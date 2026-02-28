Managed Service Providers (MSPs) typically support multiple customers, each with a different environment. This results in several technicians and tickets to juggle, and they can’t let a single customer fall through the cracks.
As a result, efficiency is both a necessity and a challenge for these MSPs. Those who want to succeed need a fast time-to-resolution, fewer mistakes, and less context switching to maintain efficiency and productivity.
With that in mind, what should MSPs prioritize when choosing a remote support tool? Below is a practical breakdown of the features that matter most for multi-client operations, along with questions to use in vendor demos.
Why Do MSPs Need A Different Remote Support Tool Than Internal IT?
While internal IT teams support one environment with a single set of policies, MSPs have several more plates to spin. Not only do they support multiple environments at once, but a single mistake (such as connecting to the wrong client or device) can also have farther-reaching consequences.
For MSPs, remote support is more than just sharing an end-user’s screen. MSPs must be able to use it for their service delivery workflows, including triage, escalation, and documentation for any technical issues.
MSP-specific constraints include:
Client separation and access boundaries, so technicians only see and access the customers and devices they are responsible for.
Technician role control, since Tier 1, Tier 2, and specialists often require different permissions and workflows.
Repeatable onboarding for new clients and endpoints, so service delivery stays consistent as you scale.
Clear session visibility, so you can review who accessed what and when for accountability and audits.
What Outcomes Should an MSP Expect From the Right Remote Support Tool?
For MSPs, the right remote support tool is not just about connecting to a device. It is about reducing time per ticket while keeping client boundaries, technician permissions, and documentation consistent across every customer.
Benefits of remote support include:
Faster time to connect: Quick session start with fewer failed connections and less time spent just getting in.
Lower time per ticket: Smoother troubleshooting, faster recoveries after reboots, and fewer repeat incidents.
Safer multi-client operations: Controls that reduce the risk of technicians accessing the wrong customer or device.
Cleaner escalations: Better handoffs so Tier 2 can pick up with context instead of restarting troubleshooting.
Stronger accountability: Session history and logs that support QA reviews, customer follow-ups, and audits.
Which Client Separation and Technician Access Controls are Non-Negotiable?
First, we must consider the features and controls that remote support for MSPs can’t go without. Before looking into any remote support vendor, make sure they can answer these two vital questions:
1. Can You Separate Clients Cleanly Without Workarounds?
Clients want MSP access to be controlled, scoped, and auditable. Many customers approve unattended access for maintenance and SLA coverage, but they still expect clear boundaries around which technicians can access which devices, and under what conditions.
Technicians should only see the customers and devices they’re allowed to support, which is why client separation is necessary. Even if a tool works well for managing one company, it can cause complications and even pose dangers when used across multiple clients.
What to Look For:
Client environments or structures that clearly scope access by the customer
Client-scoped device grouping
Defaults that prevent cross-client visibility
Admin controls that make access reviews and changes straightforward
2. Can You Control What Technicians Can Do, Not Just What They Can See?
Role-based access controls (RBAC) are important for MSP teams. Tier 1 and Tier 2 technicians should not have the same level of access and power, nor should every technician have unattended access to everything. Make sure you can implement controls to limit access and power by role.
Additionally, the ability to offboard technicians is important, too. The tool you use should be able to remove access quickly and completely to ensure cybersecurity.
What to Look For:
RBAC with roles aligned with tiers and responsibilities.
The ability to restrict access by client and device group.
Fast access removal for when technicians change roles or leave.
Optional approval or controlled elevation for higher-risk actions.
Which Session Capabilities Actually Reduce Time Per Ticket?
Reducing time spent per ticket is a priority for most MSPs, and remote support software can certainly help with that. However, there are a few important questions to ask when evaluating a remote support tool to determine whether it will really help your technicians on each ticket.
1. How Quickly Can A Technician Start a Session and Stay Connected?
When agents are ready to start a session, the timer starts before they even connect. The time spent finding the device to connect to, establishing the connection, and dealing with any potential disconnections can all add to the time spent per ticket.
MSP technicians need a reliable tool that works effectively across any network, regardless of the devices clients use. Fast, reliable connectivity is a must-have for any remote support tool.
