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Chromebook remotely controlling lab computers through Splashtop's remote access software displayed on a laptop screen

How Schools Can Leverage Chromebooks for Distance Learning

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
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Schools and Universities can use Splashtop's remote access software to enable students to remote control lab computers from their Chromebooks.

After their debut in 2011, Chromebooks have become an everyday staple in schools and classrooms. Many low-priced, durable models are built specifically for the classroom setting.

Their simplified operating system keeps them free from viruses and saves time for already overtaxed IT departments. They are an excellent and cost-effective tool for students.

But how can schools and colleges best leverage Chromebooks in remote learning and hybrid learning environments?

While Chromebooks can be great for simple tasks, they can’t replace school computer labs which students use to access graphic design, video editing, audio production, 3D modeling, and other resource-intensive applications used in CTE programs.

Give students remote access to school lab computers from their Chromebooks

With Splashtop for remote labs, schools and colleges can enable students to remotely access the more powerful lab computers right from their Chromebooks. During remote desktop connections, students can see the screen of the remote computer in real-time, and remotely control it as if they were sitting in front of it.

This gives students access to the computing resources they need from their Chromebook devices while remote learning. Students can remotely access Windows and Mac lab computers from home, or anywhere in the world! All they need is an internet connection and their Chromebook.

“We wanted to leverage our existing infrastructure. If they had a Chromebook, we wanted to make sure the applications worked when accessing from a Chromebook.” – Nicholas Adams, Lenawee Intermediate School District. Read the case study

Splashtop is easy to use for students. With just a click they can launch the remote desktop session to a lab computer and start remotely controlling it. Splashtop provides lightning-fast HD connections and the highest levels of security.

“There is a state program that provides students with computers, so we’ve been providing them with Chromebooks. They can’t run SolidWorks with the Chromebooks. But the Chromebooks provide access to our computer labs where they can run it. The instructors love it. They can’t believe it works so well, they’re shocked, and I don’t think I’m overstating that.” – Gerald Casey, Laney College. Read the case study

Learn More About Splashtop for remote labs

Splashtop for remote labs enables students to remotely access school computers from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chrome OS device. IT can easily deploy, manage, and schedule access all from a central console.

Contact us to schedule a free demo and try it for free!

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