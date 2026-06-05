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Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support for Zebra Technologies Demo Video

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
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Looking for a solution that you can use to remotely access and control Android and IoT devices from Zebra?

Check out Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Access and Support.

This video gives a quick overview of how it works, using a Zebra Android device.

Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support for Zebra Technologies Demo
Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support for Zebra Technologies Demo

Learn more about Android and IoT remote access solutions

Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support is optimized to support mobile devices, rugged devices, kiosks, digital signage, point of sale (POS), electronic logging devices (ELD), as well as other Internet of Things (IoT) devices running a wide range of operating systems (OS) from Android™ to embedded Windows™.

Splashtop works with device manufacturers to support remote access and remote control to Android devices with tailor-made add-ons for Splashtop Rugged & IoT. Splashtop's growing list of supported manufacturers includes CalAmp, CipherLab, Crossmatch Sentry, DataLogic, Handheld, Honeywell, Intermec, Janam, Kyocera, Lenovo, LG, MobileDemand, Newland, NextGen, Panasonic, Samsung, Sonim, and Zebra.

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