2. Does The Tool Support Both Attended and Unattended Support Safely?
Both attended and unattended support are important for maintenance, troubleshooting, and all other support tasks. With attended support, the end user is available and grants the technician permission to connect to their device for tasks like fixing app issues during business hours. Unattended support, on the other hand, grants ongoing permission so technicians can connect to unattended devices for after-hours maintenance, support for remote servers, and so on.
MSPs need both attended and unattended access to cover user-facing issues during business hours and maintenance or remediation work when no one is available to approve a live session. Unattended access should also include guardrails and monitoring to ensure it remains controlled and maintains cybersecurity.
3. Can You Handle Escalations Without Repeating Work?
When end users need to escalate an issue to a higher tier of support, the last thing they want is to have to explain it again and repeat the same steps. Escalations should include clear handoffs, session notes, and enough context for Tier 2 employees to pick up the ball without restarting the process.
Not only does this provide a better customer experience, but fewer repeated steps mean each technician can resolve tickets more effectively, thus saving time and improving productivity.
What Security and Audit Features Should MSPs Require?
When you’re looking at remote support, strong security is non-negotiable. MSPs need strong authentication and accountability, since they have privileged access across multiple clients. As such, the remote access tools they use should not only be secure but demonstrably so, ensuring they’re always audit-ready.
Remote support tools should include:
Technician identity tied to each session
Target device identity
Session start and end timestamps
Reviewable and exportable session history
A way to associate sessions with tickets, reasons, or internal records
How Should MSPs Think About Workflow Fit and Integrations?
MSPs should look for a remote support tool that fits into how work is already managed. Integrations matter most when they reduce context switching and minimize manual documentation.
The remote support tool shouldn’t just be another piece of technology that technicians need to update. It should support consistent, reliable service delivery and improve technicians' productivity across the company. As such, it’s important to ask three key questions when looking at options:
Can a technician launch a session from the ticketing/queue solutions they already use?
Does it capture session details consistently without requiring copy-paste between tools?
Can managers review session activity for QA, coaching, or customer follow-ups?
What Should MSPs Ask During a Demo to Avoid Buying the Wrong Tool?
When you’re trying out a demo of a remote support tool, that’s your best chance to ask questions and get a detailed look at the software before you buy it. Knowing what to ask will help you ensure you’re getting a solution with the tools and features you need, so make sure you ask about the features you need and get a clear answer.
Make sure you ask for the following during your demo:
Show me how client separation works and how it prevents cross-client access by default.
Show me technician roles, including what Tier 1 technicians can and can’t do.
Show me how attended support works, from invite to connection to resolution.
Show me the unattended access setup and how to revoke it.
Show me how reboot and reconnect work in a real workflow.
Show me what gets logged for each session, and how long it's retained.
Show me how to onboard a new client and apply baseline policies.
Show me how session activity can be reviewed for QA and accountability.
How Splashtop Supports MSP Remote Support Across Multiple Client Environments
For MSPs needing to seamlessly support multiple clients from anywhere, Splashtop is there. Splashtop helps MSP technicians provide faster support, with better control over access and security, and clear visibility into every endpoint.
Splashtop is designed to let agents and technicians remotely access devices from anywhere, regardless of device type or operating system. This enables fast, secure, and seamless remote support through hands-on troubleshooting and management, along with seamless integrations with the tools your technicians use every day. Plus, Splashtop allows both attended and unattended access, so technicians can reliably provide the support MSP clients need.
Splashtop provides:
Support for MSP operations through client and technician access governance concepts, including client separation and technician role controls.
Attended and unattended support workflows.
Reduced time per ticket through reliable session workflows and fewer repeated steps.
Session visibility to support accountability and operational reviews
Seamless integration into service delivery processes by reducing technician friction and inconsistency.
Empowering Managed Service Providers
When MSPs look for a remote support solution, they’re looking for a tool that prioritizes client separation, technician governance, efficiency, and visibility. Splashtop provides all of that, with robust controls, security, and integrations that make it easy to support clients from anywhere, at a price that fits MSPs of any size.
When you’re comparing remote support tools, be sure to look carefully for all the tools and features you need to help all your clients. You’ll find that Splashtop has everything your technicians need to securely and efficiently help your clients and more.
Ready to provide seamless support from anywhere? Get started with a free trial of Splashtop today.