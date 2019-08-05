Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Splashtop reviews of the week logo with IT technicians in background

Splashtop Remote Access Reviews of the Week - August 5, 2019

Splashtop Team
2 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

Check out the top Splashtop customer reviews for the week of August 5, 2019. Find out some of the reasons why 20 million people use Splashtop.

Splashtop gives you the best-value remote access solutions. Whether you need a remote desktop tool for working remotely, or a solution to provide remote support to you clients, we have the right solution for you. But don’t take our word for it, hear from our customers why they love Splashtop so much.

Here are some of the top reviews from this past week!

Reviews of the Week

Splashtop Remote Access Reviews

“This has all the functions I need for managing my remote employees at a low cost which is perfect for my small business. The ability to share a link to get a user hooked up is fantastic and very simple to use. Connectivity is great.”

- Meta J

 “GREAT REMOTE EXPERIENCE. EVERYTHING I WAS USED TO HAVING FROM LOGMEIN FOR A FRACTION OF THE COST!”

- Richard Melton

See more Splashtop Remote Access Ratings & Reviews

Splashtop Remote Support Review

 “I use this app all the time. It keeps me connected to the company Datacenter as well as support for the employees I support.”

- Carmen Crenshaw

See more Splashtop Remote Support Ratings & Reviews

Interested in Trying Splashtop?

See for yourself why customers love Splashtop. Learn more about which Splashtop solution is best for you. You can get started for free anytime with our 7-day free trial. No credit card or commitment required.

Computer and Mobile Device Icon

Splashtop Remote Access: for business professionals and small teams who want remote access to their computers. LEARN MORE | FREE TRIAL

Remote access two computers connecting icon

Splashtop Remote Support: for IT, Help Desks, and MSPs who want attended and unattended remote access to their users’ computers to provide remote support. LEARN MORE | FREE TRIAL 

Splashtop SOS Icon

Splashtop SOS: for IT, support, and help desk teams who need an attended, quick support solution to provide on-demand remote support to their users’ devices. LEARN MORE | FREE TRIAL

 See all Splashtop solutions

Free Trial


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Front perspective of Confederation College
Integrations

Confederation College Offers 24/7 Remote Computer Labs

Learn More
User using Splashtop to connect to the school computer with Photoshop
Remote Learning & Education

Remote Teaching a Live Photoshop Class with Remote Access

Learn More
Front view of Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) building
Remote Learning & Education

School IT Cut Costs & Increased Efficiency with Splashtop

Learn More
Floating augmented reality notification displaying a review of remote technology
IT & Help Desk Remote Support

Improving Customer Experience with Remote Technology

Learn More
View All Blogs