Check out the top Splashtop customer reviews for the week of August 5, 2019.

Splashtop gives you the best-value remote access solutions. Whether you need a remote desktop tool for working remotely, or a solution to provide remote support to you clients, we have the right solution for you.

Here are some of the top reviews from this past week!

Reviews of the Week

Splashtop Business Access Reviews

“This has all the functions I need for managing my remote employees at a low cost which is perfect for my small business. The ability to share a link to get a user hooked up is fantastic and very simple to use. Connectivity is great.” - Meta J

“GREAT REMOTE EXPERIENCE. EVERYTHING I WAS USED TO HAVING FROM LOGMEIN FOR A FRACTION OF THE COST!” - Richard Melton

Splashtop Remote Support Review

“I use this app all the time. It keeps me connected to the company Datacenter as well as support for the employees I support.” - Carmen Crenshaw

