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Intune + Splashtop

Agentic Packr for Intune & SCCM

AI-powered app packaging, stronger validation, and automated deployment via Microsoft Intune, SCCM and more

Full-featured free plan for up to 100 endpoints

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  • 1000+ Certified Apps

    Ready to deploy

  • Tested on Clean VMs

    Every single build

  • Intune-Native

    Publishes real Win32 apps

  • Built on PSADT

    Consistent end-user experiences

Deploy and Patch All Apps – Reduce Effort, Minimize Risk

Most of the apps you need to deploy and update are already packaged and tested in the catalog. If you need another app, hand over an installer or a package ID and the AI builds it for you. Make timely version updates to reduce exposed vulnerabilities.


Improve Deployment Quality and Security

Validate every package before it deploys, with install/uninstall verification, security scanning, and approval workflows built in. Keep an audit trail of every action and govern with role-based access controls.

One‑Click Deploy via Intune

From app request to installed and up to date, in one console. Discover every app across Intune and your endpoints, and package unmanaged ones in one click. Track per-device install status and rollout stats straight from Intune.

Get Control Over End‑Users' Update Experiences

Customize end-user dialogs — emphasize your company brand and set deferrals, countdowns, timeouts, light/dark mode, language and more with reusable experience templates.

FAQs

What does Agentic Packr actually do?
Do I need Microsoft Intune?
How does the AI packaging work?
What gets tested?
What is an update-only app?
What does the free plan include?
What does it cost?
Is PSADT included?
Is there a Splasthop Agentic Packr Free Trial?

Full-featured free plan for up to 100 endpoints

Start FreeContact Us