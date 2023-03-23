Skip to main content
Splashtop
Free Trial
Logo of NinjaOne
IntegrationsMSP

How MSPs Using NinjaOne Can Enable Customers to Remotely Access Their Work Computers

By Splashtop Team
Updated

Subscribe

NewsletterRSS Feed

Share This

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to a global push for companies to enable their employees to work from home. This is a precaution that employers took to keep employees and their families safe, and it is the trend going forward. Splashtop, a remote access and remote support tool, has been in a unique position to help employees be productive while working from home, and help with their business continuity plan.

Enable customers to work from home with Splashtop Business Access Pro

Are your customers working remotely as well? You can help them be productive and remotely access their work computers without any additional installations. You can leverage the streamer that’s already installed as part of the NinjaOne agent, and allow your customers to access the computers remotely from their own devices.

It takes just 4 easy steps:

This way, you can provide secure remote access as an added service for your customers and get an additional revenue stream. Our NinjaOne support page provides detailed instructions on how.

About Splashtop Business Access Pro

Splashtop provides the most trusted, reliable, and secure remote access tools for business professionals and large teams. Users can connect to their Windows, Mac or Linux computers from their home computer and even iOS and Android devices. Splashtop’s remote access session provides features like multi-to-muti monitor support, session recording, chat, share desktop, remote reboot and many more!

Splashtop is offering teams up to 25% off in support of work from home initiatives. Read all you need to know about Splashtop Business Access.

Try it now for free

Do you also need to support computers and mobile devices that are not managed under NinjaOne? Check out Splashtop SOS for attended and unattended support.

Splashtop
Free Trial

Related Content

Announcements

New Features in Splashtop Business Access and Remote Support

Learn More
Customer Spotlights

Rate and Review Splashtop Remote Access

Learn More
Announcements

Splashtop Recognizes Okinawa Cross Head (OCH) as Support Provider

Learn More
Remote Access Insights

The Risks and Rewards of Remote Access in your Business

Learn More
View All Blogs

We’d love to hear from you

Contact Us

Get the latest Splashtop news and specials

Subscribe Now
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2023 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.