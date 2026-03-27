When new Windows updates come around, IT teams face a challenge: how can they efficiently and reliably deploy updates across multiple distributed endpoints? Sure, they can schedule updates, but if a device goes offline, users postpone restarts, or an update fails to install properly, then proving patch completion for compliance reporting becomes a complicated mess.
Patch deployments need to be both fast and verifiable. That means rolling out updates with as few manual steps as possible, within a short timeframe, and confirming what is actually installed, what is pending a reboot, and what needs remediation, then reporting on results without manual spreadsheets.
So, how can IT teams remotely deploy Windows updates quickly and reliably? Let’s explore what a practical rollout looks like and how tools like Splashtop AEM can help.
The 5 Problems That Make Remote Windows Updates Fail at Scale
Before we can efficiently roll out Windows updates, we should understand where things can go wrong. Typically, patch deployments fail because the workflow breaks down somewhere between the “deployment” and “proof” steps, but that’s a rather broad area. Fortunately, we can examine the reasons for failure and find ways to address them.
Common update problems include:
1. No Real-Time Visibility
There’s a significant difference between a scheduled update and a fully deployed one. “IT teams must be able to see, at a glance, which devices are actually updated and which are only scheduled for updates, so they can identify vulnerable endpoints and support compliance reporting with defensible proof.
Essentially, IT agents should be able to quickly answer the common question: “Are we exposed right now, or not?” Without proper visibility, all they can do is guess.
2. Slow Feedback Loops
What happens when an endpoint misses a patch cycle, goes offline, or checks in late? All too often, those devices are just left waiting and exposed until the next cycle comes around, or IT teams have to spend time and energy chasing them to get them updated. These slow feedback loops can cost time, energy, and money, in addition to creating cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
3. Reboots Derail Completion
More often than not, updates require devices to restart before they can be fully applied. This can take time and leave employees sitting around while their devices reboot, so users will often defer the restarts. In these cases, the devices remain in a “pending restart” state, appearing properly updated even though the patch isn’t fully installed.
4. Off-Network Endpoints Fall Behind
Remote and hybrid work, as well as the growth of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policies, have led to an increase in off-network endpoints. Laptops and other remote devices are less reliant on VPNs or LAN connections while still enabling employees to work from anywhere. However, IT teams must be able to manage these remote endpoints and keep them fully up to date, which can be challenging if they’re typically off-network.
5. Reporting Takes Too Long
Reporting is important for audits, updating leadership, cyber insurance, and demonstrating IT compliance. However, preparing reports can take time and be difficult without proper logging and reporting tools. This can lead teams to run manual exports and one-off reconciliations, taking valuable time as they scramble to find all the information they need.
So, how can we address these issues? An ideal solution must deploy, verify, and remediate continuously, which can be achieved with a robust patch management solution like Splashtop AEM.
Why Splashtop AEM is the Best Fit for Remotely Deploying Windows Updates
Splashtop AEM includes robust, policy-based patch deployment and automation, empowering IT teams to efficiently deploy updates across all their remote devices.
Splashtop AEM provides:
1. Real-Time Patch Visibility Across Endpoints
Visibility is one of the biggest bottlenecks that can slow down patch deployment. Many organizations rely on scheduled updates, but this can result in missed updates on offline devices, failed installations, and difficulty confirming patches.
Splashtop AEM provides real-time visibility into endpoints and patch status, helping teams quickly confirm what is updated, what is pending, and what needs attention. If any can’t be updated for whatever reason, IT teams can control and manage exceptions.
Splashtop AEM lets you:
See which devices are missing updates now, regardless of whether they’re “assigned” or “planned.”
Identify stuck installs, pending reboots, and repeat failures so you can address them and ensure the updates are properly installed.
Filter by device groups to run phased rollouts and carefully ensure updates are properly deployed.
