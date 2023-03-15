Happy Holidays 2018 and Great Splashtop Reviews

We recently sent out our 2018 holiday greetings / year in review / what's coming next email (below) and received great replies from our wonderful customers.

Here are some of our favorite replies to the holiday email

"AWESOME! You guys rock. Thank you for being a way better product and value than LogMeIn, GoToMyPC, and more" - J

"Absolutely love your product!!! So glad I changed from TeamViewer to your company!!!" - Steve

"You worked hard guys. Well deserved." - Jose

"Nice job and great product!! Hats off for the great product development. Puts LogMeIn to shame." - Paul

"You guys are the best. So regretful we paid $500 for TeamViewer, as Splashtop is so much better and is what we use 99% of the time. These new features are amazing and I can't wait for the new version. We will probably even upgrade our account." - Frank

And here's a copy holiday email, in case you haven't already seen it...

Happy Holidays from Splashtop and See What's Coming

What an exciting year 2018 has been!

It's been a year of innovation and growth as we've delivered new product editions, released top new features including multi-to-multi monitor, and reached new highs for customer satisfaction and support.

Take a look at the top 10 new Splashtop features added this year

Thank you for helping us reach these milestones in 2018

85 millionremote access sessions

1,000,000new users

2,0005 star reviews

99/100customer satisfaction (nps score)

Ready for more? See what's coming in 2019

Including drag-and-drop file transfer, session recording, antivirus integration, and much more.

Cheers from all of us at Splashtop!

