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Simplify SentinelOne protection across every endpoint

Deploy, monitor, and maintain SentinelOne agent coverage from Splashtop, so IT teams can keep endpoints protected while managing devices, automation, and remote support from one place.

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How the Integration Works

Splashtop connects to SentinelOne using secure API access to:

  • Install the SentinelOne agent manually or automate deployment through Endpoint Security Policies

  • Detect existing SentinelOne agent installations across managed devices

  • Confirm agent status and protection coverage directly in the Splashtop console

  • Enforce deployment rules across device groups to help maintain coverage

  • Retry failed installations to reduce gaps in endpoint protection

SentinelOne remains the system of record for threat detection and response, while Splashtop extends deployment control and visibility into IT workflows.

More integration capabilities are coming soon, including expanded threat visibility planned for a future release.

Key Benefits

Simplified Agent Deployment: Install the SentinelOne agent on demand or automate deployment through Splashtop policies to streamline rollout across endpoints.

Consistent Protection Coverage: Help ensure endpoints remain protected by enforcing SentinelOne agent installation across selected devices or groups.

Policy-Based Automation: Use Splashtop Endpoint Security Policies to automate protection workflows and reduce manual follow-up.

Centralized IT Operations

Manage endpoint protection alongside device monitoring, automation, and remote access without introducing additional tools.

Supported Platforms

  • Windows

  • macOS

Requirements

  • Active SentinelOne license

    • Purchased through Splashtop or

    • BYOL (Active Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management license needed)


Resources

SentinelOne Integration Documentation

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Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management Overview

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Get Started Today

Contact UsSchedule a Demo