2. Faster Deployment and Remediation Loops
If IT teams can shorten the time-to-closure, they can reduce exposure faster and keep patch completion more consistent across the fleet. The key to this speed comes from the ability to immediately address devices that are behind on their patches, rather than waiting on slow patch cycles and delayed reporting.
Splashtop AEM supports policy-based patch deployment and faster remediation workflows, so teams can deploy updates, spot exceptions quickly, and close gaps without waiting days to discover what failed. This ensures patches are promptly deployed, and any issues or delays are discovered quickly, rather than days later.
Splashtop AEM lets IT teams:
Push updates and close gaps without waiting for slow check-in cycles, thereby reducing lag and delays.
Remediate failures with targeted actions, rather than re-running the whole deployment, reducing disruptions and improving efficiency.
Reduce update drift across remote and hybrid fleets, resulting in fewer devices being chronically behind.
3. Automation That Reduces Manual Work
Automation provides consistent, efficient, and reliable patching. It reduces manual labor, performs tasks at a steady pace, and handles exceptions with minimal input, resulting in a convenient, repeatable patch process.
Splashtop AEM’s patch automation can be set to follow your organization’s policies, schedule deployments for convenient times, deploy patches in testing rings, and address failures, so IT teams can efficiently roll out updates across distributed environments. This results in fast, reliable, and repeatable patching while freeing up time for IT agents to focus on other tasks.
Splashtop AEM provides:
Scheduled patching aligned to maintenance windows to reduce business disruption.
Policy-driven workflows so rollouts are consistent and repeatable month to month.
Less console-hopping and fewer one-off scripts to reduce human error and improve efficiency.
4. Proof and Reporting That Hold Up in Audits
Once your endpoints are patched, you should also be able to demonstrate it. Auditors and security leaders want to see coverage, any existing exceptions, and how they’re handled. As such, robust logging and reporting are vital to passing audits painlessly.
Splashtop AEM maintains patch activity logs, tracks exceptions, and surfaces patch status and pending reboot states so teams can confirm completion and document follow-up actions. This makes it easy to provide evidence for audits without scrambling for data.
Splashtop AEM includes:
Patch status reporting that is easy to share internally, helping teams with security audits and leadership updates.
Evidence of completion, including reboot completion where applicable, for verification and closure.
Clear views for stakeholders, including IT, security, and compliance leadership.
How to Deploy Windows Updates to Multiple Computers with Splashtop AEM (Step-by-Step)
If you’re an IT agent who needs to deploy Windows updates across distributed endpoints, the task might seem daunting. Fortunately, with Splashtop AEM, it’s possible to test and roll out patches with fewer manual steps, using a repeatable process that scales across distributed endpoints.
Step 1: Create Device Groups for Pilot and Production
The first step is to create device groups for staged deployments; these are designed to control risk and make troubleshooting manageable by rolling out updates in rings, rather than attempting to update everything at once.
A good pilot group should cover only about 5-10 percent of your endpoints, but should include a mix of departments, hardware types, remote and on-site devices, and a few devices likely to be troublesome. This covers a good sample of the endpoints that will be updated, so any issues with specific departments or devices can be identified early.
You should also include a group for exceptions, such as lab machines, devices with specialized apps, or those with strict uptime needs. These exceptions can be excluded from your larger deployments so they can be addressed properly in their own time.
Step 2: Configure Your Update Cadence and Reboot Rules
Setting schedules and rules for updates helps automate them efficiently and ensure they are deployed by your internal deadlines. Splashtop AEM lets you create policies to determine when updates are deployed, so you can automate patching while ensuring they comply with your regulations.
Splashtop AEM lets you control the following:
Schedules around active hours and maintenance windows to avoid disruptions and safely roll out updates overnight, during weekends, or within department-specific windows.
Reboot prompts and reboot deadlines so users get clear nudges to restart when required, and IT can enforce reboot completion using policies and scheduled actions across device groups.
Align rollout phases via ring-based deployment, starting with a pilot phase and observation window, before moving on to phased production waves.
