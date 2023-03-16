Can You Work from Home as an Accountant? (Yes!)

Still wondering whether you can keep working as an accountant from home? Like every other job that has gone remote, you can keep doing your accounting job from your home too!

Accounting is not an easy task. Whether it is tax season or not, accountants are always busy behind the scenes, working round the clock. Most accountants work anywhere between 45-50 hours a week. During the tax season, hours can go up to 60, or even more in some cases.

To say accountants have their plates full is an understatement.

If you’re an accountant or accounting firm, one of the many challenges you might be facing could be lack of mobility. But, what if we told you that you can continue your accounting job without having to travel to your clients’ offices or homes?

With Splashtop’s remote access software, you can now get easy, reliable, and secure access to all your clients’ computers from anywhere in the world, at any time, and from any device.

That’s right - this tax season, you can go easy on the legwork and work your magic with numbers from the comfort of your home, ably supported by Splashtop.

Whether you’re an auditor, bookkeeper, controller, financial analyst, a big firm, or a freelance tax preparer, you can easily telecommute to work with Splashtop.

Why You Should use Splashtop to Work from Home

The benefits of Splashtop remote access software are many, apart from it being a smart way to work remotely. We’re listing only our favorite ones below:

With remote access to your client’s computer, all time-related worries go out of the window. You can work from anywhere, at any time, no matter where you are. You can provide round-the-clock service to your client. You can work on-the-go while traveling. You can focus on the strategic part of your business with ease and get more time to brainstorm high-value tasks. You can improve your turn-around time. You make your clients happy, and your business grow. If you work with a team, Splashtop offers volume discounts and a centralized management console.

Benefits of Splashtop Remote Access for Tax Professionals

Accessibility

Splashtop remote access software provides you with easy access to your clients’ files and QuickBooks. Remotely access QuickBooks, even if they use the desktop version (QuickBooks Desktop) while remotely accessing their computer. Just grab whichever device you have at hand, remote in, and access QuickBooks instantly.

Flexibility

Use any device to take control of and start working on your client’s computer. Be it your smartphone, or tablet, or computer, simply download the Splashtop app and you’re good to go. This plug-n-play feature enables you get your set up done in very little time.

Utility

Print files from your client’s computer to your local printer. Be it 1099 forms, receipts, or checks, remotely print any important document. You can also easily transfer files from their system to yours.

Other useful features found in Splashtop include chat, session recording, multi-monitor viewing, share your screen, logging, and more.

Security

Do all the work remotely, but securely. Security is Splashtop’s priority, which is why two hundred thousand businesses and thirty million end users trust Splashtop today.

Splashtop comes with multiple advanced security features including device authentication, two-step verification, blank the remote screen, and more.. When you’re remotely accessing any device, your session is protected by TLS and 256-bit AES encryption.

Try Splashtop for Free!

Splashtop provides the most reliable, secure, and best value remote desktop solutions. Splashtop consistently receives the highest scores from third-party reviewers and peer-to-peer review sites. With Splashtop, you can:

Get remote access your client's computer the moment you want to use it

Access and control QuickBooks and other accounting software remotely

Be productive even from the comfort of your own home or while on the go

Save money by reducing travel to clients and purchasing less software licenses

So, when 41.8% of the American workforce is working remotely, why burn your fuel by hopping from one client to another? Join the remote work bandwagon and get a lot more done in a lot less time with Splashtop. Oh, did we mention remote work also helps you improve your work-life balance?

Learn more about Splashtop solutions for working remotely and try it for free today.

Free Trial