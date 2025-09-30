Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Phil Sheu, the CTO and co-founder of Splashtop, who was featured in IT Chronicles

Splashtop Remote Desktop Integration with Freshservice - IT Chronicles Feature

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Splashtop’s CTO and Co-founder, Phil Sheu, was featured in IT Chronicles to discuss Splashtop’s new remote access and control integration with Freshservice. The integration gives Freshservice users the ability to launch a remote access session to their client’s computer from within a Freshservice ticket.

The discussion took place at Refresh 19, Freshwork’s annual expo and conference, where Splashtop is also a sponsor. Splashtop announced the new integration with Freshservice at the event.

Using Remote control to support your Customers
Using Remote control to support your Customers

About the Splashtop Freshservice Integration

With the integration, you can remote into your customer’s computer from within a Freshservice ticket using the Splashtop Remote Support service. Once connected, you’ll be able to see and control their computer in real-time.

You’ll be able to use the Windows and Mac remote computer access features found in Splashtop Remote Support (including file transfer, chat, remote reboot, share technician desktop, and more). All remote sessions are fully encrypted. Once the connection is closed, session information is automatically logged into the Freshservice ticket.

You can get started with a Splashtop Remote Support free trial. Then, download the free Splashtop plugin from the Freshworks Marketplace (coming soon) and you’ll be set! Learn more about setting up the Splashtop integration with Freshservice, or start your trial now. After the trial, the Freshworks integration works with Splashtop Remote Support edition.

Free Trial

Other Splashtop Remote Access Solutions

Splashtop offers the best value remote access and remote support solutions. For business professionals needing a tool to work remotely from any device, look no further than Splashtop Remote Access. IT and MSPs who want unattended anytime remote access to their managed computers to provide support will find everything they need in SRS Premium.

See all Splashtop remote access products.

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

An Android device in recovery mode.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

What is recovery mode? A guide for IT teams

Learn More
A smiling woman sitting on a park bench using a laptop.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Remote Support Disadvantages: Addressing Challenges and Solutions

Learn More
A woman in an office using remote maintenance software.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Mastering Remote Maintenance Software in 2026: An In-Depth Guide

Learn More
Several people working on their computers in an office.
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

IT Modernization: Steps to Enhance Efficiency & Reduce Costs

Learn More
View All Blogs