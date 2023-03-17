How to Operate a Mobile Device from PC

Learn how you can remotely access mobile devices, including tablets, smartphones, rugged devices, IoT, and more from a PC with Splashtop.

Can I operate a mobile device from a PC?

Yes, you can! With Splashtop’s remote support solutions, you can use your PC to remotely access Windows, Android, and iOS mobile devices. You’ll be able to remotely control Windows and Android mobile devices from your PC as well.

This is ideal for IT support and help desk technicians. Using Splashtop, you can provide hands-on support to mobile devices without having them in front of you. Simply use your PC to quickly connect to the mobile device and then use your PC’s interface to operate the mobile device in real-time.

How you can operate a mobile device from PC with Splashtop

Splashtop enables you to access mobile devices via unattended and attended remote sessions.

Unattended means you can access the mobile device any time you want, without needing an end-user on the device to initiate the remote connection. This is ideal for accessing your managed mobile devices for maintenance and support at any hour.

Attended is great for help desk and break-fix services. Anytime an end-user needs support, you can remotely access their mobile device to provide support. Splashtop attended access works for any device, not just the ones you manage. This means you can also support your users’ personal devices.

Either way, once you’ve established a remote connection, you’ll see the screen of the mobile device on your PC. You’ll be able to use your local keyboard and mouse to operate the mobile device to perform any task you desire.

Why you should try Splashtop

There are many reasons why Splashtop is one of the top remote access solutions—especially for remotely accessing a mobile device from a PC. Here are a few:

Splashtop is secure – All remote sessions are protected with TLS (including TLS 1.2) and 256-bit AES encryption. Advanced security features including device verification and two-factor authentication are included in Splashtop.

Splashtop is easy to use for technicians and end-users – Splashtop is intuitive, easy to use, and offers HD quality performance. You’ll be able to remotely control any mobile device from your PC with ease.

Splashtop is easy to manage – All of your devices, users, and security settings are easy to manage from within the Splashtop web console.

Get Started Now for Free

Splashtop is free to try (no credit card or commitment required). Get started with Splashtop SOS now to see for yourself why IT pros love Splashtop.

START FREE TRIAL

Check out all Splashtop remote IT support solutions to find the right solution for you.