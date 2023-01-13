Top 5 Software Tools for Distance Learning

With distance learning, it's important to have the right tools in place so students, teachers, and the lesson content are all connected. Here are the top software solutions for schools and colleges to enhance distance learning.

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing little signs of slowing down, many colleges, universities, and K-12 school districts have turned to distance learning as an alternative to the traditional classroom setting for the upcoming year.

Distance learning is an effective way for students to continue their education regardless of physical or time constraints. There is much ambiguity of how much longer this pandemic will last; thus, it is important that educators are equipped with the proper software to deliver their students the best possible learning experience in these changing times.

This being said, this article will cover 5 types of software tools educational institutions need to consider when implementing distance learning plans:

Learning Management System (LMS)

Video Conferencing

Collaboration

Team Monitoring & Management

Remote Access

Learning Management System (LMS)

Due to little or no access to a physical classroom and textbooks, teachers may lack a way to effectively deliver course material to their students. Learning Management Systems (LMS) provides teachers with a way to automate the management, delivery, and tracking of educational content.

Popular LMS tools on the market today include Schoology Learning, Canvas, and Blackboard Learn.

Video Conferencing

To promote a more interactive learning environment, teachers and supervisors may want to be able to interact in real-time with students during their lectures. Not only does this keep students engaged, but it can also allow teachers to answer any questions that may come along during their session. Video conferencing tools allow teachers and students to stay connected and collaborate in a real-time virtual setting.

Popular video conferencing utilized by universities, schools, and individual tutors include Google EDU, Zoom, and Wyzant.

Collaboration

When learning remotely, it can be almost impossible to coordinate the tasks between multiple people. Collaborative software allows students and teachers to work with each other and facilitate hands on instruction.

Some of the most commonly used collaborative software tools include, MURAL, Drawp for School, and Loop.

Remote Access Software

Some students may lack the software tools they need (Adobe, Microsoft Office, etc.) on their home computers. Remote access software allows students to remotely access and control school lab computers from their own devices. They can run any software program on the school computers while in a remote session, even from Chromebooks.

The current best remote access software for education is Splashtop for remote labs . Splashtop enables schools to give students access to Windows and Mac computers from their own computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Remote Support

Due to the nature of distance learning, it can be difficult for students and faculty to receive help if they run into technical issues with their devices. Remote support software enables IT technicians to provide assistance to anyones device the moment help is needed. Use remote support software to ensure your faculty and students can get their issues resolved fast so they can continue learning.

The current best remote access software for educational IT is Splashtop SOS .

Interested in trying Splashtop’s Remote Access Tools for Distance Learning for Free?

Contact us