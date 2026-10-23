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Splashtop Remote Support integrations

Connect Splashtop Remote Support to the help desk, security, and identity tools your team already uses, so you can launch sessions from tickets and keep every session on record.

Ticketing, help desk and ITSM

Freshservice logo

Freshservice

Launch Splashtop Remote Support sessions from Freshservice tickets. Create a session link in the ticket, send it to your user, and connect with no prior installation. Session details are logged back to the ticket automatically.

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Freshdesk Logo

Freshdesk

Support customers from inside Freshdesk tickets with Splashtop Remote Support. Insert a session link into the ticket, connect once your user runs it, and get a record of the session added to the ticket when the case closes.

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Zendesk logo

Zendesk

Start remote support sessions from Zendesk tickets in a few clicks, with no software needed in advance on the user’s device. When you close the support case, session and file transfer logs are added to the ticket as private comments.

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Jira logo featuring three blue, curved shapes forming a stylized mark to the left of the word “Jira” in bold, dark blue letters on a white background.

Jira

Give your technicians remote support from inside Jira issues. Create a session link from the issue, share it with your user, and connect to their computer, with session logs added back to the issue.

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Service Now logo

ServiceNow

Launch remote support sessions from ServiceNow incidents using the Splashtop app from the ServiceNow Store. Users can download the session app right from their incident view, and session logs can be pulled into the incident for reference.

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Salesforce

Support end users’ computers without leaving Salesforce. Start a remote session from Cases, Leads, Opportunities, Accounts, or Contacts, and add session logs to the record when you’re done.

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Microsoft Teams Logo

Microsoft Teams

Provide remote support right from a Microsoft Teams chat. Create a support card with a session link for your user, then connect when the Splashtop bot shows they’re ready. Session records are available in the app’s session logs tab.

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The image shows the word HALO in bold, blue capital letters on a white background. The letter O contains a chat bubble icon within it.

HaloITSM/HaloPSA

Start unattended sessions to Halo assets and send attended support invitations from tickets and live chat, all from the Halo console. Session notes are added back to the ticket or chat.

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SysAid

Bring AI-driven remote support into SysAid. SysAid Copilot identifies the right device from the service record and generates the session link, and every session is logged in the Ticket Journey automatically. Available for SysAid Cloud customers.

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Endpoint security

Bitdefender logo

Bitdefender

Protect the endpoints you support with Splashtop Antivirus, powered by Bitdefender, deployed and managed from the same console you use for remote support. Bitdefender EDR and MDR are also available as add-ons.

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The image shows the CrowdStrike logo, featuring the word CROWDSTRIKE in bold red capital letters with three red claw marks to the left of the text.

CrowdStrike

See CrowdStrike Falcon detections in the Splashtop console, open them in Falcon for deeper analysis, and connect to the affected endpoint to fix the issue. Purchase CrowdStrike through Splashtop, or bring your own license with Splashtop AEM.

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SentinelOne

Install SentinelOne agents on demand or automatically through endpoint security policies, and confirm protection coverage from the Splashtop console. Purchase SentinelOne through Splashtop, or bring your own license with Splashtop AEM.

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Identity, SSO and logging (Enterprise)

Microsoft Active Directory Logo

Microsoft Entra ID

Let technicians sign in to Splashtop with their Microsoft Entra ID accounts through SAML single sign-on. You can set it up from the Splashtop app in the Entra application gallery.

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JumpCloud logo featuring a dark blue cloud shape with two stylized human figures inside it, followed by the word jumpcloud in lowercase dark blue letters on a white background.

JumpCloud

Authenticate to Splashtop with JumpCloud SSO and automatically provision, update, and deprovision users and groups through SCIM.

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Onelogin Logo

OneLogin

Sign in to Splashtop with your OneLogin credentials for centralized, secure single sign-on.

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The image displays the Splunk logo with the text “splunk> a CISCO company” in black letters on a white background, indicating that Splunk is now part of Cisco.

Splunk

Automatically export Splashtop session logs, logins, file transfers, chats, and configuration changes to Splunk for security monitoring, compliance, and investigations.

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Mobile device management

The image shows the Jamf logo, featuring a blue abstract square shape on the left and the word jamf in lowercase black letters on the right, all on a white background.

Jamf

Deploy Splashtop to Jamf-managed devices with Jamf Pro. You can then provide unattended support to managed Macs and help iOS users through screen sharing.

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The image shows the IBM logo in blue with horizontal lines above the text MaaS360 and a series of blue dots curving over the number 360.

IBM MaaS360

Find Splashtop in the IBM MaaS360 Marketplace to add remote support alongside MaaS360’s MDM and MAM controls, including iOS remote view and Android remote control.

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AppTec360 logo

AppTec360

Splashtop Remote Support integrates with AppTec360 MDM/MAM to support iOS remote view and Android remote control.

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