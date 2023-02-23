Unified Remote Access for Physical and Virtual Machines

An Affordable, Enterprise-Grade Remote Access Solution That Will Support Your Hybrid Computing Infrastructure
Splashtop is well suited for organizations with a hybrid computing infrastructure that combines physical computers and virtual machines.
More than 30 million users (including individuals, enterprises, academic and research institutions, government agencies, small businesses, MSPs, and IT departments) enjoy Splashtop’s high-performance, quick-to-deploy remote access to computers and VMs.
Access Physical and Cloud Computing Resources From a Single App and Manage Everything Through a Centralized Console, Including Remote Access To:
Physical Computers (Windows, Mac, Linux, Chromebook Desktops and Laptops)
Servers
iOS and Android Mobile Devices
Virtual Machines
VDI/DaaS Solutions on VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Windows, AWS
IT Teams Gain Flexibility, Control, Scalability, and Ease of Use With Splashtop Enterprise to Effectively Manage Their Hybrid IT Infrastructure
Performance
Users get reliable, high-performance remote sessions for tasks like video editing, graphic design, animation, coding, and much more with low latency. Access your work computers, applications, and data just like you would in person. Splashtop also supports remote access to VMs that run cloud GPUs for high-performance cloud computing.
Security
Splashtop security features include strong authentication requirements, authorization controls, comprehensive logging, and more. Integrate with single sign-on for centralized authentication. No data is transferred during the remote session.
Ease-of-Use
Users can instantly remote in from any device and any number of devices by using the Splashtop Business app. A user-friendly interface and intuitive features make it easy to deploy, manage and use.
Key Benefits
All-in-One Remote Access and Remote Support
IT can manage remote access for their organization, provide on-demand ‘helpdesk’ support and remotely manage and monitor unattended computers at any time. All through a centralized console.
Broad Device Support
Splashtop consistently delivers a high-quality user experience for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Users can remote in from any Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Chromebook device.
World-class Customer Service
We are proud to share that Splashtop scored a 97 overall user rating from Capterra, significantly outperforming all other remote desktop vendors. Providing excellent customer service is our top priority.
Quick To Deploy
You can be up and running in minutes. You don't need to relicense or acquire new infrastructure, either.
Utilize Existing Investments
Users can access existing computers and licensed applications like Adobe Creative Suite, Autodesk, Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools, Vectorworks, ArcGIS, Rhino, SketchUp, SolidWorks, and many more. All without sacrificing performance, just like they're at their office workstation.
The Best Solution for a Combined Remote and In Person Workplace
Splashtop features allow fluid in-person and remote use of computing resources. Flexible work is the future and Splashtop is the best-suited remote access and remote support partner.
Cloud-based DaaS partnerships
Cloud-based DaaS (Desktop as a Service) solutions from Amazon WorkSpaces, VMware Horizon Cloud, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) on Azure, Citrix Managed Desktops, and others have emerged as the platforms of choice for on-demand, pay-as-you-go computing. Splashtop has established partnerships with AWS, GCP, Azure, and Nutanix.