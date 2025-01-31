Remote Desktop vs. Virtual Desktop: Which Is Best for Your Business?

When your teams start working remotely, they’ll need the tools and technology to access their work and programs while on the go. You might be looking into virtual desktop technology, but you’ve also heard of remote desktops, and you’re not sure what the differences are.
Don’t worry, because it’s time to break down the differences, compare the advantages of remote desktop vs virtual desktop, and see which is right for your business. Let’s explore…
What is a Remote Desktop?
First, we need to understand what a remote desktop solution is. Remote desktop technology allows users to access and control their other devices remotely, so employees can securely access their work computers from their preferred devices no matter where they go.
With a remote desktop solution like Splashtop, employees can access all their work files, programs, and tools without needing to worry about what device they’re on. This enables an agile, efficient mobile work environment for employees on the go.
Controlling another computer remotely might sound like a security risk, but solutions like Splashtop are incredibly secure. Splashtop doesn’t access or store data; it simply connects the devices and protects them on all ends with advanced security features like encrypted connections,, two-factor authentication, and more.
Remote Desktop Use Cases
Remote desktop solutions sound neat, but what are their actual applications? Several use cases for remote desktop technology can greatly empower remote employees, including:
BYOD support: Remote desktops allow employees to use the devices they prefer, without needing to worry about OS compatibility or their device’s processing power.
Remotely access files and applications: Employees can remotely access their work files, tools, and applications on their device of choice. Since it’s all run on the work computer, there’s no compromise in quality.
IT support & troubleshooting: IT support agents can easily access employees’ devices for maintenance, troubleshooting, and support, no matter where they’re working.
Remote collaboration: Employees can remotely access the same devices and projects no matter where they are, enabling them to work together even when they’re far apart.
What is a Virtual Desktop?
Virtual desktops are entire desktop environments, but rather than created and stored on a computer, they’re hosted in the cloud or on-premise servers. This allows users to access the desktop from various devices while on the go.
As virtual desktops have to leverage large collections of virtual machines, they can often be more complicated than remote access solutions. While they still provide remote access across a range of devices, there’s no main computer that the remote devices are accessing.
Virtual Desktop Use Cases
Virtual workstations have several uses and benefits of their own, some of which are similar to remote desktops and others that are unique. Use cases for virtual desktops include:
Scalability for large enterprises: Virtual desktops can be added with relative ease, making it possible for large enterprises to scale and add new desktop environments.
Centralized IT management: Because the virtual desktops are hosted in one place, it’s easy for IT to manage, update, and troubleshoot.
Flexible access: Remote employees can access virtual desktops from their devices over the cloud, making it a flexible option for remote work. Like remote desktops, this also helps support a BYOD environment.
Comparing the Benefits: Virtual Desktop vs. Remote Desktop
Now that we can see what makes virtual and remote desktops similar and distinct, we can see what advantages each one provides. When we compare virtual desktop vs remote desktop, which brings more benefits?
Benefits of Remote Desktop
While remote desktop and virtual desktop solutions have several similarities, remote desktop has some unique advantages. These include:
Lower costs: Remote desktop solutions are typically more affordable than virtual desktops while providing a high ROI. Splashtop, for instance, has pricing plans built for businesses of all sizes and costs a fraction of what competing solutions do while providing the same high-quality connection and features.
Straightforward setup: Because remote desktop solutions connect to existing computers, setting them up is very simple; all it takes is to install the software on the remote and connected device.
Ease of use: Remote desktop solutions like Splashtop are exceptionally easy to use. Simply open the program, log in, and you’re connected. This makes it particularly useful for individuals or small businesses, although companies of all sizes can benefit from remote desktops.
Benefits of Virtual Desktop
Of course, none of that is to say virtual desktops don’t have their benefits or advantages. Benefits of virtual desktops include:
Scalability: As virtual desktops tend to be hosted solutions, they’re easy to scale and add additional seats without needing additional hardware or equipment.
Centralized control: Virtual desktops are controlled from a single place, making them easy to manage and keep secure.
Cloud-hosted: Virtual desktops are often hosted in the cloud, eliminating the need for frequent PC updates and physical devices.
Challenges and Limitations: Remote Desktop and Virtual Desktop
While both remote and virtual desktops have plenty of benefits, each also has challenges. These are the obstacles for remote desktops and virtual desktops:
Common Challenges of Remote Desktop
Remote desktops have a few limitations, which may make it more difficult for organizations if they’re not prepared. These include:
Network dependency: Remote desktop solutions require internet connectivity for both the remote device and the device being accessed. If either network is poor, the connection will suffer.
Common Challenges of Virtual Desktop
Similarly, virtual desktops have their limitations and drawbacks. These include:
Higher costs: Whether hosted in the cloud or on an on-premise server, virtual desktops can have higher upfront and recurring expenses, making them a less appealing option for budget-conscious companies.
Complex setups: Virtual desktops tend to be complicated to set up and manage, so they require more technical expertise to run.
Infrastructure requirements: Virtual desktops can have more complex infrastructure requirements, especially for on-premise servers. As such, smaller companies will have difficulty running them properly.
Key Differences: Remote Desktop vs. Virtual Desktop
When we look at remote desktop vs virtual desktop solutions, there are plenty of similarities. They fill a similar niche, as both help employees work from anywhere, and can be used over a variety of devices. However, there are still some key differences that could make or break your decision. These include:
1. Environment & Control
Remote desktop solutions allow you to access and control physical remote computers as though you were present. Virtual desktops, on the other hand, are entirely virtual; there’s no physical device to connect to.
2. Use Cases
Remote desktops are excellent for troubleshooting, accessing files, and running programs on specific computers. Virtual desktops, on the other hand, are more well-suited for flexible access and centralized desktop management.
3. Complexity
Virtual desktops are often more complex than remote desktops, requiring more time-consuming setups and management. Remote desktops, on the other hand, are easier to install and run, since they just connect two devices.
Choosing the Right Solution for Your Business Needs
Given the choice of virtual desktop vs remote desktop, which one should you choose? While they serve similar purposes, the differences are distinct enough that your choice can have a significant impact on your business’ speed and efficiency.
Consider your specific needs: do your employees have work computers with their files and projects? Do you have the budget and technical expertise for a virtual desktop?
In the end, no option is a “one size fits all” solution, and each company will have individual needs. However, understanding the differences between the solutions will help you make an informed decision.
Experience the Power of Splashtop's Remote Desktop Software
If a remote desktop solution is right for you, you’ll want Splashtop. Splashtop provides a fast and seamless remote connection, empowering employees to access their computers, programs, and files from anywhere, on any device.
Splashtop’s connection is secure and compliant with a wide range of government and industry standards. When you connect with Splashtop, no data is accessed or transferred, so everything remains safe on the remote device. Additionally, Splashtop includes several advanced security features to keep devices and accounts safe from prying eyes, including multi-factor authentication, blank screen, session logging, and more.
Splashtop is not only a great alternative to virtual desktops — it can also be a great solution for accessing them remotely. If your organization uses virtual desktops, you can leverage Splashtop as a unified solution to access both remote desktops and virtual machines.
Splashtop can access virtual machines and virtual desktop infrastructure on VMware, Citrix, AWS, and more. This provides IT teams with the flexibility, control, and scalability they need to manage their infrastructure and gives employees the freedom to work from the devices they prefer, wherever they go.
