Splashtop Remote Support integrations
Connect Splashtop Remote Support to the help desk, security, and identity tools your team already uses, so you can launch sessions from tickets and keep every session on record.
Ticketing, help desk and ITSM
Freshservice
Launch Splashtop Remote Support sessions from Freshservice tickets. Create a session link in the ticket, send it to your user, and connect with no prior installation. Session details are logged back to the ticket automatically.
Freshdesk
Support customers from inside Freshdesk tickets with Splashtop Remote Support. Insert a session link into the ticket, connect once your user runs it, and get a record of the session added to the ticket when the case closes.
Zendesk
Start remote support sessions from Zendesk tickets in a few clicks, with no software needed in advance on the user’s device. When you close the support case, session and file transfer logs are added to the ticket as private comments.
Jira
Give your technicians remote support from inside Jira issues. Create a session link from the issue, share it with your user, and connect to their computer, with session logs added back to the issue.
ServiceNow
Launch remote support sessions from ServiceNow incidents using the Splashtop app from the ServiceNow Store. Users can download the session app right from their incident view, and session logs can be pulled into the incident for reference.
Salesforce
Support end users’ computers without leaving Salesforce. Start a remote session from Cases, Leads, Opportunities, Accounts, or Contacts, and add session logs to the record when you’re done.
Microsoft Teams
Provide remote support right from a Microsoft Teams chat. Create a support card with a session link for your user, then connect when the Splashtop bot shows they’re ready. Session records are available in the app’s session logs tab.
HaloITSM/HaloPSA
Start unattended sessions to Halo assets and send attended support invitations from tickets and live chat, all from the Halo console. Session notes are added back to the ticket or chat.
SysAid
Bring AI-driven remote support into SysAid. SysAid Copilot identifies the right device from the service record and generates the session link, and every session is logged in the Ticket Journey automatically. Available for SysAid Cloud customers.
Endpoint security
Bitdefender
Protect the endpoints you support with Splashtop Antivirus, powered by Bitdefender, deployed and managed from the same console you use for remote support. Bitdefender EDR and MDR are also available as add-ons.
CrowdStrike
See CrowdStrike Falcon detections in the Splashtop console, open them in Falcon for deeper analysis, and connect to the affected endpoint to fix the issue. Purchase CrowdStrike through Splashtop, or bring your own license with Splashtop AEM.
SentinelOne
Install SentinelOne agents on demand or automatically through endpoint security policies, and confirm protection coverage from the Splashtop console. Purchase SentinelOne through Splashtop, or bring your own license with Splashtop AEM.
Identity, SSO and logging (Enterprise)
Microsoft Entra ID
Let technicians sign in to Splashtop with their Microsoft Entra ID accounts through SAML single sign-on. You can set it up from the Splashtop app in the Entra application gallery.
JumpCloud
Authenticate to Splashtop with JumpCloud SSO and automatically provision, update, and deprovision users and groups through SCIM.
OneLogin
Sign in to Splashtop with your OneLogin credentials for centralized, secure single sign-on.
Splunk
Automatically export Splashtop session logs, logins, file transfers, chats, and configuration changes to Splunk for security monitoring, compliance, and investigations.
Mobile device management
Jamf
Deploy Splashtop to Jamf-managed devices with Jamf Pro. You can then provide unattended support to managed Macs and help iOS users through screen sharing.
IBM MaaS360
Find Splashtop in the IBM MaaS360 Marketplace to add remote support alongside MaaS360’s MDM and MAM controls, including iOS remote view and Android remote control.
AppTec360
Splashtop Remote Support integrates with AppTec360 MDM/MAM to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.