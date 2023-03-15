Datto Users Can Provide Remote Access to Clients and Enable Them to Work From Home

Datto RMM users can leverage the Splashtop integration to enable their clients to remotely access their own computers.

Recent events led to a global push for companies to enable their employees to work from home. Along with many other initiatives by governments, health organizations, and schools, this is an initiative that employers undertook to keep employees safe and curb the spread of Coronavirus. As a remote access and remote support tool, Splashtop has been in a unique position to help MSPs empower their clients to remain productive through the work-from-home initiative.

Enable your clients to work from home with Splashtop Business Access Pro

If you are an MSP, you probably are seeing your clients try to be productive working from home. With Splashtop, you can provide them with remote access to their own computers without having to install any additional software. You can leverage the streamer that’s already installed as part of Datto RMM, and allow your client to access their own computer remotely from their devices.

Here's how:



You can add an additional service and revenue stream by offering secure remote access to your clients. Detailed instructions on how you can go about it are available on our Datto support page.

About Splashtop Business Access Pro

Splashtop provides secure remote access tools for business professionals and large teams. Users can remote into their Windows, Mac or Linux computers from their home computer and even iOS and Android devices. Splashtop’s remote access session provides features like multi-to-muti monitor support, session recording, chat, share desktop, remote reboot and many more!

Splashtop is offering teams up to 25% off in support of work from home initiatives. Read all you need to know about Splashtop Business Access.

Try it now for free

Splashtop offers better features at the best price. You can save up to 50% as compared to other remote access solutions and generate a new revenue stream!

Do you also need to provide attended or unattended support for computers and mobile devices that are not managed under Datto? Check out Splashtop SOS.