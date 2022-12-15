Review of the Week 2

SubscribeNewsletterRSS Feed
5 stars by twink123
Fantastic
Splashtop enables your computer to easily engage with your iPad, iPhone etc and being able to use my programs from my computer on my actual iPad is amazing. Flash video problems? Not anymore! You can get your computer to print things out for you just as if you were sitting in front of it. Within your settings It will help you change your settings to stop your computer from sleeping so you can connect to it anytime you want. The new customizable shortcuts look brilliant. 10 stars!!!
