, accessing the system from the login screen, performing basic remediation tasks, then remote reboot and reconnect, to ensure everything is performing as intended.
Common Mistakes That Break After-Hours Troubleshooting
Of course, there are some common mistakes that companies can make when implementing unattended remote access. While these can be simple oversights or missteps, they can still have larger consequences down the line, so it’s important to watch out for them.
Common mistakes include:
Setting up only attended support, rather than unattended remote access.
Assuming VPN access alone is enough (it’s not).
Forgetting to test post-reboot access, which can result in devices being inaccessible after rebooting.
Letting devices sleep or disconnect overnight so they can’t be accessed.
Giving overly broad remote access permissions, which puts security at risk.
Lacking visibility into patching or endpoint status once connected, which can complicate troubleshooting and maintenance.
Security Considerations for After-Hours Remote Access
Remote access does not have to come at the cost of cybersecurity. It’s important to strike a balance between availability and control, so technicians can provide fast, reliable after-hours support without additional risk.
All it takes are the right security tools and features, starting with Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to verify users when they log on. Once a session begins, it should be protected with secure connections and strong encryption to help keep data safe in transit.
Managing permissions with role-based access control and granular technician permissions is also important to ensure that only authorized users can access specific devices, networks, or data. This should also include detailed session logs to provide clear records for accountability and audits.
Why Remote Access Alone May Not Solve the Whole Problem
While unattended remote access is a powerful tool for after-hours troubleshooting, it’s not always enough. Sometimes IT teams need additional support features, such as patch visibility, endpoint health data, or even one-to-many actions across multiple devices.
In situations like this, a good endpoint management solution works as a powerful supplement to remote support. For instance, Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management) provides AI-assisted endpoint management capabilities that help IT teams streamline updates, improve visibility, and reduce manual workloads, including:
Proactive alerts for security risks, system issues, and compliance gaps.
Real-time hardware and software inventory.
Real-time patch management for operating systems and third-party applications, with policy-based automation and scheduling.
CVE-based threat insights.
Background tools, such as Task Manager, Registry Editor, and Service Manager, that let technicians investigate and remediate issues without interrupting the end user.
With these features, IT teams and technicians can monitor endpoints, manage patches, automate remediation tasks, and gain better visibility into device status during after-hours support. This can help teams resolve issues faster, stay on top of patching and maintenance, and reduce the manual workload involved in supporting distributed endpoints.
How Splashtop Helps IT Teams Troubleshoot Issues After Hours
When IT teams need secure unattended access after hours, Splashtop Remote Support helps technicians directly access remote endpoints without waiting for an end user to approve the session. Because Splashtop Remote Support supports both attended and unattended access, IT teams can troubleshoot issues faster, support distributed devices more reliably, and keep downtime to a minimum when problems happen outside business hours.
Plus, with Splashtop AEM, IT teams can monitor remote endpoints, manage patches, automate routine actions, and gain better visibility into each device. That helps support ongoing maintenance, faster remediation, and more informed troubleshooting after hours by giving technicians real-time patching, inventory data, alerts, and background tools from the same platform.
With Splashtop, IT teams can support distributed endpoints across their organization, whether they are providing hands-on troubleshooting, after-hours support, patch management, or ongoing endpoint maintenance. As a result, IT teams can work more efficiently and keep users productive with less downtime and fewer support delays.
Final Takeaway
After-hours troubleshooting helps keep devices running smoothly and empowers IT agents to address issues any time. However, for proper after-hours troubleshooting, you need more than just remote connectivity. Systems need to be configured for unattended access, secure controls, and the ability to remediate issues effectively.
With Splashtop Remote Support, IT teams can access remote endpoints securely and efficiently, helping them troubleshoot and support devices after hours without waiting for an end user. Add Splashtop AEM for endpoint management, and teams can also monitor devices, manage patches, automate actions, and gain better visibility across their environment.
The result? Faster after-hours troubleshooting, less downtime, and better efficiency across the organization.
Ready to experience Splashtop’s remote support and endpoint management for yourself? Try it today with a free trial.