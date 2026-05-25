Simplify SentinelOne protection across every endpoint
Deploy, monitor, and maintain SentinelOne agent coverage from Splashtop, so IT teams can keep endpoints protected while managing devices, automation, and remote support from one place.
How the Integration Works
Splashtop connects to SentinelOne using secure API access to:
Install the SentinelOne agent manually or automate deployment through Endpoint Security Policies
Detect existing SentinelOne agent installations across managed devices
Confirm agent status and protection coverage directly in the Splashtop console
Enforce deployment rules across device groups to help maintain coverage
Retry failed installations to reduce gaps in endpoint protection
SentinelOne remains the system of record for threat detection and response, while Splashtop extends deployment control and visibility into IT workflows.
More integration capabilities are coming soon, including expanded threat visibility planned for a future release.
Key Benefits
Simplified Agent Deployment: Install the SentinelOne agent on demand or automate deployment through Splashtop policies to streamline rollout across endpoints.
Consistent Protection Coverage: Help ensure endpoints remain protected by enforcing SentinelOne agent installation across selected devices or groups.
Policy-Based Automation: Use Splashtop Endpoint Security Policies to automate protection workflows and reduce manual follow-up.
Centralized IT Operations
Manage endpoint protection alongside device monitoring, automation, and remote access without introducing additional tools.
Supported Platforms
Windows
macOS
Requirements
Active SentinelOne license
Purchased through Splashtop or
BYOL (Active Splashtop Autonomous Endpoint Management license needed)