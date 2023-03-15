Splashtop Remote Access Reviews of the Week - August 12, 2019

Here are the top Splashtop reviews for the week of August 12, 2019. Splashtop offers highly rated, best-in-class remote desktop and remote support solutions.

Every week we hear from several Splashtop users about how much they love Splashtop. Check out the top reviews from this past week and keep on reading to learn more about Splashtop’s remote access solutions and to get started today.

Reviews of the Week

Splashtop Business Access Reviews

“Splashtop enables quick access to my desktop when working remotely on a laptop. It has been easy to contact [Splashtop’s] helpful customer service. Splashtop is an excellent value compared to LogMeIn. My desktop has two monitors and Splashtop gives the option of switching between the monitors or showing both side by side on one screen.” - Malcolm T

Splashtop Remote Support Review

“I just switched to Splashtop for remote support of my clients in multiple offices. I was a longtime LogMeIn user but was priced out of their product. The transition was seamless, and the usability of Splashtop is great” - Georganne S

Splashtop SOS Review

“The main reason I chose Splashtop was for the feature which allows you to view and control Android/iOS devices. I have been using that feature along with the unattended access feature for desktop computers and both have been working flawlessly since day one” - Jake S

Interested in Trying Splashtop?

