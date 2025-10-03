Skip to main content
Splashtop20 years of trust
Log inFree Trial
+1.408.886.7177Log inFree Trial
Happy Holidays from Splashtop banner featuring festive decorations and a warm seasonal greeting

Happy Holidays 2018 and Great Splashtop Reviews

Splashtop Team
1 min read
Updated
Get Started with Splashtop
Top-rated remote access, remote support, and endpoint management solutions.
Free Trial

We recently sent out our 2018 holiday greetings / year in review / what's coming next email (below) and received great replies from our wonderful customers.

Here are some of our favorite replies to the holiday email

"AWESOME! You guys rock. Thank you for being a way better product and value than LogMeIn, GoToMyPC, and more" - J

"Absolutely love your product!!! So glad I changed from TeamViewer to your company!!!" - Steve

"You worked hard guys. Well deserved." - Jose

"Nice job and great product!! Hats off for the great product development. Puts LogMeIn to shame." - Paul

"You guys are the best. So regretful we paid $500 for TeamViewer, as Splashtop is so much better and is what we use 99% of the time. These new features are amazing and I can't wait for the new version. We will probably even upgrade our account." - Frank

And here's a copy holiday email, in case you haven't already seen it...

Happy Holidays from Splashtop and See What's Coming

What an exciting year 2018 has been!

It's been a year of innovation and growth as we've delivered new product editions, released top new features including multi-to-multi monitor, and reached new highs for customer satisfaction and support.

Take a look at the top 10 new Splashtop features added this year

Thank you for helping us reach these milestones in 2018

85 million remote access sessions

1,000,000 new users

2,000 5 star reviews

99/100 customer satisfaction (nps score)

Ready for more? See what's coming in 2019

Including drag-and-drop file transfer, session recording, antivirus integration, and much more.

Cheers from all of us at Splashtop!

Try Splashtop now!

No credit card required.

7 days of free remote access for the holidays.

Get Started Now!
Start your Splashtop free trial
Free Trial


Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Laptop screen showing Monthly Billing Now Available for Splashtop Remote Support
Announcements

Monthly Billing for Splashtop AEM

Learn More
Announcements

Splashtop 2026 Product Updates: First-Half Recap

Learn More
They year 2025 with icons representing IT, remote support, security, and endpoint management.
Announcements

2025 Product Recap: Advancing Endpoint Management and Security

Learn More
An IT worker managing endpoints from Splashtop, a consolidated platform for IT operations.
Announcements

Splashtop’s Unified Platform for Modern IT Operations

Learn More
View All Blogs