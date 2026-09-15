Modern antivirus, always one step ahead
Antivirus and anti‑scam protection for business and home
Protect against malware, scams, and unauthorized remote access effortlessly.
Choose the protection that fits
Protect more. Manage less
Splashtop Shield for BusinessAntivirus + Anti-scam
Protects your team from malware, phishing, and the scam sites and fake help desk RATs attackers use to exploit human behavior, not just devices.
Protection for the people you love
Splashtop Shield for Home and FamilyAntivirus + Anti-scam
Blocks scam sites and the remote-access software scammers ask families to install, then alerts a trusted family member so help is never far away.
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Splashtop AntivirusAntivirus
Proven malware protection across your fleet, with silent deployment and centralized management in the Splashtop console you already use.
Why Splashtop for endpoint protection
AI-assisted detection
Every layer, business or family, uses AI-assisted detection to catch what standard antivirus misses.
One trusted vendor, one integrated platform
Manage endpoint protection from the same Splashtop console your team already uses for remote access and support, so there's one less vendor to manage.
Flexible device coverage
Protect Windows and Mac devices, whether you're covering a distributed team or the devices your family uses every day.
Simple, transparent pricing
Per-endpoint for business, tiered plans for family, protection that scales with you, no hidden costs.
Ready to protect what matters?
Whether you're securing a growing business or protecting the people you love, we're here to help you take the next step.