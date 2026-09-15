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Modern antivirus, always one step ahead

Antivirus and anti‑scam protection for business and home

Protect against malware, scams, and unauthorized remote access effortlessly.

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Choose the protection that fits

Protect more. Manage less

Splashtop Shield for Business

Antivirus + Anti-scam

Protects your team from malware, phishing, and the scam sites and fake help desk RATs attackers use to exploit human behavior, not just devices.

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Protection for the people you love

Splashtop Shield for Home and Family

Antivirus + Anti-scam

Blocks scam sites and the remote-access software scammers ask families to install, then alerts a trusted family member so help is never far away.

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Splashtop Antivirus

Antivirus

Proven malware protection across your fleet, with silent deployment and centralized management in the Splashtop console you already use.

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Why Splashtop for endpoint protection

  • AI-assisted detection

    Every layer, business or family, uses AI-assisted detection to catch what standard antivirus misses.

  • One trusted vendor, one integrated platform

    Manage endpoint protection from the same Splashtop console your team already uses for remote access and support, so there's one less vendor to manage.

  • Flexible device coverage

    Protect Windows and Mac devices, whether you're covering a distributed team or the devices your family uses every day.

  • Simple, transparent pricing

    Per-endpoint for business, tiered plans for family, protection that scales with you, no hidden costs.

Ready to protect what matters?

Whether you're securing a growing business or protecting the people you love, we're here to help you take the next step.

Contact Sales for businessTry Shield free for family