Splashtop Introduces First Android-Based Remote Control Solution for Zebra Technologies’ New Remote Control Service

Splashtop Remote Control Solution Seamlessly Integrates with Existing Mobile Device Management, Enterprise Mobility Management and Unified Endpoint Management Platforms

San Jose, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Splashtop announced that Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support is optimized to fully support Zebra Technologies’ Remote Control Event Injection Service. With the latest Zebra remote control application programming interface (API), Zebra and Splashtop customers can now quickly deploy remotely managed rugged mobile computers.

Zebra’s Remote Control Event Injection Service allows approved remote control applications the ability to have full control of a device screen and inject key and touch events into the system while performing remote troubleshooting.

“We are excited to be the first independent software vendor (ISV) to support Zebra’s new remote control capability,” said Mark Lee, CEO, Splashtop. “In 2019, many enterprises will continue to migrate to new Android-based devices, and Splashtop is well-positioned to support this wave of customer adoption and deployment.”

Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support is optimized to support mobile devices, rugged devices, kiosks, digital signage, point of sale (POS), electronic logging devices (ELD), as well as other Internet of Things (IoT) devices running a wide range of operating systems (OS) from Android™ to embedded Windows™. The platform is available in both cloud and on-premise versions. Enterprises that choose to have a closed network can easily adopt the on-premise solution. Splashtop partners can also leverage Rugged IoT & Remote Support.

“We are delighted to be an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner of Splashtop’s Rugged & IoT Remote Support technology,” said Paul DePond, President of Notify Technology. “We can now offer to organizations our NotifyMDM technology along with Splashtop’s remote control technology to provide a remote management and control solution for their Android-based Zebra devices.”

Splashtop will be demonstrating the latest Zebra remote control support at the following Zebra events:

Zebra on Location, Chicago, March 11-12

Zebra on Location, Philadelphia, April 15-16

Zebra on Location, Toronto, April 24-25

Availability

Splashtop Rugged & IoT Remote Support information is available at https://www.splashtop.com/iot. Companies supporting Zebra devices can get more information and request to join the beta program to get early access to this new solution by clicking the Get Started button on that web page and filling out the request form.

Other Splashtop Integration Partners

Splashtop’s Android remote control technology has been embedded in the industry leading Ivanti Avalanche mobile device management (MDM) platform (powered by Wavelink™) which has been adopted by thousands of businesses around the world. Splashtop solutions are also integrated with Notify™ MDM, ZeroSecond™ MDM, AppTec360™ MDM, and others. Customers using existing EMM/UEM solutions from IBM™ MaaS360, Citrix™ XenMobile™, Blackberry™ UEM, MobileIron™, and VMware™ AirWatch™ can easily add Splashtop’s Android remote control solution cost effectively.

About Splashtop

Based in Silicon Valley, Splashtop Inc. delivers best value and best-in-class remote computer access and collaboration solutions. Splashtop remote desktop services enable people to access their apps and data from any device, anywhere. Splashtop remote support services enable IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and Internet of things (IoT). Splashtop on-demand support solutions enable support and help desk teams to remotely access computers as well as iOS and Android devices to provide support. Splashtop collaboration services, including Mirroring360 and Classroom, enable effective screen sharing, one-to-many, across devices. More than 20 million users enjoy Splashtop products. Learn more at https://www.splashtop.com.