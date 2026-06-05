Splashtop News & Updates - April 2017

Here's a copy of the Splashtop Newsletter for April 2017.
The latest news and tips on Splashtop remote desktop, business, remote support and screen mirroring for personal, business and education.
Splashtop Remote Access and Remote Support
Mirroring360 - Screen Mirroring + Screen Sharing
Introducing Mirroring360 Pro edition with screen mirroring + screen sharing
Classroom and Education
Splashtop Personal
Get Splashtop Personal for Android. Free for use on your home network. Low cost for iOS and remote access.
Top 10 Reasons to upgrade from Splashtop Personal to Remote Access
Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trialFree Trial