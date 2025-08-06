IT support teams are often overworked and bogged down with repetitive tickets, requests, and complaints. This high-ticket volume does more than consume time, it can lead to lost productivity, increased burnout, and keep IT agents away from more strategic projects. Unless you can reduce IT support tickets, your agents will wind up overworked while more tasks pile up.
Fortunately, there is a solution. IT automation tools, including real-time monitoring, have been shown to reduce support requests by addressing potential issues before they become a problem. With software like Splashtop AEM, you can automatically detect and resolve issues, freeing up IT teams to focus on the tasks that matter most.
Why IT Teams Are Overwhelmed With Support Tickets
IT work isn’t easy. In fact, it has one of the highest turnover rates in tech at around 13.2%. As such, anything that can help alleviate the stress and pressure on IT teams can improve satisfaction and efficiency. So first, we need to understand what common issues lead to this IT overload, then we can identify ways to address them.
Repetitive, Preventable Issues
Some issues are more common than others. Frequently addressing repetitive and preventable issues, such as print queue resets, software glitches, and memory overload, can drain an IT agent’s time and energy. However, with the right automation tools, they can be automatically fixed in advance.
Lack of Endpoint Visibility
IT agents are not omniscient and can’t monitor every endpoint at once. As such, IT teams only find out something’s wrong when users report it, at which point they must address it quickly. This can be addressed with endpoint monitoring tools that can automatically alert IT agents to potential issues, allowing them to proactively address problems.
Manual Processes Delay Resolution
It’s common for simple tasks to take time, during which IT tickets can pile up. Patching, diagnostics, and remediation take a while when done by hand, keeping agents busy with repetitive and manual tasks while more help requests come in. IT automation tools are necessary for handling these manual processes and giving IT agents back their time.
No Early Warning System
More often than not, issues escalate because there's no proactive alerting system in place. If IT teams can detect potential issues in advance, they can quickly address the source and prevent problems from escalating, which saves both IT teams and end users time. Without monitoring and an early warning system, they can only react to issues once they become a problem.
5 Ways Automation and Monitoring Reduce Support Ticket Volume
IT automation tools can help companies reduce IT support tickets by automating IT tasks and providing alerts for potential issues. Features like automatic endpoint monitoring, proactive alerts, and automated patch management can help keep ticket volume low and efficiency high in several ways, including:
1. Detect Issues Before Users Notice
If you can only address problems after they appear, you’re already too late. IT automation tools can monitor CPU, memory, disk usage, and app failures in real-time, allowing IT agents to respond to potential issues and resolve them before they cause a problem.
2. Automate Fixes for Common Problems
Fixing common problems can be one of the biggest time-wasters in IT. Automation can address this by using scripts to carry out basic tasks, such as auto-clearing temp files, restarting services, or freeing up disk space.
3. Streamline Patch Management
Patch management is an essential task for keeping endpoints and systems updated and secure, but manual patch management is prone to human error and can take time. Automated patch management, on the other hand, ensures endpoints stay updated and secure, keeping every endpoint patched to avoid known bugs and vulnerabilities.
4. Prioritize and Route Tickets More Effectively
Not every ticket should be a top priority, but even sorting through them to prioritize tasks can take valuable time and slow down business. IT automation tools can automatically sort through tickets, use alerts to flag critical issues, and reduce noise from low-priority problems.
5. Free Up Time to Build Knowledge Base Articles
When you reduce IT support tickets, you free up time for your IT team to work on other tasks. This includes developing a self-help center with articles that guide users through common issues, which can empower employees to manage their own troubleshooting and further reduce the help desk ticket volume.
How Splashtop AEM Helps Reduce Support Volume
When you want a solution with IT automation tools, endpoint monitoring, and remote endpoint management, you can’t go wrong with Splashtop AEM (Autonomous Endpoint Management).
Splashtop AEM empowers you to automate tasks across remote endpoints, including patch management, vulnerability identification, and proactive remediation for problems in real-time, so companies with distributed endpoint environments and BYOD policies can support devices across their networks.
Splashtop AEM includes:
Real-Time Monitoring and Custom Alerts
Splashtop AEM can monitor multiple endpoints in real-time and provide alerts should it detect any threats or issues. This empowers IT teams to spot and address system health issues before they impact any users, keeping efficiency high and ticket volume low.
Automated Patch Deployment
Patching operating systems and apps doesn’t have to be a time-consuming process, as Splashtop AEM includes automated patch management. This automatically rolls out updates across endpoints, keeping systems up-to-date, stable, and secure without requiring user intervention.
Script-Based Remediation
Some problems can be resolved without even needing an agent’s intervention. Splashtop AEM lets users create automations that can address recurring problems, reducing the need for manual support and giving agents their time back.
Dashboard-Level Endpoint Insights
When you have multiple endpoints to manage, it can be hard to keep track of each of them. Splashtop AEM empowers users to monitor endpoint health, patch statuses, and more from a single, centralized dashboard. With this, IT teams can quickly diagnose devices and identify issues without logging into each device.
Fast Setup, No RMM Overhead
Splashtop AEM is lightweight and easy to deploy, so even the smallest IT teams can use it with ease. This avoids the complexity and cost of many remote monitoring and management solutions and helps IT teams perform at their best.
Get Started with Splashtop AEM
IT teams are often overloaded with tickets and requests, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Most IT issues can be addressed and prevented with the right tools before the employee even needs to file a ticket.
Splashtop AEM gives IT teams the tools and technology they need to monitor endpoints, proactively address issues, and reduce their workloads. This includes:
Alerts and remediation to automatically resolve issues before they become problems.
CVE-based vulnerability insights.
Automated OS and third-party patching across endpoints.
Customizable policy frameworks that can be enforced throughout your network.
Background actions to access tools like task managers and device managers without interrupting users.
