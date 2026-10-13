Intune + Splashtop
Agentic Packr for Intune & SCCM
AI-powered app packaging, stronger validation, and automated deployment via Microsoft Intune, SCCM and more
Full-featured free plan for up to 100 endpoints
1000+ Certified Apps
Ready to deploy
Tested on Clean VMs
Every single build
Intune-Native
Publishes real Win32 apps
Built on PSADT
Consistent end-user experiences
Deploy and Patch All Apps – Reduce Effort, Minimize Risk
Most of the apps you need to deploy and update are already packaged and tested in the catalog. If you need another app, hand over an installer or a package ID and the AI builds it for you. Make timely version updates to reduce exposed vulnerabilities.
Improve Deployment Quality and Security
Validate every package before it deploys, with install/uninstall verification, security scanning, and approval workflows built in. Keep an audit trail of every action and govern with role-based access controls.
One‑Click Deploy via Intune
From app request to installed and up to date, in one console. Discover every app across Intune and your endpoints, and package unmanaged ones in one click. Track per-device install status and rollout stats straight from Intune.
Get Control Over End‑Users' Update Experiences
Customize end-user dialogs — emphasize your company brand and set deferrals, countdowns, timeouts, light/dark mode, language and more with reusable experience templates.