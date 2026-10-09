Intune + Splashtop
Extend Intune with Splashtop
Automate app deployment, level up remote support, secure network access, protect endpoints and get real-time endpoint operations
Why Intune + Splashtop
Go beyond enrollment and policy with continuous endpoint operations.
Package: Get business apps into Intune faster with secure, ready-to-deploy packages.
Support: Remotely support users and devices, whether Intune-managed or not.
Secure: Add passwordless, certificate-based Wi-Fi and VPN access.
Defend: Layer endpoint protection with antivirus, EDR, MDR, and phishing protection.
Manage: Continuously prioritize risk, remediate issues, and prove endpoint health.