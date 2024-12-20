Remote Support Solutions for IT and Helpdesk – Splashtop Enterprise vs. Splashtop SOS

Splashtop SOS is a comprehensive remote support solution with endpoint management capabilities, enabling IT teams and helpdesks to deliver fast, multi-platform support globally. Technicians can access any device remotely, providing instant unattended support for managed computers and quick, on-demand support for unmanaged devices like end-user computers and mobile devices.
The Autonomous Endpoint Management add-on streamlines IT operations by automating routine tasks and ensuring endpoints remain secure, compliant, and up-to-date—all from a unified console. IT teams also have the option to add Remote Access licenses to enable end-users to work from anywhere with secure, high-performance remote sessions to workstations.
Splashtop Enterprise is an advanced solution with controls to strengthen your security posture, improve manageability and level up your remote support capabilities.
Let’s explore the differences between Splashtop Enterprise and Splashtop SOS.
Splashtop Enterprise (technician license)
# of unattended computers per concurrent technician license
300 computers
Choose between 10 or 300 computers
Unattended remote support to Windows, Mac, and Linux computers
Attended Splashtop on-demand support (SOS) to computers and mobile devices
Custom brand the SOS app that your customers download
Launch an SOS session from within ticketing systems like ServiceNow, Freshservice, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Salesforce, Spiceworks Help Desk, Jira, and more
In-session features like remote reboot and reconnect, session recording, multi-monitor support, chat, remote print, file transfer (including Drag-and-Drop), and more
In-session voice call to end-user during the remote session
Simplify and automate endpoint management with policy enforcement, OS and third-party patch management, background diagnostic actions, proactive alerts, automated remediation via smart actions, inventory reporting, and more
Endpoint Management (Add-on)
Endpoint Management (Add-on)
Enable end-user remote access
Purchase as many named Enterprise Remote Access licenses as you need
Purchase as many remote access licenses as you need
Single sign-on integration enabling authentication through Okta, Azure AD, ADFS, JumpCloud, OneLogin, Workspace ONE, G-Suite, and TrustLogin
Manageability and productivity features like granular permissions, group-based access, mic passthrough, USB device redirection, and more
Advanced security features like SIEM logging, IP whitelisting, cloud session recording, watermarking and more.
Unattended access to Android devices including smartphones, tablets, rugged Android devices, POS devices, kiosks and set top boxes
Improved on-demand support workflow, support channels, technician management and collaboration, user-initiated support request through SOS Call
Ability to add-on Splashtop Augmented Reality and Splashtop Connector
Cost
Priced per concurrent technician. Contact us for pricing.
Starting at $259/year per concurrent technician