Step 3: Run the Pilot, Then Expand in Waves
When you deploy updates, you don’t want to push them all out at once. Instead, start with your pilot group and watch for any issues, incompatibilities, or other problems that may arise. This helps you identify problems that must be addressed before a larger rollout.
If any issues arise, you can attempt to remediate them before the next deployments. This can be as simple as retrying failed installations, but it may require isolating the problem endpoints for deeper troubleshooting. The important thing is that you fix the issues before expanding to a larger deployment.
Once the pilot group is deployed without issue (or at least minimal difficulties), you can move on to the next group.
Step 4: Verify Compliance and Export a Report
Once the patch is fully deployed, you need to prove completion. Splashtop AEM provides audit-ready reporting that shows patch coverage, highlights exceptions, and documents the actions taken to close gaps.
This includes confirming coverage across devices, along with a clear list of unreachable or offline devices that still need follow-up. It confirms that pending reboots are at or near zero (as reboots are often required to complete patch installations), and captures notes on completion rates, exceptions, and remediation actions to provide a clear audit trail.
Common Deployment Pitfalls and How Splashtop AEM Helps You Avoid Them
When deploying patches across endpoints, there are a few common mistakes to watch out for. Keeping these pitfalls in mind will help you identify and avoid them, ensuring a more efficient deployment.
1. Installed But Not Rebooted
A patch isn’t fully installed until the device on which it's installed reboots. However, employees often delay these reboots to avoid disrupting work. As a result, the patches appear to be “installed” but aren’t active. Organizations must enforce deadlines and track pending reboots to verify deployment, using clear prompts, scheduling tools, and reasonable deferrals to ensure devices are rebooted without interrupting anyone’s work.
2. Remote Endpoints That Fall Out of Compliance
Remote endpoints can be difficult to manage, especially when they’re infrequently used. Between intermittent connectivity, inconsistent check-ins, and traveling devices that are rarely on the company VPN, it’s easy for them to drift out of compliance. IT teams need patch management software with targeted remediation to quickly bring devices back into compliance, especially if they’re high-risk.
3. Failures Spread Because the Pilot Was Not Realistic
Even if you’re using ring-based deployments, it’s still possible to make mistakes that miss big problems. When a pilot ring focuses only on basic devices that are easy to update, it can miss issues with drivers, disk space, app conflicts, and so on.
The pilot ring must include a good mix of hardware, roles, remote devices, edge cases, and commonly used devices. This variety helps ensure you can get the most accurate tests for each endpoint type, making it easier to identify issues before they become widespread.
Remote Windows Update Deployment Checklist
When it’s time to deploy updates across Windows devices, it doesn’t have to be a time-consuming struggle. Follow this checklist to ensure updates are deployed efficiently, verified accurately, and remediated quickly:
Build pilot and production device groups, including exceptions, to efficiently manage deployments.
Set cadence, maintenance windows, and reboot rules to control the speed of updates and meet your deadlines.
Run a pilot deployment with a representative sample.
Verify installs and reboot completion to gain true closure.
Remediate failures immediately, rather than waiting until after the rollout.
Expand in waves, using thresholds to know when to move to the next ring.
Export compliance reporting, including information on coverage, exceptions, and actions.
Windows Updates Made Easy
Remotely deploying Windows updates doesn’t have to be a struggle, as long as you have the right tools. Remote patching requires deployment, verification, and remediation to succeed, but it can lead to faster closure, fewer fires, and reporting you can stand behind.
With Splashtop AEM, you can deploy patches across endpoints from a centralized console with the visibility, automation, remediation workflows, and reporting needed to maintain operational control and support compliance reporting. Instead of chasing the last slice of endpoints after every cycle, you can standardize a repeatable process that closes gaps faster.
Ready to reduce patch lag, shrink exception backlogs, and produce clear reporting on what is actually patched? Start a free trial of Splashtop AEM today.